Givers Gain for Jigsaw4U's Silent Auction

Experience thrill at its finest with the unique 12 Mile Themed Helicopter Flight for Two. During this experience, you'll take to the air in a powerful helicopter and soar above heights of 1000ft at speeds of over 120mph.





Throughout the flight, you'll communicate with the pilot via the headset and listen to the air traffic radio - giving you a true feel of what it's like to fly a helicopter. You'll witness the most stunning views before heading back down to the ground.