Grow & Glow Course

About this event
🌱 Glow Children’s Gardening Sessions 🌿
A fun and hands-on outdoor gardening programme where children will plant, grow, explore nature and complete their own Summer Gardening Journal across the 6 week course.
🪴 KS1: Ages 5–7
🌻 KS2: Ages 8+
✨ Third sibling receives 50% OFF
Use code: SIBLING3
📅 Session Dates
🌼 June – 11th & 25th
☀️ July – 2nd & 16th
🌿 August – 6th & 20th
🕜 Thursdays | 1:30pm – 2:30pm
📍 Sledmere Community Centre
💛 Glow Mums Wellbeing Sessions
Because you matter too. Relaxed wellbeing sessions for mums including crafts, painting, mindful activities, hot drinks and a welcoming space to slow down and connect with others.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!