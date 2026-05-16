Project Flourish CIC

Hosted by

Project Flourish CIC

About this event

Grow & Glow Course

5 The School Dr

Dudley DY2 8EH, UK

Grow & Glow | Summer
£20

🌱 Glow Children’s Gardening Sessions 🌿

A fun and hands-on outdoor gardening programme where children will plant, grow, explore nature and complete their own Summer Gardening Journal across the 6 week course.


🪴 KS1: Ages 5–7

🌻 KS2: Ages 8+


✨ Third sibling receives 50% OFF

Use code: SIBLING3


📅 Session Dates

🌼 June – 11th & 25th

☀️ July – 2nd & 16th

🌿 August – 6th & 20th


🕜 Thursdays | 1:30pm – 2:30pm

📍 Sledmere Community Centre


💛 Glow Mums Wellbeing Sessions

Because you matter too. Relaxed wellbeing sessions for mums including crafts, painting, mindful activities, hot drinks and a welcoming space to slow down and connect with others.

Add a donation for Project Flourish CIC

£

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