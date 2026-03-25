Raffle fundraiser - 100% of the proceeds go to Hatzola

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About this raffle
£
Silver Lab Diamond Set 1.00ct Tennis Bracelet. This diamond bracelet features 1.00ct of F/VS quality diamonds, set in beautiful sparkling silver. A tennis bracelet is a classic piece to last generations; its timeless design complementing any outfit or occasion.
Enter completely free of charge, no donation require. Equal opportunity to win the prizes
Spurs VS Brighton - April 18th 2026
- 2 x Premium Luxury Padded Seats
-Prime and Central Location
Extra benefits include
- Complimentary light handheld dishes, half-time drinks and restaurant enhancement choices.
- Stadium and Lounge access up to three hours pre and two hours post-match.
Enjoy two excellent seats to The Devil Wears Prada musical at the Dominion Theatre in Central London - personally choose a date between April and June convenient for you! The Devil Wears Prada Musical | Dominion Theatre London | Official UK Site
A meal for two at Reubens Deli and Restaurant 79 Baker St, Marylebone. Two courses per person. Valid anytime before 01/04/2027.
Receive a coaching session from a WHS 1.0 competitive golfer. Whether it's to learn the basics or master the sport, this session will be altered to suit your ability.
A delicious hamper filled with freshly baked kosher sweet treats, delivered straight to your door — or sent as a thoughtful gift
Get treated to lunch by Sasha Molodtsov, a Financial Services Partner. Either as a pair or one‑to‑one and enjoy an open conversation about careers, industry insights, or anything you'd like to explore.
Exclusive interior design consultation with an internationally experienced designer, Sarah Gare Interiors
Work one‑to‑one with a personal trainer who will customise the entire session to your fitness goals
A professional French teacher is offering a tailored lesson suitable for any level. Learn at your own pace while enjoying coffee and croissants.
Receive a private maths tutoring lesson with a qualified teacher. Tailored lesson plan for any ability
A focused tutoring session designed to support any GCSE student in Maths and Science. Whether it’s exam prep, topic revision, or confidence‑building, the lesson will be tailored to individual goals.
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