Halloween miniFest 25

KIDS ONLY: STORYTELLING/ARTS & CRAFTS

TIME: 11:00 am drop off - 1:00 pm pick up.

FREE: Children (suitable for 3 - 12 years).





Join us for:

• Storytelling and drawing with 'Johnner Jack', played by Andy Shanks.





• Spooky arts and crafts with professional visual artists.





Yes folks! Johnshaven may be small but it is remarkable! Once the busiest fishing harbour on the Mearn’s coast; it has fascinating connections with Scottish history and SPOOKTACULAR tales to tell!!





Old fisherman, Johnner Jack (played by Actor, musician and writer Andy Shanks) will be popping in to inspire our spooky creative imagination!





Tailored for 3-12 year olds. Talented professional artists will be delivering engaging Young Artist creative workshops in response to the story. Initially, they will draw colourful depictions in oil pastels and stickers. This will be followed by one spooky painting project and one creepy craft project!









PLEASE NOTE:





Make sure tummies are well fed, before drop off and send them with a drink. They'll need energy for this!





If your child has additional support needs, please join us for the storytelling/arts & craft activity.





Getting creative can be mucky! Aprons will be provided. Please make sure clothing and footwear worn for this event are not precious.





We would like to say a HUGE thank you to the Johnshaven Fish Festival Management Group for helping to make this part of our events FREE.





Disclaimer:

Johnshaven Village Hall takes no responsibility for the security of any personal belongings during the event.

Should we be aware of any sensory or mobility impairments, learning or mental health difficulties, medical conditions, disorders, temporary impairments, allergies or food sensitivities etc: please notify the event organisers prior to event commencing.