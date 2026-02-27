Golden ESEA Anthology

You want to buy a copy of Golden, you've come to the right place!





Golden is a new annual magazine dedicated to capturing the richness and complexity of British ESEA perspectives. Conceived as a cultural time capsule, each issue offers a high-end, thoughtful exploration of the year in review through the lenses of film, literature, nature, music, theatre, politics, photography and beyond.





Purchase here and collect from your nearest MilkTea event!