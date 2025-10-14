Halloween miniFest 25

Hosted by
About this event
KIDS ONLY: STORYTELLING/ARTS & CRAFTS
TIME: 11:00 am drop off - 1:00 pm pick up.
FREE: Children (suitable for 3 - 12 years).
Join us for:
• Storytelling and drawing with 'Johnner Jack', played by Andy Shanks.
• Spooky arts and crafts with professional visual artists.
Yes folks! Johnshaven may be small but it is remarkable! Once the busiest fishing harbour on the Mearn’s coast; it has fascinating connections with Scottish history and SPOOKTACULAR tales to tell!!
Old fisherman, Johnner Jack (played by Actor, musician and writer Andy Shanks) will be popping in to inspire our spooky creative imagination!
Tailored for 3-12 year olds. Talented professional artists will be delivering engaging Young Artist creative workshops in response to the story. Initially, they will draw colourful depictions in oil pastels and stickers. This will be followed by one spooky painting project and one creepy craft project!
PLEASE NOTE:
Make sure tummies are well fed, before drop off and send them with a drink. They'll need energy for this!
If your child has additional support needs, please join us for the storytelling/arts & craft activity.
Getting creative can be mucky! Aprons will be provided. Please make sure clothing and footwear worn for this event are not precious.
We would like to say a HUGE thank you to the Johnshaven Fish Festival Management Group for helping to make this part of our events FREE.
Disclaimer:
Johnshaven Village Hall takes no responsibility for the security of any personal belongings during the event.
Should we be aware of any sensory or mobility impairments, learning or mental health difficulties, medical conditions, disorders, temporary impairments, allergies or food sensitivities etc: please notify the event organisers prior to event commencing.
KIDS ONLY: ZOMBIE HEAD/ARTS & CRAFTS
TIME: 11:00 am drop off - 1:00 pm pick up.
FREE: Children (suitable for 10 -17 years).
Join us for:
• Zombie Head arts and crafts with professional visual artists.
NEW this year, and aside from the storytelling; we have additional visual artists delivering a Young Artists Halloween Zombie Head workshop! Think garish gore and bits hanging off!!! Tailored especially for 10 - 17 years. This workshop is more complex and requires the use of a hot glue gun!
PLEASE NOTE:
Make sure tummies are well fed, before drop off and send them with a drink. They'll need energy for this!
If your child has additional support needs, please join us for the storytelling/arts & craft activity.
If your child has additional support needs, please join us for the arts & craft activity.
Please make sure clothing and footwear worn for this event are not precious. Getting creative can be mucky! Aprons will be provided.
We would like to say a HUGE thank you to the Johnshaven Fish Festival Management Group for helping to make this part of our events FREE.
Disclaimer:
Johnshaven Village Hall takes no responsibility for the security of any personal belongings during the event.
Should we be aware of any sensory or mobility impairments, learning or mental health difficulties, medical conditions, disorders, temporary impairments, allergies or food sensitivities etc: please notify the event organisers prior to event commencing.
KIDS/FAMILY FUN PUMPKIN PARTY
TIME: 3-5 pm
Children (13 and under) £7.50 / Adults £7.50
Baby on the hip FREE
Join us for:
• FREAKY FUN light up inflatable decorations!
• Batty games, prizes.
• Disco dance to Halloween tunes.
ALL CHILDREN MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT.
Bring your carved pumpkin masterpiece and/or weigh in your home grown pumpkin! You may just win a prize!!!
Prizes for:
TICKET INCLUDES:
• Spooky games / prizes.
• Children's snack box/drink.
• Halloween treat bag.
• Refreshments for adults.
FURTHER INFO:
Do bring spare cash for:
• Our SPOOKY fundraising games room.
• Huu-arge Squishy Plushy Raffle Prizes!
THE CHILDREN'S PARTY IS AN ALCOHOL FREE EVENT.
This is a fundraising event for Johnshaven Village Hall and FOJ Friends of Johnshaven - organised by Johnshaven Village Hall Committee. Have your cash ready!
Disclaimer:
Johnshaven Village Hall takes no responsibility for the security of any personal belongings during the event.
Should we be aware of any sensory or mobility impairments, learning or mental health difficulties, medical conditions, disorders, temporary impairments, allergies or food sensitivities etc: please notify the event organisers prior to event commencing.
Tickets refundable up to 7 days before event.
We thank you in advance for helping make these events safe and friendly.
KIDS/FAMILY PUMPKIN PARTY
TIME: 3-5 pm
Children (13 and under) £7.50 / Adults £7.50
Baby on the hip FREE
Join us for:
• FREAKY FUN light up inflatable decorations!
• Batty games, prizes.
• Disco dance to Halloween tunes.
