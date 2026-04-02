GWA UK Family Day Out 2026

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About this event
Rucklers Lane, Kings Langley, Herts, WD4 9NA
Number of attendees, including activity participants.
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Abseiling is on a tower, from a platform 7m from the ground. Access is by a staircase. Ropes, harnesses, helmets and equipment are provided each session or you can use the tower with your own equipment.
For further information, follow the link below.
Air-Rifle Shooting is carried out on an outdoor enclosed range. 4 Air-rifles, pellets and targets are provided.
Written parental consent is required for each session for participants under the age of 18.
For further information, follow the link below.
Climbing - The Phasels Climbing Complex is a spectacular outside structure consisting of 14 faces with the real crag feel. The wall is a challenge to both beginners and experienced climbers. The total climbing surface is 440sq metres including a 36 metre girdle traverse.
Two ropes, harnesses, helmets and equipment are provided or you can use the wall with your own equipment.
For further information, follow the link below.
Cresta Run - Wheeled sledges on a man-made run over 50 metres long. Helmets provided. .
This is a self led activity, staff will show you the equipment and the activity area if not previously used.
For further information, follow the link below.
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