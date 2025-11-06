Greatworth School Christmas Fair Reindeer Raffle 2025

1 Ticket
£1

£1 per ticket to be in with a chance of winning:


Ellie Mac Photography 30 minute Family Photoshoot in January 2026 (worth £225)


Shannon Rosia 1 hr Christmas Family Video Shoot 13th/14th December (worth £350)


Olivia Maxwell-Jones Cotswolds Aesthetics Dermaplaning & 24k Gold Facial (worth £105)


Olivia Maxwell-Jones Cotswolds Aesthetics Microneedling & Relaxing Facial (worth £95)


Olivia Maxwell-Jones Cotswolds Aesthetics Filler (worth £150)


Evenley Wood Garden Season Ticket X 2 (worth £80) 


ND Aesthetics Dermaplane Luxury Facial (worth £60)


Pure Pilates 6 Week Course (worth £60)


Turpin Lodge 1 Lesson or Hack (worth £58) 


John Garland Taylor Jewellery £50 Voucher


​A E Prentice £50 voucher for Logs/Coal/Gas


Eydon Holisitics Reflexology Consulatation and Appointment (worth £49) 


Reform Revitalise Release 1 Reformer Pilates Session (worth £45) 


Costow Farm £40 voucher for a Christmas Tree


Hook Norton Brewery Tour and Sampling for 2 (worth £40) 


Brackley Town Football Club Family Ticket to a Game (worth £36) 


Creations & Events by Donna £30 Voucher for personalised items or Balloons


Blowdry by Sophia at Buzzy's Girls (worth £30)


Joanna Banham Dance Company 2 Classes for 2 people (worth £30)


Brackley Leisure Centre £30 Credit 


The Sun Hut 30 minute Sunbed Voucher (worth £25) 


The Old Bakery £20 Gift Voucher & Socks


Scandi Gingerbread Snowflake Biscuit Baking and Decorating Kit (worth £20)


Banbury Martial Arts 1 month of Child Lessons (worth £20) 


Bakes by Naimee £10 Voucher 


Tranquil Touch Therapies £10 voucher 


Elite Ladies Kickboxing 4 Week Course 


British Black Belt Taekwando Academy 1 month of classes for 2 


TB Pottery Jug


Lottie Elizabeth Set of Wax Melts


‘Elf’ Children’s Hamper


Various Beauty Hampers 

