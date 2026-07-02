GMT: Mindset Matters Annual Charity Ball

Perfect for organisations looking to extend their community impact





Includes everything in Dream Builder, plus:

Half-page advert in the event programme

Logo featured on the GMT website for 12 months

Verbal acknowledgement during the event

Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.