Godly Play UK Conference 2026

This ticket gives you the option to join us at St Andrew’s Church on Friday 5th June for a day of Godly Play workshops. The enrichment day will run from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm where you will be able to choose from one of these workshops:

- Introduction to Godly Play – experience a full Godly play session and a chance to debrief with others - Andrea Harrison

- Hearing the new story “Jesus and the Women” and making the materials used to tell it - Eona Bell

- Sitting with Children in Wonder (The Art of Godly Play) - Peter Privett





Please bring your own lunch or take advantage of the local shops, which are just a short walk away.