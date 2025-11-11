Granton Primary School PTA's Silent Auction

Hosted by
(RRP £40) x10 Hot drink vouchers from a local favourite Estate Office Coffee on Streatham Vale .
£25 Voucher to spend on food or drink at Streatham Vale's local pub The Railway.
£50 voucher to spend on food and drink at SW16 Bar and Kitchen on Streatham High Road. A really lovely spot for dinner and cocktails in Streatham Hill!
(RRP £18) Manicure voucher to use at Dol Nails on Streatham Vale.
(RRP £28.50) x3 Play sessions at newly opened Another Planet Soft Play, Streatham .
Day pass for one person using the wonderful facilities at newly opened David Lloyd in Colliers Wood. Facilities include The Gym, Swimming Pool and Spa. Voucher can be redeemed from March 2025.
(RRP £10.50) Bag of Fresh Coffee Beans from Estate Office Coffee.
(RRP £20) Amie Carignan Red is a well-rounded and elegant red wine produced in the Languedoc, south of France. Donated by David's Deli, Streatham Vale.
(RRP £50) Luxury hamper from The British Hamper Company includes:
Highland cheese straws
chocolate honeycomb rocks
Sun blushed tomato & garlic relish
Sea salt & black pepper corn crunch
Scottish wafer biscuits
Shortbread
Dark chocolate
& more!
(RRP £28.50) Enjoy one 24 inch pizza of your choice to takeaway or eat in at Dough Daddy, Streatham .
(RRP £16) Next Dinosaur Advent Calendar including kids fragrance, body wash, hair gel, hair wax, bath slime, bath fizzers, temporary tattoos, mini note pads & more goodies.
(RRP £14.99) Beautiful encyclopedia from DK Books - My Encyclopedia Very Important Animals. Perfect for animal lovers wanting to find out fun facts!!
(RRP £13) Singing Mamas session - all women welcome, bring kids or come on your own! Located in Herne Hill.
(RRP £12.99) Perfect for young readers aged 7-11 who love dogs, friendship stories, and brave girls chasing big dreams.
Signed copy by author Sarah Lipman.
(RRP £10) Blumm Soap Studio sell soaps and cosmetic products that are handmade in Streatham Vale.
(RRP £50)Shane Lowry Ryder Cup Winning Moment Commentary A3 framed poster from Boot and Ball.
(RRP £74.99) Luxury hamper from Prestige Hampers:
This hamper includes -
Belvoir Sparkling Ginger Beer 275ml
Belvoir Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade 275ml
Traditional Christmas Celebration Nutcracker Crackers
Valley Bakery Artisan Christmas Pudding 112g
Yorkshire Crisps Natural Sea Salted 95g
Oaty Mature Cheddar Cheese Biscuits 130g
Big Ben English Teabags
Ooh Chocolata Natural Blond White Chocolate Bar 50g
Valley Preserves Strawberry Jam 130g
Valley Preserves Medium Cut Marmalade 130g
Cartwright & Butler Delicate Chocolate Wafer Crispies
Traditional Handwoven Hamper Basket
(RRP £20) Selection of goodies from Lark, Streatham:
*Cloud Nine - Purple Mermaid Hair Don't Care wash bag
*10 Animal Bath pearls
*Daydreamer pack of printed plasters
*Voca Dreams of Africa rollerball
'Gregory' the owl cushion, handmade from Cashaloola and measures 34cm x 34cm.
(RRP £110-£160) Gutter cleaning service for up to 3-4 bedroom property within 3 miles from Granton School.
(RRP £7.50) x1 Play session at Toby Totstars Adventure Club, Streatham.
(RRP £7.50) x1 Play session at Toby Totstars Adventure Club, Streatham.
(RRP £7.50) x1 Play session at Toby Totstars Adventure Club, Streatham.
(RRP £30) Really lovely dog goody bag to treat your pup including:
*Christmas soft ball reindeer toy
*Venison sausages feed for dogs
*Be:clean pampering pet shampoo bar
& some more goodies
(RRP £40) Personalised Monopoly board framed print to include 'Granton Primary School' donated by Miles Rudland local Streatham Estate Agen.
(RRP £15) x2 Kids sport classes at Totstars Sports Academy. Classes in Streatham or Croydon include Football classes for ages 2-9 year old's and Basketball classes for 3-12 year old's.
(RRP £15) x2 Kids sport classes at Totstars Sports Academy. Classes in Streatham or Croydon include Football classes for ages 2-9 year old's and Basketball classes for 3-12 year old's.
(RRP £15) x2 Kids sport classes at Totstars Sports Academy. Classes in Streatham or Croydon include Football classes for ages 2-9 year old's and Basketball classes for 3-12 year old's.
(RRP £15) Selection of toys suitable for children aged 3-8 year olds.
(RRP £7.99) The warm and festive story of Mog's Christmas by author Judith Kerr. Recommended age 3-6 years.
(RRP £10) Surprise bag of exciting goodies for kids!
(RRP £13) Men’s skincare - Farmasi face and body soap and after shave balm donated by Glow by ISA.
(RRP £31) x1 Ice Skating Session at Streatham Leisure Centre for x1 adult and x2 children.
(RRP £37.50) Family Leisure Zone session for x1 adult and x2 children at Brixton Recreation Centre.
(RRP £6.55) x1 General swim session for x1 adult and x2 children at Streatham Leisure Centre.
(RRP £47.90) Beautifully boxed Rituals baby and parent gift set and in Rituals tote bag. Gift set includes:
Dry sleep oil 100m
Mild and soothing body lotion for baby 200ml
Mild hair and body wash for baby 200ml
Kindly donated by a Granton parent.
(RRP £85) Morphe Pro 16 Piece face and eye brush set.
Kindly donated from a Granton parent.
(RRP £20) Morphe make up items:
Ready for anything eyeshadow palette
Glassified lip oil shade flutter
(RRP £30) Unapologetic 4 piece make-up set.
Kindly donated by a Granton parent.
(RRP £24) Morphe ready in 5 eyeshadow palette x 3 sets.
Kindly donated by a Granton parent.
