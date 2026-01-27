Friends of Glenmere Parent & Staff Association
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Friends of Glenmere Parent & Staff Association

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Friends of Glenmere Parent & Staff Association

About this event

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TEST Glenfest 2026

Estoril Ave

Wigston LE18 3RD, UK

Add a donation for Friends of Glenmere Parent & Staff Association

£

General Ticket sales
Free

Entry to the Summer Festival with a full afternoon of live stage entertainment, activities and family-friendly fun.


Everyone is welcome — advance tickets are recommended for the best value.

Under 3
Free

Children under 3 are welcome to attend free of charge.


The festival is designed to be enjoyed at your own pace, with plenty of space for little ones.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!