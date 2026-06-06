Halfway Harmony - An evening of Cornish Folk & Sea Shanties

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St Stephen's Road, Saltash PL12 4AP, UK
Come and enjoy some Cornish Folk songs and Sea Shanties from Cornwall's Halfway Harmony.
Come and enjoy some Cornish Folk songs and Sea Shanties from Cornwall's Halfway Harmony.
Come and enjoy some Cornish Folk songs and Sea Shanties from Cornwall's Halfway Harmony.
Come and enjoy some Cornish Folk songs and Sea Shanties from Cornwall's Halfway Harmony.
£
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