Givers Gain for Jigsaw4U's Silent Auction

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Experience thrill at its finest with the unique 12 Mile Themed Helicopter Flight for Two. During this experience, you'll take to the air in a powerful helicopter and soar above heights of 1000ft at speeds of over 120mph.
Throughout the flight, you'll communicate with the pilot via the headset and listen to the air traffic radio - giving you a true feel of what it's like to fly a helicopter. You'll witness the most stunning views before heading back down to the ground.
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Treat yourself to the Kanishka by Atul Kochhar Three Course Lunch with Prosecco for Two, Mayfair. During this experience, you’ll indulge in fine Indian dining of the highest calibre at the twice-awarded Michelin-starred chef Atul Kochhar’s Mayfair restaurant, Kanishka.
Celebrating the food culture, cooking styles and signature dishes to be discovered across India’s vast continent, Kanishka serves a pan-Indian menu showcasing each regional variety of cuisine from India’s very different and distinct regions, served with Atul’s inimitable contemporary touch, using the finest local ingredients. On the menu, you’ll find a range of delicious starters, main courses and desserts. To further enhance your experience, you’ll be served a refreshing glass of Prosecco.
As you tuck into a delicious three course lunch, you can soak in the restaurant’s elegant atmosphere. Kanishka promises a charming, sophisticated dining experience - a must-visit, given Atul Kochhar's culinary legacy.
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Find yourself on cloud nine as you enjoy breath-taking panoramic views as far as the horizon from up to 5,000 feet in the air, the only sounds are those of nature and the occasional blast of the burners as you float almost silently and imperceptibly over the land below.
Is there a hot air balloon ride near me, you might ask? There definitely will be as we have the largest choice of locations in the UK market with more than 100 stunning launch sites to choose from. This experience is for a weekday morning with the location to be selected.
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Signed Football Shirt – Fabian Hürzeler
This authentic shirt is signed by Fabian Hürzeler, the highly regarded German football manager and current head coach of Brighton & Hove Albion. Appointed in 2024, Hürzeler made history as the youngest permanent head coach in Premier League history, earning a reputation as one of Europe’s brightest coaching talents following his success with FC St. Pauli in Germany. A standout piece of modern football memorabilia, this signed shirt offers supporters and collectors the chance to own an item linked to one of the game’s most exciting rising figures—while supporting a great cause.
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Signed Football Shirt – Sepp van den Berg
This authentic shirt is signed by Sepp van den Berg, a Dutch professional footballer who plays as a defender in the Premier League for Brentford, having joined from Liverpool. Known for his composure, physical presence, and versatility at the back, Van den Berg has represented the Netherlands at youth international level and is widely regarded as a rising talent in English football. A superb piece of modern football memorabilia, this signed shirt is ideal for fans and collectors alike—while helping to raise vital funds for a great cause.
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Signed Football Shirt – Nathan Collins
This authentic shirt is signed by Nathan Collins, an Irish international footballer and central defender for Brentford FC in the Premier League. Known for his strength, leadership, and composure at the back, Collins has represented the Republic of Ireland at senior international level and has become a key figure in Brentford’s defence since joining the club. A superb piece of modern football memorabilia, this signed shirt is perfect for fans and collectors—while helping to raise vital funds for a great cause.
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Signed Football Shirt – Santiago “S. Bueno”
This authentic shirt is signed by Santiago Bueno, an Uruguayan international footballer and central defender for Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League. Known for his strength, composure, and no‑nonsense defending, Bueno has established himself as a key part of Wolves’ back line since joining the club in 2023 and has also represented Uruguay at senior international level. A fantastic piece of modern football memorabilia, this signed shirt is ideal for fans and collectors alike—while helping to raise vital funds for a great cause.
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Signed Football Shirt – Rodrigo Muniz
This authentic shirt is signed by Rodrigo Muniz, a Brazilian professional footballer who plays as a striker for Fulham FC in the Premier League. Known for his physical presence, aerial ability, and eye for goal, Muniz has become a popular figure at Craven Cottage following a strong run of performances in recent seasons. A superb piece of modern football memorabilia, this signed shirt is ideal for fans and collectors alike—while helping to raise vital funds for a great cause.
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Signed Framed Picture – Bryan Robson
A superb framed display featuring a photograph personally signed by Bryan Robson, one of English football’s true legends. Best known as the long‑serving captain of Manchester United and a former England international, Robson was renowned for his leadership, determination, and impact on the game. Presented in an attractive frame with accompanying printed inscriptions, this is a standout piece of football memorabilia and a wonderful opportunity to support a great cause while owning a piece of sporting history.
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Signed Framed Picture – Sir Geoff Hurst
A superb framed picture signed by Sir Geoff Hurst, an icon of English football and the only player to score a hat‑trick in a World Cup Final, leading England to victory in 1966. Widely regarded as one of the greatest moments in sporting history, Hurst’s achievement at Wembley secured his place as a true national legend. Beautifully presented with commemorative elements, this is an outstanding piece of football memorabilia and a rare chance to support a great cause while owning a piece of England’s sporting heritage.
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Signed Framed Picture – Gordon Banks: “The Save of the Century”
A stunning framed picture signed by Gordon Banks, capturing the iconic moment widely regarded as the greatest save in football history. Made during the 1970 World Cup match between England and Brazil, Banks’ remarkable stop from a Pelé header has become known as “The Save of the Century”. Beautifully presented, this piece commemorates one of the most famous moments ever seen on a football pitch and represents a rare opportunity to own a true piece of sporting history—while supporting a great cause.
Starting bid
Signed Framed Picture – Nobby Stiles
A striking framed picture signed by Nobby Stiles, a key member of England’s 1966 World Cup‑winning team and a Manchester United great. Renowned for his tireless work rate and fearless defending, Stiles played a crucial role in England’s historic triumph at Wembley and later enjoyed major domestic and European success at club level. A superb piece of football memorabilia, this signed picture celebrates one of the game’s most iconic figures—while helping to raise vital funds for a great cause.
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