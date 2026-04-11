Growing Hope Solent's Auction - April 2026

Offered by
About this shop
Lot 1 - £25 Voucher for food at Southampton Arms Pub.
2 x Day Passes for David Lloyd Club at either Port Solent or Lordshill, Southampton. The club’s core facilities for the duration of your visit. This includes the primary fitness, swimming, and relaxation zones.
This piece is perfect for a special occasion. – Donated by DressToGo in Botley.
The Purbani Botley is a well-established, family-run Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant located in the heart of Botley village.
The Concorde Club is an award-winning entertainment and leisure complex. Today it functions as a vibrant destination for live music, dining, and overnight stays. Tributes acts that cover Take That, Motown, and Elton John.
by local photographer Tim Firkins
Kuti’s Noorani in Fair Oak is a long-standing, award-winning Indian and Bangladeshi restaurant known for its traditional cuisine and warm, "gem-like" local atmosphere.
Vital Health & Wellbeing at Botley Park Hotel & Spa.
Includes a 55-minute treatment per person.
Afternoon tea for two and use of the leisure facilities. (Sauna, Steam Room. Pool and relaxation room)
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!