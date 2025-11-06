Greatworth School Christmas Fair Reindeer Raffle 2025

£1 per ticket to be in with a chance of winning:
Ellie Mac Photography 30 minute Family Photoshoot in January 2026 (worth £225)
Shannon Rosia 1 hr Christmas Family Video Shoot 13th/14th December (worth £350)
Olivia Maxwell-Jones Cotswolds Aesthetics Dermaplaning & 24k Gold Facial (worth £105)
Olivia Maxwell-Jones Cotswolds Aesthetics Microneedling & Relaxing Facial (worth £95)
Olivia Maxwell-Jones Cotswolds Aesthetics Filler (worth £150)
Evenley Wood Garden Season Ticket X 2 (worth £80)
ND Aesthetics Dermaplane Luxury Facial (worth £60)
Pure Pilates 6 Week Course (worth £60)
Turpin Lodge 1 Lesson or Hack (worth £58)
John Garland Taylor Jewellery £50 Voucher
A E Prentice £50 voucher for Logs/Coal/Gas
Eydon Holisitics Reflexology Consulatation and Appointment (worth £49)
Reform Revitalise Release 1 Reformer Pilates Session (worth £45)
Costow Farm £40 voucher for a Christmas Tree
Hook Norton Brewery Tour and Sampling for 2 (worth £40)
Brackley Town Football Club Family Ticket to a Game (worth £36)
Creations & Events by Donna £30 Voucher for personalised items or Balloons
Blowdry by Sophia at Buzzy's Girls (worth £30)
Joanna Banham Dance Company 2 Classes for 2 people (worth £30)
Brackley Leisure Centre £30 Credit
The Sun Hut 30 minute Sunbed Voucher (worth £25)
The Old Bakery £20 Gift Voucher & Socks
Scandi Gingerbread Snowflake Biscuit Baking and Decorating Kit (worth £20)
Banbury Martial Arts 1 month of Child Lessons (worth £20)
Bakes by Naimee £10 Voucher
Tranquil Touch Therapies £10 voucher
Elite Ladies Kickboxing 4 Week Course
British Black Belt Taekwando Academy 1 month of classes for 2
TB Pottery Jug
Lottie Elizabeth Set of Wax Melts
‘Elf’ Children’s Hamper
Various Beauty Hampers
