Harpole Preschool's Silent Auction

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About this event
Starting bid
Purple Lady Sharon Will bake and decorate a chocolate cake with your favourite chocolate as decoration
Starting bid
A walk with Laura and her two dogs.......Billy & Betsy
Starting bid
Enjoy a night out while Fiona babysits your little ones.
Starting bid
A trip to the cinema with purple lady Fiona followed by lunch at McDonalds.
Starting bid
A Bottle of Whisky donated by Purple Lady Rhona
Starting bid
12 freshly baked cupcaked, baked by Purple Lady Kirsten
Starting bid
Laura V will facetime a stroy to your little one before bed.
Starting bid
A crafting hamper full of items your children can use to create, donated by Fiona.
Starting bid
Children are always asking Laura if she can come to their house, so Laura V will come along for a playdate with your child.
Starting bid
A resin workshop for 4, with a choice items that can be made such as :
Coasters
Bowls
Vases
and much more
Starting bid
Create your own Tote bag using the Cricut cutting machine and heat transfer vinyl in the design of your choice. For 4 people
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