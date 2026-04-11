Growing Hope Solent

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Growing Hope Solent

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Growing Hope Solent's Auction - April 2026

Lot 1 - £25 Voucher for food at Southampton Arms Pub. item
Lot 1 - £25 Voucher for food at Southampton Arms Pub.
£25

Lot 1 - £25 Voucher for food at Southampton Arms Pub.

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Lot 2 – 2 x Day Passes for David Lloyd item
Lot 2 – 2 x Day Passes for David Lloyd
£35

2 x Day Passes for David Lloyd Club at either Port Solent or Lordshill, Southampton. The club’s core facilities for the duration of your visit. This includes the primary fitness, swimming, and relaxation zones.

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Lots 3 – Timeless metallic silver clutch bag with sequins item
Lots 3 – Timeless metallic silver clutch bag with sequins
£35

This piece is perfect for a special occasion. – Donated by DressToGo in Botley.

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Lot 4 - £25 Voucher off meal at Purbani Botley. item
Lot 4 - £25 Voucher off meal at Purbani Botley.
£30

The Purbani Botley is a well-established, family-run Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant located in the heart of Botley village.

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Lot 5 – 4 tickets to The Magic of Motown @ the Concorde Club item
Lot 5 – 4 tickets to The Magic of Motown @ the Concorde Club
£60

The Concorde Club is an award-winning entertainment and leisure complex. Today it functions as a vibrant destination for live music, dining, and overnight stays. Tributes acts that cover Take That, Motown, and Elton John.

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Lot 7 - Striking framed photo of the River Hamble item
Lot 7 - Striking framed photo of the River Hamble
£70

by local photographer Tim Firkins

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Lot 8 - £30 voucher off a meal at Kuti’s in Fair Oak. item
Lot 8 - £30 voucher off a meal at Kuti’s in Fair Oak.
£55

Kuti’s Noorani in Fair Oak is a long-standing, award-winning Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant known for its traditional cuisine and warm, "gem-like" local atmosphere.

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Lot 9 – 3-month membership to Vital Health & Wellbeing item
Lot 9 – 3-month membership to Vital Health & Wellbeing
£100

Vital Health & Wellbeing at Botley Park Hotel & Spa.

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Lot 10 – 2 x My Perfect Treat Spa Day Vouchers item
Lot 10 – 2 x My Perfect Treat Spa Day Vouchers
£180

Includes a 55-minute treatment per person.

Afternoon tea for two and use of the leisure facilities. (Sauna, Steam Room. Pool and relaxation room)

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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!