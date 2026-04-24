Gayton Primary PTA

Offered by

Gayton Primary PTA

About this shop

Gayton Primary PTA's Fathers Day Shop

Socks item
Socks
£5

A pair of golf themed socks in a gift bag - perfect for the golf lovers! 🏌️‍♀️⛳️

Socks item
Socks
£5

A pair of Dad socks - obligatory for Father’s Day! Comes in a gift bag 🧦

Socks item
Socks
£5

A pair of football themed socks in a gift bag, perfect for the football lovers! ⚽️

Sunglasses item
Sunglasses
£5

A pair of trendy sunglasses, comes in a gift bag, perfect for summer days 😎

Headphones item
Headphones
£5

Wireless headphones in blue, comes in a gift bag, who doesn’t love listening to music 🎶

Wallet item
Wallet
£5

A wallet with space for cards and cash, comes in a gift bag. Great for keeping organised 💷💳

Handy tool item
Handy tool
£5

Handy tool with different heads on a key ring, comes in a gift bag. Perfect for the DIYers on the go 🛠️

Tie item
Tie
£5

Lilac tie, comes in a gift bag, perfect for office workers or to add to a suit for the races in gorgeous weather! 💜

Water bottle item
Water bottle
£5

Water bottle, comes in a gift bag, perfect for sports enthusiasts or just for a summers day! 🧊🚰

Travel Cup item
Travel Cup item
Travel Cup
£5

Travel cup for those busy mornings to keep your caffeine warm on the go! ☕️Comes in a gift bag

Golf ball marker item
Golf ball marker
£5

Golf ball precision marker, perfect for golf enthusiasts! ⛳️Comes in a gift bag

Golf hat item
Golf hat
£5

Black golf cap, perfect for the summer golf days. Comes in a gift bag 🏌️‍♀️

Bottle opener key ring item
Bottle opener key ring
£5

Football themed bottle opener key ring, just in time for the World Cup! Comes in a gift bag 🍺⚽️

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