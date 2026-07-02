A grand, ivy-covered mansion with illuminated windows stands in the foreground under a starry, dark blue night sky with text announcing "The GMT: MINDSET MATTERS Ball".
The 5th Avenue Project - Powered by GMT

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The 5th Avenue Project - Powered by GMT

About this event

GMT: Mindset Matters Annual Charity Ball

Nunsmere Hall Hotel Tarporley

Rd, Northwich CW8 2ES, UK

Sort by category

Individual tickets item
Individual tickets
£150

Includes:

  • Three-course meal
  • Entertainment
  • Charity auction access
  • Networking opportunities

    Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.
Full Table (up to 8 guests) item
Full Table (up to 8 guests)
£1,150
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Includes:

  • Reserved premium table
  • Company name displayed on table
  • Recognition in event programme
  • Social media thank-you post

Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.

Dream Builder item
Dream Builder
£500

Ideal for small businesses wanting to support local families


This package includes:

  • Company logo on event screens
  • Mention on social media
  • Recognition in the event programme

Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.

Opportunity Creator item
Opportunity Creator
£1,000

Perfect for organisations looking to extend their community impact


Includes everything in Dream Builder, plus:

  • Half-page advert in the event programme
  • Logo featured on the GMT website for 12 months
  • Verbal acknowledgement during the event

Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.

Future Maker item
Future Maker
£2,500

Driving meaningful change through investment in local children and families


Includes everything in Opportunity Creator, plus:

  • Full-page programme advert
  • Featured social media spotlight
  • Logo included on fundraising materials
  • Two complimentary Charity Ball tickets

Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.

Life Changer item
Life Changer
£5,000

Includes everything in Future Maker, plus:

  • Premium logo placement at the event
  • Recognition across all event marketing
  • Opportunity to provide promotional materials
  • One complimentary table (8 guests)
  • Dedicated social media feature
  • Impact report demonstrating how your sponsorship has helped children and families

Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.

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