Halterworth School Association Festive Raffle 2025

🎄Ticket for the Halterworth School Association's (HSA) Festive Raffle 2025, for the chance to win one of our amazing prizes including Southampton FC match issued Carabao Cup shirts, 4 Everyman cinema vouchers, as well as a series of luxury toiletries and premium alcohol prizes too.





🎟️ Get your ticket(s) for a chance to win big; prizes will be available to collect from Halterworth Primary School's office between 15th-19th December, the final week before the Christmas holidays!