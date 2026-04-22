Harriers Foundation
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Harriers Foundation

Hosted by

Harriers Foundation

About this event

Sales closed

Harriers Foundation's Player Worn Shirts

Pick-up location

Kidderminster DY10 1NB, UK

Owen Evans Match Worn Shirt item
Owen Evans Match Worn Shirt
£50

Starting bid

Match-worn shirt worn during the Kidderminster Harriers Foundation Day fixture, Each shirt is personally signed by the player and is a genuine, one-of-a-kind piece of club memorabilia. Worn during a special day celebrating the impact of the Kidderminster Harriers Foundation and its work across the community.

All proceeds from this auction will support the Foundation’s programmes, including mental health support, youth football, and the launch of the upcoming Extra Time Café (dementia-friendly hub).

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!