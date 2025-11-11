Hosted by

Granton Primary School PTA

Granton Primary School PTA's Silent Auction

Granton Rd, London SW16 5AN, UK

x10 Hot Drink vouchers at Estate Office Coffee, Streatham item
x10 Hot Drink vouchers at Estate Office Coffee, Streatham
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £40) x10 Hot drink vouchers from a local favourite Estate Office Coffee on Streatham Vale .

£25 Voucher for The Railway Pub Streatham Vale item
£25 Voucher for The Railway Pub Streatham Vale
£1

Starting bid

£25 Voucher to spend on food or drink at Streatham Vale's local pub The Railway.

£50 Food & Drink Voucher at SW16 Bar & Kitchen, Streatham item
£50 Food & Drink Voucher at SW16 Bar & Kitchen, Streatham
£1

Starting bid

£50 voucher to spend on food and drink at SW16 Bar and Kitchen on Streatham High Road. A really lovely spot for dinner and cocktails in Streatham Hill!

Manicure Voucher at Dol Nails Streatham Vale item
Manicure Voucher at Dol Nails Streatham Vale
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £18) Manicure voucher to use at Dol Nails on Streatham Vale.

x3 Play sessions (1 adult/1 child) at Another Planet item
x3 Play sessions (1 adult/1 child) at Another Planet
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £28.50) x3 Play sessions at newly opened Another Planet Soft Play, Streatham .

x1 Day use of facilities at David Lloyd Colliers Wood item
x1 Day use of facilities at David Lloyd Colliers Wood
£1

Starting bid

Day pass for one person using the wonderful facilities at newly opened David Lloyd in Colliers Wood. Facilities include The Gym, Swimming Pool and Spa. Voucher can be redeemed from March 2025.

Bag of Fresh Coffee Beans from Estate Office Coffee item
Bag of Fresh Coffee Beans from Estate Office Coffee
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £10.50) Bag of Fresh Coffee Beans from Estate Office Coffee.

Bottle of Carignan Red Wine, Amie 75cl from David's Deli item
Bottle of Carignan Red Wine, Amie 75cl from David's Deli
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £20) Amie Carignan Red is a well-rounded and elegant red wine produced in the Languedoc, south of France. Donated by David's Deli, Streatham Vale.

Hamper from The British Hamper Company item
Hamper from The British Hamper Company
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £50) Luxury hamper from The British Hamper Company includes:

Highland cheese straws

chocolate honeycomb rocks

Sun blushed tomato & garlic relish

Sea salt & black pepper corn crunch

Scottish wafer biscuits

Shortbread

Dark chocolate

& more!

24 inch pizza takeaway or eat in at Dough Daddy, Streatham item
24 inch pizza takeaway or eat in at Dough Daddy, Streatham
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £28.50) Enjoy one 24 inch pizza of your choice to takeaway or eat in at Dough Daddy, Streatham .

Next Dino Rawr Advent Calendar item
Next Dino Rawr Advent Calendar
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £16) Next Dinosaur Advent Calendar including kids fragrance, body wash, hair gel, hair wax, bath slime, bath fizzers, temporary tattoos, mini note pads & more goodies.

DK My Encyclopedia Very Important Animals item
DK My Encyclopedia Very Important Animals
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £14.99) Beautiful encyclopedia from DK Books - My Encyclopedia Very Important Animals. Perfect for animal lovers wanting to find out fun facts!!

x1 Singing Mamas Session item
x1 Singing Mamas Session
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £13) Singing Mamas session - all women welcome, bring kids or come on your own! Located in Herne Hill.

Sophia Starr and a Dog to love book signed by author item
Sophia Starr and a Dog to love book signed by author
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £12.99) Perfect for young readers aged 7-11 who love dogs, friendship stories, and brave girls chasing big dreams.


Signed copy by author Sarah Lipman.

x1 Deodorant bar and Face Mask item
x1 Deodorant bar and Face Mask
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £10) Blumm Soap Studio sell soaps and cosmetic products that are handmade in Streatham Vale.

Framed A3 Shane Lowry golf poster from Boot and Ball item
Framed A3 Shane Lowry golf poster from Boot and Ball
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £50)Shane Lowry Ryder Cup Winning Moment Commentary A3 framed poster from Boot and Ball.

