Harriers Foundation's Shop

Match-worn Harriers shirt from our Foundation Day fixture — a truly one-off piece of club history.

Each shirt has been worn by a first-team player and comes personally signed, making it a unique collector’s item. With only a limited number available, this is your chance to own something special while supporting a powerful cause.

Every purchase directly supports the Harriers Foundation, helping us deliver life-changing programmes across our community — from youth football and mental health support to inclusive sessions and dementia-friendly initiatives.

More Than Football. One Club. One Community. 🦅❤️