Gift a Membership

Family Membership includes:

🌳 ATU certificate & membership card

🌳 ATU nature guide, screensavers and mantras

🌳 ATU pin badges x 4

🌳 Monthly newsletter

🌳 25% off workshops and skills sessions

🌳 An annual members-only social event (eligible at no extra cost to you)





A Family Membership is based on up to four people from the same family and must include at least one young person aged 4 to 16 years old (no charge for under 4s accompanying family to social events)