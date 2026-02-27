Grand TAS Ugadi Sambaralu 2026 – Musical Concert featuring Telugu Legendary Music Director Koti

About this event
Entry to Grand Ugadi 2026 – Singing Concert with Maestro Koti.
Includes access to full musical evening and Ugadi celebrations.
Limited seats available. Advance booking recommended.
Child ticket for ages 5–11.
Children must be accompanied by a valid adult ticket holder.
ONLINE ONLY
Any ages above 5 including international students, adults & their parents
ONLINE ONLY
Any ages above 5 including international students, adults & their parents
£
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