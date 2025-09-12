Hosted by

Growing Hope Farnham
Growing Hope Farnham's Silent Auction

Jubilee Church, Weydon Christian Centre, Upper Way, Farnham, UK

Meal for 4 at The Lost Boy item
Meal for 4 at The Lost Boy
£50

Starting bid

A wonderful meal out for 4 people at The Lost Boy, Farnham

Kindle Paperwhite and Jade Green Case item
Kindle Paperwhite and Jade Green Case
£80

Starting bid

An Amazing Kindle Paperwhite Signature Edition (12th generation) with a lovely Jade green case.

Kindle Paperwhite is a lightweight, waterproof e-reader, with a high-resolution 7-inch glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

Kindly Donated by G2 Digital Video

One Term Membership to Farnham Youth Training Choir item
One Term Membership to Farnham Youth Training Choir
£50

Starting bid

A young person can join the Farnham Youth Choir for a whole term (worth over £100)

Family Ticket to Godstone Farm item
Family Ticket to Godstone Farm
£30

Starting bid

Two adults and two children gain access with this family ticket to Godstone Farm. A great day out for the family.

Two tickets for Fishers Adventure Farm Park item
Two tickets for Fishers Adventure Farm Park
£10

Starting bid

2 general admission tickets to enjoy a day out at Fishers Adventure Farm Park

Two tickets to Bocketts Farm Park item
Two tickets to Bocketts Farm Park
£10

Starting bid

2 general admission tickets to enjoy a day out at Bocketts Farm Park

Birdworld Child Ticket item
Birdworld Child Ticket
£10

Starting bid

Take a child to Birdworld for a fabulous day out.

Pamper yourself with a Treatment at Frensham Pond Hotel Spa item
Pamper yourself with a Treatment at Frensham Pond Hotel Spa
£15

Starting bid

Book yourself a free 25 minute treatment at Frensham Pond Hotel Spa

Cook Gift Voucher item
Cook Gift Voucher
£10

Starting bid

Enjoy up to £20 worth of Cook food with this voucher

Starbucks Coffee Hamper item
Starbucks Coffee Hamper
£15

Starting bid

Coffee lovers treat yourselves with this special hamper of goodies from Starbucks, Farnham

Pirates Landing Playzone item
Pirates Landing Playzone
£15

Starting bid

One family ticket for up to 2 adults and 3 children for a play session in pirates landing playzone.

Bourne Club - Gym membership item
Bourne Club - Gym membership
£50

Starting bid

One adult 3-month gym membership at Bourne Club (worth over £90)

Kids Holiday Racket Camp item
Kids Holiday Racket Camp
£40

Starting bid

One day of Racket Camp for TWO children (during Christmas holidays or the February half-term

Christmas Wreath Making Workshop item
Christmas Wreath Making Workshop
£20

Starting bid

Voucher for the beautiful Angelica Flowers on The Ridgeway that can be spent on a Christmas Wreath making workshop, a ready-made wreath or special bouquet of flowers

Afternoon Tea for Two at The Bush Hotel item
Afternoon Tea for Two at The Bush Hotel
£35

Starting bid

Enjoy afternoon tea for two at The Bush Hotel, Farnham

Squires Garden Centre Gift Voucher item
Squires Garden Centre Gift Voucher
£8

Starting bid

Spruce up the garden or get ahead with your christmas decorations with this Gift voucher for £15.00 to be used at Squires Garden Centre, Badshot Lea Road, Farnham, GU9 9JX

Dinner at The Bluebell, Dockenfield item
Dinner at The Bluebell, Dockenfield
£25

Starting bid

Enjoy a meal out with £50 to spend at The Bluebell, Dockenfield

Meal for Two at The Fox, Lower Bourne item
Meal for Two at The Fox, Lower Bourne
£30

Starting bid

Delicious Meal for Two - 2 mains and 2 desserts at the The Fox Pub

2 Free Film Tickets item
2 Free Film Tickets
£5

Starting bid

2 tickets to any film at Farnham Maltings.

Donutting at Alpine Sports item
Donutting at Alpine Sports
£15

Starting bid

2 tickets for one hour of crazy donutting at Alpine Sports in Aldershot

Family Ticket to visit RHS Wisley item
Family Ticket to visit RHS Wisley
£25

Starting bid

Enjoy a family day out at RHS Wisley

Lunch for 2 at the Castle Pub item
Lunch for 2 at the Castle Pub
£25

Starting bid

Enjoy quality food and drink in great company with award-

winning, independent pub company New Dawn Pubs at The Castle (up to £50 to spend)

Showshack Theatre School item
Showshack Theatre School
£10

Starting bid

Two week trial lesson for your budding performer

Showshack Theatre School item
Showshack Theatre School
£10

Starting bid

Another Two week trial lesson for your budding performer

Treatment at Salon Cabelo item
Treatment at Salon Cabelo
£15

Starting bid

Enjoy a Botanical Repair Treatment & Wash & Blowdry with Madison at Salon Cabelo

Sue Woodger Art - Cards and Notebook item
Sue Woodger Art - Cards and Notebook
£15

Starting bid

Selection of 10 unique greeting cards and Notebooks by the talented Sue Woodger

Two Bottles of South African - FRANK - Pinotage item
Two Bottles of South African - FRANK - Pinotage
£10

Starting bid

Wine Rack Farnham have provided two FRANK Pinotage 2022. Retail price for each bottle is £12.99

Farnham Leisure Centre one month's membership item
Farnham Leisure Centre one month's membership
£22

Starting bid

Farnham Leisure Centre - Gym membership worth £44 for one month's membership

