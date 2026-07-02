GMT: Mindset Matters Annual Charity Ball

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Includes:
Includes:
Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.
Ideal for small businesses wanting to support local families
This package includes:
Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.
Perfect for organisations looking to extend their community impact
Includes everything in Dream Builder, plus:
Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.
Driving meaningful change through investment in local children and families
Includes everything in Opportunity Creator, plus:
Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.
Includes everything in Future Maker, plus:
Supporting Great Minds Together through Zeffy is completely free. Zeffy may suggest an optional contribution to help keep their fundraising platform free for charities. If you prefer not to contribute, simply select Custom Amount and enter £0 before completing your purchase.
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!