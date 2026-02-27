Golden ESEA Anthology

About this shop
You want to buy a copy of Golden, you've come to the right place!
Golden is a new annual magazine dedicated to capturing the richness and complexity of British ESEA perspectives. Conceived as a cultural time capsule, each issue offers a high-end, thoughtful exploration of the year in review through the lenses of film, literature, nature, music, theatre, politics, photography and beyond.
Purchase here and collect from your nearest MilkTea event!
You want to pre-order Golden, you've come to the right place!
Golden is a new annual magazine dedicated to capturing the richness and complexity of British ESEA perspectives. Conceived as a cultural time capsule, each issue offers a high-end, thoughtful exploration of the year in review through the lenses of film, literature, nature, music, theatre, politics, photography and beyond.
Purchase here and when it arrives from the press in late April, we’ll be in touch to organise collection or delivery.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!