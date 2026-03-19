Hallswood Animal Sanctuary's Lotto - May 2026

Tickets are being sold by Hallswood Animal Sanctuary Ltd., Shortthorn Road, Stratton Strawless, Norfolk, NR10 5NU.

Director: Ms Lyz Hall

Lottery Administrator: Sarah Pegg

20% of sales proceeds will be awarded to the monthly Lotto winner.

The winner will be drawn using a Random Number Generator (using ticket numbers) during the final week of each month.

Winners will be notified by the email address they provided, once the draw has taken place.

At least 94% of ticket proceeds (excluding the prize funds) will be used to fund animal feed, bedding, housing, and veterinary costs.

For ticket and Lotto enquiries please contact the Administrator at [email protected]