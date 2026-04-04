Hosted by

Harpole Preschool

About this event

Harpole Preschool's Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Old School Hall, School Ln, Harpole, Northampton NN7 4DR, UK

A Chocolate Lovers Chocolate Cake item
A Chocolate Lovers Chocolate Cake
£5

Starting bid

Purple Lady Sharon Will bake and decorate a chocolate cake with your favourite chocolate as decoration

Dog walk with Laura V, Billy & Betsy item
Dog walk with Laura V, Billy & Betsy
£5

Starting bid

A walk with Laura and her two dogs.......Billy & Betsy

An Evening of babysitting by Fiona item
An Evening of babysitting by Fiona
£5

Starting bid

Enjoy a night out while Fiona babysits your little ones.

A cinema trip with lunch at McDonalds with Purple Lady Fiona item
A cinema trip with lunch at McDonalds with Purple Lady Fiona
£5

Starting bid

A trip to the cinema with purple lady Fiona followed by lunch at McDonalds.

LAPHROAIG Single Malt Scotch Whisky item
LAPHROAIG Single Malt Scotch Whisky
£5

Starting bid

A Bottle of Whisky donated by Purple Lady Rhona

12 freshly baked cupcakes by Purple Lady Kirsten item
12 freshly baked cupcakes by Purple Lady Kirsten
£5

Starting bid

12 freshly baked cupcaked, baked by Purple Lady Kirsten

A private facetime Bedtime story with Laura V item
A private facetime Bedtime story with Laura V
£1

Starting bid

Laura V will facetime a stroy to your little one before bed.

Craft Hamper item
Craft Hamper
£1

Starting bid

A crafting hamper full of items your children can use to create, donated by Fiona.

Play date with Laura V item
Play date with Laura V
£1

Starting bid

Children are always asking Laura if she can come to their house, so Laura V will come along for a playdate with your child.

Resin Craft Workshop for 4 with Sharon item
Resin Craft Workshop for 4 with Sharon
£10

Starting bid

A resin workshop for 4, with a choice items that can be made such as :

Coasters

Bowls

Vases

and much more

Heat Transfer Tote Bag Workshop for 4 (with Sharon) item
Heat Transfer Tote Bag Workshop for 4 (with Sharon)
£10

Starting bid

Create your own Tote bag using the Cricut cutting machine and heat transfer vinyl in the design of your choice. For 4 people

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!