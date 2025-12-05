Godly Play UK Conference 2026

Hosted by
About this event
EARLY BIRD RATE. This ticket allows you full access to the conference on the Saturday including workshops to choose from. Lunch and refreshments are also included.
This ticket gives you the option to join us at St Andrew’s Church on Friday 5th June for a day of Godly Play workshops. The enrichment day will run from 11:00 am to 3:00 pm where you will be able to choose from one of these workshops:
- Introduction to Godly Play – experience a full Godly play session and a chance to debrief with others - Andrea Harrison
- Hearing the new story “Jesus and the Women” and making the materials used to tell it - Eona Bell
- Sitting with Children in Wonder (The Art of Godly Play) - Peter Privett
Please bring your own lunch or take advantage of the local shops, which are just a short walk away.
Join us for a relaxed evening meal on Friday 5th June. This is a wonderful opportunity to socialise, connect with others, and share ideas in an informal setting. The meal will take place at St Andrew’s Church.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!