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PCC St Stephen-by-Saltash

About this event

Halfway Harmony - An evening of Cornish Folk & Sea Shanties

St Stephens Church

St Stephen's Road, Saltash PL12 4AP, UK

General Admission
£5

Come and enjoy some Cornish Folk songs and Sea Shanties from Cornwall's Halfway Harmony.

General Admission - Person 2
£5

Come and enjoy some Cornish Folk songs and Sea Shanties from Cornwall's Halfway Harmony.

General Admission - Person 3
£5

Come and enjoy some Cornish Folk songs and Sea Shanties from Cornwall's Halfway Harmony.

General Admission - Person 4
£5

Come and enjoy some Cornish Folk songs and Sea Shanties from Cornwall's Halfway Harmony.

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