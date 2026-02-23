Haywards Heath Mayor's Charity Silent Auction

by Chris Jarvest





Size: 11 x 14 inches

Material: Oil paints, framed

Fair Market Value: £150





Chris took up oil painting when he retired, focusing mainly on landscapes, towns and cityscapes. He has participated in several painting groups including London Pleinair Painters, Brighton Painting Group and Sussex Pleinair painters, and is a member of The Association of Sussex Artists.

“Although it can be challenging I love the authenticity and spontaneity of painting outdoors which no photograph can reproduce.”





@chris_jarvest