🐣 Guess How Many Eggs Are in the Jar! 🐣

Think you’ve got a good eye? Put your guessing skills to the test in our Easter competition!

We’ve filled a jar full of delicious Easter eggs… but how many are there? 🍫🐰





🏆 Prize:

The person with the closest guess will WIN the entire jar of eggs!

📅 Important info:

The winner will be announced and the prize will be delivered to school on Thursday 2nd April, ready to take home at the end of the day.

Good luck everyone… and happy guessing! 🌸🥚