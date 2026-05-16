Grow & Glow Course

🌱 Glow Children’s Gardening Sessions 🌿

A fun and hands-on outdoor gardening programme where children will plant, grow, explore nature and complete their own Summer Gardening Journal across the 6 week course.





🪴 KS1: Ages 5–7

🌻 KS2: Ages 8+





✨ Third sibling receives 50% OFF

Use code: SIBLING3





📅 Session Dates

🌼 June – 11th & 25th

☀️ July – 2nd & 16th

🌿 August – 6th & 20th





🕜 Thursdays | 1:30pm – 2:30pm

📍 Sledmere Community Centre





💛 Glow Mums Wellbeing Sessions

Because you matter too. Relaxed wellbeing sessions for mums including crafts, painting, mindful activities, hot drinks and a welcoming space to slow down and connect with others.