Luxury Hamper donated by SLM Estate Agent, Streatham item
Luxury Hamper donated by SLM Estate Agent, Streatham
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £74.99) Luxury hamper from Prestige Hampers:


This hamper includes -

Belvoir Sparkling Ginger Beer 275ml

Belvoir Sparkling Raspberry Lemonade 275ml

Traditional Christmas Celebration Nutcracker Crackers

Valley Bakery Artisan Christmas Pudding 112g

Yorkshire Crisps Natural Sea Salted 95g

Oaty Mature Cheddar Cheese Biscuits 130g

Big Ben English Teabags

Ooh Chocolata Natural Blond White Chocolate Bar 50g

Valley Preserves Strawberry Jam 130g

Valley Preserves Medium Cut Marmalade 130g

Cartwright & Butler Delicate Chocolate Wafer Crispies

Traditional Handwoven Hamper Basket


Selection of goodies donated by Lark, Streatham item
Selection of goodies donated by Lark, Streatham
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £20) Selection of goodies from Lark, Streatham:

*Cloud Nine - Purple Mermaid Hair Don't Care wash bag

*10 Animal Bath pearls

*Daydreamer pack of printed plasters

*Voca Dreams of Africa rollerball

Beautiful handmade owl cushion from Cashaloola item
Beautiful handmade owl cushion from Cashaloola
£1

Starting bid

'Gregory' the owl cushion, handmade from Cashaloola and measures 34cm x 34cm.

Gutter cleaning service from Tig Gutter item
Gutter cleaning service from Tig Gutter
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £110-£160) Gutter cleaning service for up to 3-4 bedroom property within 3 miles from Granton School.

x1 Play session at Toby Totstars Adventure Club, Streatham item
x1 Play session at Toby Totstars Adventure Club, Streatham
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £7.50) x1 Play session at Toby Totstars Adventure Club, Streatham.

Dog goody bag from Brockwell Pups item
Dog goody bag from Brockwell Pups
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £30) Really lovely dog goody bag to treat your pup including:

*Christmas soft ball reindeer toy

*Venison sausages feed for dogs

*Be:clean pampering pet shampoo bar

& some more goodies

Personalised Monopoly board framed print includes 'Granton' item
Personalised Monopoly board framed print includes 'Granton'
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £40) Personalised Monopoly board framed print to include 'Granton Primary School' donated by Miles Rudland local Streatham Estate Agen.

x2 Kids sport classes at Totstars Sports Academy item
x2 Kids sport classes at Totstars Sports Academy
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £15) x2 Kids sport classes at Totstars Sports Academy. Classes in Streatham or Croydon include Football classes for ages 2-9 year old's and Basketball classes for 3-12 year old's.

Kids Xmas themed party bag donated by Panda Party Bags item
Kids Xmas themed party bag donated by Panda Party Bags
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £15) Selection of toys suitable for children aged 3-8 year olds.

Mog's Christmas by Judith Kerr item
Mog's Christmas by Judith Kerr
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £7.99) The warm and festive story of Mog's Christmas by author Judith Kerr. Recommended age 3-6 years.

Goodie bag surprise scoop bag item
Goodie bag surprise scoop bag
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £10) Surprise bag of exciting goodies for kids!

Men’s skincare - Farmasi face/body soap & after shave balm item
Men’s skincare - Farmasi face/body soap & after shave balm
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £13) Men’s skincare - Farmasi face and body soap and after shave balm donated by Glow by ISA.

Streatham Ice Skating Session - x1 adult, x2 children item
Streatham Ice Skating Session - x1 adult, x2 children
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £31) x1 Ice Skating Session at Streatham Leisure Centre for x1 adult and x2 children.

Family Leisure Zone Brixton - x1 adult, x2 children item
Family Leisure Zone Brixton - x1 adult, x2 children
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £37.50) Family Leisure Zone session for x1 adult and x2 children at Brixton Recreation Centre.

Streatham Leisure Centre - Swim session x1 adult x2 children item
Streatham Leisure Centre - Swim session x1 adult x2 children
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £6.55) x1 General swim session for x1 adult and x2 children at Streatham Leisure Centre.

Rituals Baby and Parent gift Set - In box and tote bag item
Rituals Baby and Parent gift Set - In box and tote bag
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £47.90) Beautifully boxed Rituals baby and parent gift set and in Rituals tote bag. Gift set includes:

Dry sleep oil 100m

Mild and soothing body lotion for baby 200ml

Mild hair and body wash for baby 200ml


Kindly donated by a Granton parent.

Morphe Pro 16-Piece make up brush set item
Morphe Pro 16-Piece make up brush set
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £85) Morphe Pro 16 Piece face and eye brush set.


Kindly donated from a Granton parent.

Morphe eyeshadow palette and glassified lip oil item
Morphe eyeshadow palette and glassified lip oil
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £20) Morphe make up items:

Ready for anything eyeshadow palette

Glassified lip oil shade flutter

Morphe Unapologetic 4 piece make-up set item
Morphe Unapologetic 4 piece make-up set
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £30) Unapologetic 4 piece make-up set.


Kindly donated by a Granton parent.

Morphe eyeshadow palettes - x3 bundle item
Morphe eyeshadow palettes - x3 bundle
£1

Starting bid

(RRP £24) Morphe ready in 5 eyeshadow palette x 3 sets.


Kindly donated by a Granton parent.

