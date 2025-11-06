Greatworth Christmas Fair Elf Factory and Santa's Grotto

Entry to the Elf Factory and Grotto for 1 child
-Make Reindeer Food
-Decorate a Gingerbread Man
-Write a letter to Father Christmas
-Enter the grotto with a group of 11 other children and listen to Father Christmas read a story
-Collect a festive gift
Entry to the Elf Factory and Grotto for 1 child
-Make Reindeer Food
-Decorate a Gingerbread Man
-Write a letter to Father Christmas
-Enter the grotto with a group of 11 other children and listen to Father Christmas read a story
-Collect a festive gift
Entry to the Elf Factory and Grotto for 1 child
-Make Reindeer Food
-Decorate a Gingerbread Man
-Write a letter to Father Christmas
-Enter the grotto with a group of 11 other children and listen to Father Christmas read a story
-Collect a festive gift
Entry to the Elf Factory and Grotto for 1 child
-Make Reindeer Food
-Decorate a Gingerbread Man
-Write a letter to Father Christmas
-Enter the grotto with a group of 11 other children and listen to Father Christmas read a story
-Collect a festive gift
Entry to the Elf Factory and Grotto for 1 child
-Make Reindeer Food
-Decorate a Gingerbread Man
-Write a letter to Father Christmas
-Enter the grotto with a group of 11 other children and listen to Father Christmas read a story
-Collect a festive gift
Entry to the Elf Factory and Grotto for 1 child
-Make Reindeer Food
-Decorate a Gingerbread Man
-Write a letter to Father Christmas
-Enter the grotto with a group of 11 other children and listen to Father Christmas read a story
-Collect a festive gift
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing