Hosted by

Friends of St Wilfrids

About this event

🪩KS2 GLOW DISCO🪩

Chester Rd

Grappenhall, Warrington WA4 2QG, UK

Glow Disco Ticket
£7

Entry for one child to GLOW Disco

All tickets include a pick and mix style bag of sweets, drink, glow stick, plus a home baked cupcake. Neon tattoo and face painting will be available on the night.

Doors open for drop off at 5.50pm
Party starts at 6.00pm
Pick up at 7.00pm


Please note due to space constraints this is a drop off party with DBS checked parents/carer volunteers.

Any queries, please do contact Friends of St Wilfrid's.

Add a donation for Friends of St Wilfrids

£

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