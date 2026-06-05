About this event
Secure your daughter’s place on the full 8-week Girls Boxing Club course for girls aged 8–11, delivered by Nova Girls Boxing in collaboration with Hubb Leicestershire. Sessions are beginner-friendly, non-contact, and delivered by female trainer Safa Ali in a secluded women’s-only training space.
This ticket covers all 8 weekly sessions for £45. After purchasing, please complete the participant registration form so we can collect the required medical, emergency contact, consent, waiver and privacy information before your child attends.
Join us for a single Girls Boxing Club session delivered by Nova Girls Boxing in collaboration with Hubb Leicestershire. Led by female trainer Safa Ali, these beginner-friendly, non-contact sessions take place in a secluded women’s-only training space and are designed to help girls aged 8–11 build confidence, improve fitness, learn boxing fundamentals and make new friends.
This ticket is valid for one session only and is priced at £6 per participant. After purchasing, please complete the participant registration form so we can collect the required medical, emergency contact, consent, waiver and privacy information before attendance. Please note that places are subject to availability each week.
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