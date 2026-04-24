Gayton Primary PTA's Fathers Day Shop

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A pair of golf themed socks in a gift bag - perfect for the golf lovers! 🏌️♀️⛳️
A pair of Dad socks - obligatory for Father’s Day! Comes in a gift bag 🧦
A pair of football themed socks in a gift bag, perfect for the football lovers! ⚽️
A pair of trendy sunglasses, comes in a gift bag, perfect for summer days 😎
Wireless headphones in blue, comes in a gift bag, who doesn’t love listening to music 🎶
A wallet with space for cards and cash, comes in a gift bag. Great for keeping organised 💷💳
Handy tool with different heads on a key ring, comes in a gift bag. Perfect for the DIYers on the go 🛠️
Lilac tie, comes in a gift bag, perfect for office workers or to add to a suit for the races in gorgeous weather! 💜
Water bottle, comes in a gift bag, perfect for sports enthusiasts or just for a summers day! 🧊🚰
Travel cup for those busy mornings to keep your caffeine warm on the go! ☕️Comes in a gift bag
Golf ball precision marker, perfect for golf enthusiasts! ⛳️Comes in a gift bag
Black golf cap, perfect for the summer golf days. Comes in a gift bag 🏌️♀️
Football themed bottle opener key ring, just in time for the World Cup! Comes in a gift bag 🍺⚽️
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