ALL CHILDREN MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT.
Bring your carved pumpkin masterpiece and/or weigh in your home grown pumpkin! You may just win a prize!!!
Prizes for:
TICKET INCLUDES:
• Spooky games / prizes.
• Children's snack box/drink.
• Halloween treat bag.
• Refreshments for adults.
FURTHER INFO:
Do bring spare cash for:
• Our SPOOKY fundraising games room.
• Huu-arge Squishy Plushy Raffle Prizes!
THE CHILDREN'S PARTY IS AN ALCOHOL FREE EVENT.
This is a fundraising event for Johnshaven Village Hall and FOJ Friends of Johnshaven - organised by Johnshaven Village Hall Committee. Have your cash ready!
Disclaimer:
Johnshaven Village Hall takes no responsibility for the security of any personal belongings during the event.
Should we be aware of any sensory or mobility impairments, learning or mental health difficulties, medical conditions, disorders, temporary impairments, allergies or food sensitivities etc: please notify the event organisers prior to event commencing.
Tickets refundable up to 7 days before event.
We thank you in advance for helping make these events safe and friendly.
'AFTER HOURS' PARTY - 'SAVE OUR SHIP' FUNDRAISER!!
TIME: 8 - MIDNIGHT
!! CHILDREN 13 AND OVER ARE PERMITTED STRICTLY ON THE BASIS THEY ARE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT.
£15 TICKET INCLUDES:
• Live music from local bands.
• Prizes for fancy dress.
• Raffle tickets on sale.
• Spooky daft games room open 8-10pm.
• Freaky fun light up inflatable decorations!
• Bring your own drink.
This year, our 'After Hours' event will be in support of a very special fundraising village campaign. The 'Save Our Ship' committee are grafting away to get our historical village pub doors reopened. We are so delighted to announce the following line up!
Shoogly Peg: A fantastic triad who will entertain with a mix of music from blues to rock.
Shenanigans: This four piece troupe love to play a mixture of ecclectic folk music with some blues thrown in.
Fiona McKenna + MIB: Ab-Fab female singer from Glasgow via Fife with a super tasty repertoire and a cooking little band
GRIFFESCOBAR a Pesky Blinder: A very funny, miserable old git! Will NEVER play any requests!
This is a fundraising event for Johnshaven Village Hall, FOJ Friends of Johnshaven and S.O.S Save Our Ship and organised by Johnshaven Village Hall Committee. Have your cash ready!
Disclaimer:
Johnshaven Village Hall takes no responsibility for the security of any personal belongings during the event.
Should we be aware of any sensory or mobility impairments, learning or mental health difficulties, medical conditions, disorders, temporary impairments etc: please notify the event organisers prior to event commencing.
Tickets refundable up to 7 days before event.
Any excessive drinking/inappropriate behaviour during the evening event will result in removal from the premises.
We thank you in advance for helping make these events safe and friendly.
'AFTER HOURS' PARTY - 'SAVE OUR SHIP' FUNDRAISER!!
TIME: 8 - MIDNIGHT
£15 TICKET INCLUDES:
• Live music from local bands.
• Prizes for fancy dress.
• Raffle tickets on sale.
• Spooky daft games room open 8-10pm.
• Freaky fun light up inflatable decorations!
• Bring your own drink.
This year, our 'After Hours' event will be in support of a very special fundraising village campaign. The 'Save Our Ship' committee are grafting away to get our historical village pub doors reopened. We are so delighted to announce the following line up!
Shoogly Peg: A fantastic triad who will entertain with a mix of music from blues to rock.
Shenanigans: This four piece troupe love to play a mixture of ecclectic folk music with some blues thrown in.
Fiona McKenna + MIB: Ab-Fab female singer from Glasgow via Fife with a super tasty repertoire and a cooking little band
GRIFFESCOBAR a Pesky Blinder: A very funny, miserable old git! Will NEVER play any requests!
!! CHILDREN 13 AND OVER ARE PERMITTED STRICTLY ON THE BASIS THEY ARE ACCOMPANIED BY AN ADULT.
This is a fundraising event for Johnshaven Village Hall, FOJ Friends of Johnshaven and S.O.S Save Our Ship and organised by Johnshaven Village Hall Committee. Have your cash ready!
Disclaimer:
Johnshaven Village Hall takes no responsibility for the security of any personal belongings during the event.
Should we be aware of any sensory or mobility impairments, learning or mental health difficulties, medical conditions, disorders, temporary impairments etc: please notify the event organisers prior to event commencing.
Tickets refundable up to 7 days before event.
Any excessive drinking/inappropriate behaviour during the evening event will result in removal from the premises.
We thank you in advance for helping make these events safe and friendly.
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!