Secure your daughter’s place on the full 8-week Girls Boxing Club course for girls aged 8–11, delivered by Nova Girls Boxing in collaboration with Hubb Leicestershire. Sessions are beginner-friendly, non-contact, and delivered by female trainer Safa Ali in a secluded women’s-only training space.





This ticket covers all 8 weekly sessions for £45. After purchasing, please complete the participant registration form so we can collect the required medical, emergency contact, consent, waiver and privacy information before your child attends.