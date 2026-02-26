Gift a Membership

About this shop
Junior Membership includes:
🌳 ATU certificate & digital membership card
🌳 ATU nature swatch & ID guide
🌳 ATU pin badge
🌳 10% off youth workshops including Tall Tales & Seasonal Stories
🌳 Invitation to an annual summer picnic
🌳The chance to get your voice heard through the ATU junior blog
A junior membership is for 4 to 16 years old (an adult will need to accompany to the summer picnic)
Individual Membership includes:
🌳 ATU certificate & membership card
🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras
🌳 ATU pin badge
🌳 Monthly newsletter
🌳 25% off ATU workshops and skills sessions
🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)
Couple Membership includes:
🌳 ATU certificate & membership card
🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras
🌳 ATU pin badges x 2
🌳 Monthly newsletter
🌳 25% off workshops and events per individual
🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)
Family Membership includes:
🌳 ATU certificate & membership card
🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras
🌳 ATU pin badges x 4
🌳 Monthly newsletter
🌳 25% off workshops and skills sessions
🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)
A Family Membership is based on up to four people from the same family and must include at least one young person aged 4 to 16 years old (no charge for under 4s accompanying family to social events)
Lifetime Membership includes:
🌳 ATU certificate & membership card
🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras
🌳 ATU pin badge
🌳 Monthly newsletter
🌳 50% off workshops for life
🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!