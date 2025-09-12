Growing Hope Farnham's Silent Auction

Hosted by
Jubilee Church, Weydon Christian Centre, Upper Way, Farnham, UK
A wonderful meal out for 4 people at The Lost Boy, Farnham
An Amazing Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (12th generation) with a lovely Jade green case.
Kindle Paperwhite is a lightweight, waterproof e-reader, with a high-resolution 7-inch glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.
Kindly Donated by G2 Digital Video
A young person can join the Farnham Youth Choir for a whole term (worth over £100)
Two adults and two children gain access with this family ticket to Godstone Farm. A great day out for the family.
2 general admission tickets to enjoy a day out at Fishers Adventure Farm Park
2 general admission tickets to enjoy a day out at Bocketts Farm Park
Take a child to Birdworld for a fabulous day out.
Book yourself a free 25 minute treatment at Frensham Pond Hotel Spa
Enjoy up to £20 worth of Cook food with this voucher
Coffee lovers treat yourselves with this special hamper of goodies from Starbucks, Farnham
One family ticket for up to 2 adults and 3 children for a play session in pirates landing playzone.
One adult 3-month gym membership at Bourne Club (worth over £90)
One day of Racket Camp for TWO children (during Christmas holidays or the February half-term
Voucher for the beautiful Angelica Flowers on The Ridgeway that can be spent on a Christmas Wreath making workshop, a ready-made wreath or special bouquet of flowers
Enjoy afternoon tea for two at The Bush Hotel, Farnham
Spruce up the garden or get ahead with your christmas decorations with this Gift voucher for £15.00 to be used at Squires Garden Centre, Badshot Lea Road, Farnham, GU9 9JX
Enjoy a meal out with £50 to spend at The Bluebell, Dockenfield
Delicious Meal for Two - 2 mains and 2 desserts at the The Fox Pub
2 tickets to any film at Farnham Maltings.
2 tickets for one hour of crazy donutting at Alpine Sports in Aldershot
Enjoy a family day out at RHS Wisley
Enjoy quality food and drink in great company with award-
winning, independent pub company New Dawn Pubs at The Castle (up to £50 to spend)
Two week trial lesson for your budding performer
Another Two week trial lesson for your budding performer
Enjoy a Botanical Repair Treatment & Wash & Blowdry with Madison at Salon Cabelo
Selection of 10 unique greeting cards and Notebooks by the talented Sue Woodger
Wine Rack Farnham have provided two FRANK Pinotage 2022. Retail price for each bottle is £12.99
Farnham Leisure Centre - Gym membership worth £44 for one month's membership
