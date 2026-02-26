Andover Trees United

Offered by

Andover Trees United

About this shop

Gift a Membership

Gift a Junior Annual Membership item
Gift a Junior Annual Membership
£24

Junior Membership includes:
🌳 ATU certificate & digital membership card

🌳 ATU nature swatch & ID guide
🌳 ATU pin badge
🌳 10% off youth workshops including Tall Tales & Seasonal Stories

🌳 Invitation to an annual summer picnic

🌳The chance to get your voice heard through the ATU junior blog


A junior membership is for 4 to 16 years old (an adult will need to accompany to the summer picnic)

Gift an Individual Annual Membership item
Gift an Individual Annual Membership
£36

Individual Membership includes:

🌳 ATU certificate & membership card

🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras

🌳 ATU pin badge

🌳 Monthly newsletter

🌳 25% off ATU workshops and skills sessions

🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)

Gift a Couple Annual Membership item
Gift a Couple Annual Membership
£60

Couple Membership includes:

🌳 ATU certificate & membership card

🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras

🌳 ATU pin badges x 2

🌳 Monthly newsletter

🌳 25% off workshops and events per individual

🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)

Gift a Family Annual Membership item
Gift a Family Annual Membership
£96

Family Membership includes:

🌳 ATU certificate & membership card

🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras

🌳 ATU pin badges x 4

🌳 Monthly newsletter

🌳 25% off workshops and skills sessions

🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)


A Family Membership is based on up to four people from the same family and must include at least one young person aged 4 to 16 years old (no charge for under 4s accompanying family to social events)

Gift a Lifetime Membership item
Gift a Lifetime Membership
£150

Lifetime Membership includes:

🌳 ATU certificate & membership card

🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras

🌳 ATU pin badge

🌳 Monthly newsletter

🌳 50% off workshops for life

🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!