Harriers Foundation's Player Worn Shirts

Match-worn shirt worn during the Kidderminster Harriers Foundation Day fixture, Each shirt is personally signed by the player and is a genuine, one-of-a-kind piece of club memorabilia. Worn during a special day celebrating the impact of the Kidderminster Harriers Foundation and its work across the community.

All proceeds from this auction will support the Foundation’s programmes, including mental health support, youth football, and the launch of the upcoming Extra Time Café (dementia-friendly hub).