Hatzola Northwest Trust
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Hatzola Northwest Trust

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Hatzola Northwest Trust

About this raffle

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Raffle fundraiser - 100% of the proceeds go to Hatzola

Add a donation for Hatzola Northwest Trust

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Diamond Bracelet
Pay what you can

Silver Lab Diamond Set 1.00ct Tennis Bracelet. This diamond bracelet features 1.00ct of F/VS quality diamonds, set in beautiful sparkling silver. A tennis bracelet is a classic piece to last generations; its timeless design complementing any outfit or occasion.

Silver Lab Diamond Set 1.00ct Tennis Bracelet

Free prize draw
Free

Enter completely free of charge, no donation require. Equal opportunity to win the prizes

Two Football Tickets
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Spurs VS Brighton - April 18th 2026

- 2 x Premium Luxury Padded Seats

-Prime and Central Location


Extra benefits include

- ⁠Complimentary light handheld dishes, half-time drinks and restaurant enhancement choices.

- ⁠Stadium and Lounge access up to three hours pre and two hours post-match.

Two Theatre Tickets
Pay what you can

Enjoy two excellent seats to The Devil Wears Prada musical at the Dominion Theatre in Central London - personally choose a date between April and June convenient for you! The Devil Wears Prada Musical | Dominion Theatre London | Official UK Site

Reubens Dining Experience for Two
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A meal for two at Reubens Deli and Restaurant 79 Baker St, Marylebone. Two courses per person. Valid anytime before 01/04/2027.

Golf Coaching Session
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Receive a coaching session from a WHS 1.0 competitive golfer. Whether it's to learn the basics or master the sport, this session will be altered to suit your ability.

Just Baked Hamper
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A delicious hamper filled with freshly baked kosher sweet treats, delivered straight to your door — or sent as a thoughtful gift

Just Baked

Join a Financial Services Partner for lunch
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Get treated to lunch by Sasha Molodtsov, a Financial Services Partner. Either as a pair or one‑to‑one and enjoy an open conversation about careers, industry insights, or anything you'd like to explore.

Interior Design Consultation
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Exclusive interior design consultation with an internationally experienced designer, Sarah Gare Interiors

Private PT Session
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Work one‑to‑one with a personal trainer who will customise the entire session to your fitness goals

French Lesson, Croissants and Coffee
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A professional French teacher is offering a tailored lesson suitable for any level. Learn at your own pace while enjoying coffee and croissants.

Further maths/Maths Tutoring
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Receive a private maths tutoring lesson with a qualified teacher. Tailored lesson plan for any ability

Maths and Science Tutoring
Pay what you can

A focused tutoring session designed to support any GCSE student in Maths and Science. Whether it’s exam prep, topic revision, or confidence‑building, the lesson will be tailored to individual goals.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!