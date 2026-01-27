TEST Glenfest 2026

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About this event
£
Entry to the Summer Festival with a full afternoon of live stage entertainment, activities and family-friendly fun.
Everyone is welcome — advance tickets are recommended for the best value.
Children under 3 are welcome to attend free of charge.
The festival is designed to be enjoyed at your own pace, with plenty of space for little ones.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!