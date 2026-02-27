Telugu Association of Scotland

Hosted by

Telugu Association of Scotland

About this event

Grand TAS Ugadi Sambaralu 2026 – Musical Concert featuring Telugu Legendary Music Director Koti

Edinburgh EH4 3NT

UK

General Admission - ADULT & 12+ Ages
£20

Entry to Grand Ugadi 2026 – Singing Concert with Maestro Koti.

Includes access to full musical evening and Ugadi celebrations.

Limited seats available. Advance booking recommended.

Child (5-11 years) Admission
£16

Child ticket for ages 5–11.
Children must be accompanied by a valid adult ticket holder.

[DISCOUNTED] Group of 12 (any ages above 5)-WORKS OUT £15 pp
£180
This is a group ticket, it includes 12 tickets

ONLINE ONLY

Any ages above 5 including international students, adults & their parents

[DISCOUNTED] Group of 20 (any ages above 5)-WORKS OUT £14 pp
£280
This is a group ticket, it includes 20 tickets

ONLINE ONLY

Any ages above 5 including international students, adults & their parents

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