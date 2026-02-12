🪩KS2 GLOW DISCO🪩

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About this event
Entry for one child to GLOW Disco
All tickets include a pick and mix style bag of sweets, drink, glow stick, plus a home baked cupcake. Neon tattoo and face painting will be available on the night.
Doors open for drop off at 5.50pm
Party starts at 6.00pm
Pick up at 7.00pm
Please note due to space constraints this is a drop off party with DBS checked parents/carer volunteers.
Any queries, please do contact Friends of St Wilfrid's.
£
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