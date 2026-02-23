Haywards Heath Mayor's Charity Silent Auction

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Starting bid
by Brenda Barratt
Size: 16 x 20 inches
Material: Watercolour paints, mounted & framed
Fair Market Value: £325
Brenda’s main passion is to paint people’s homes. A house portrait is a wonderful present for a member of the family or special friend. She paints houses of all shapes and sizes, and has also painted more than sixty schools and colleges.
Starting bid
by Louise Henton
Size: 50 x 40 cm
Material: Acrylic paints on Canvas
Fair Market Value: £80
Art has brought Louise joy from a young age, a passion that led her to graduate with a degree in Fine Art. “My work is inspired by nature, with a focus on bright, colourful florals that celebrate warmth, optimism, and the beauty of the natural world. Living in a town surrounded by countryside continually influences my practice, providing endless inspiration for my paintings. I enjoy showcasing my work at local art fairs and connecting with the community through art.“
@louise.henton.artist
Starting bid
by Brett Hudson
Size: 35 x 35 cm
Material: Acrylic paints, mounted & framed
Fair Market Value: £45
Brett trained as a children’s illustrator and worked in publishing consistently for over 10 years before starting to paint city and countryside landscapes. Over the last seven years his work has taken place in several international exhibitions in London.
@bretthudsonart
Starting bid
by Chris Jarvest
Size: 11 x 14 inches
Material: Oil paints, framed
Fair Market Value: £150
Chris took up oil painting when he retired, focusing mainly on landscapes, towns and cityscapes. He has participated in several painting groups including London Pleinair Painters, Brighton Painting Group and Sussex Pleinair painters, and is a member of The Association of Sussex Artists.
“Although it can be challenging I love the authenticity and spontaneity of painting outdoors which no photograph can reproduce.”
@chris_jarvest
Starting bid
by Hilary Kennett
Size: 53 x 43 cm
Material: Screenprint, mounted & framed
Fair Market Value: £195
Hilary is a contemporary artist painting and printing the memories of abstract seascapes and landscapes in oils and mixed media, experimenting with various tools and materials to create a sense of the place she is interpreting. She occasionally runs mindful art workshops helping artists expand their visual language through mark making. Her work is collected both locally, nationally and internationally. She has both a BA Fine Art and an MA Fine Art.
@hilarykennett
Starting bid
by Karen Lorenz
Size: 24.5 x 18 cm
Material: Pastel pencils, mounted
Fair Market Value: £50
After being medically retired from the civil service, Karen became a toy designer and maker - a chance advert on Facebook led her to take lessons - first with the Bonny Snowdon Academy and then with the pastel artist Jason Morgan. Karen now has a piece in exhibition and her work will be appearing in Coloured Pencil magazine this spring.
@karen_lorenz_art
Starting bid
by Heather Matthews
Size: 60 x 40 cm
Material: Acrylic paints on canvas
Fair Market Value: £120
Heather’s inspiration comes mostly from the natural world and loves to create vibrant paintings in a variety of media, including oils, acrylics, watercolour and soft pastels, as well as mixed media and cold wax.
“It's exciting to start with a blank canvas and transform it into an artwork that can become a part of someone's home life and memories for years to come.“
@heathermatthewsart
Starting bid
by Iona Moran
Size: 100 x 100 cm
Material: Acrylic paints on box canvas
Fair Market Value: £1395
Growing up in a vibrant and colourful environment, Iona’s childhood was filled with lively hues, that continue to influence her artistic style today. In her 20’s, she found herself drawn to the bohemian atmosphere in Brighton, where she was able to express herself freely and explore her artistic talents. It was during this time that Iona began to broaden her skills as a painter, experimenting with various techniques and styles.
@ionamoran13
Starting bid
by Viv Northorpe
Size: 21 x 17 inches
Material: Oil paints on canvas, framed
Fair Market Value: £120
Viv is a local self-taught artist, who enjoys working with all mediums including pastels, watercolours and oils. She specifically likes to focus on landscapes and children’s nursery art.
Starting bid
by Viv Northorpe
Size: 21 x 17 inches
Material: Pastels on card, mounted and framed
Fair Market Value: £90
Viv is a local self-taught artist, who enjoys working with all mediums including pastels, watercolours and oils. She specifically likes to focus on landscapes and children’s nursery art.
Starting bid
by Wendy Rowark
Size: 36 x 43 cm
Material: Watercolour, mounted and framed
Fair Market Value: £175
Wendy is an artist and gallery owner of Artologie, Cuckfield. She studied Printed textiles and has been passionate about floral design and decorative painting all her life. This watercolour study is of flowers picked from her garden and celebrate simple blooms and stems that flower together. "Flowers tell a story, in a bouquet, a bunch or by flowering side by side".
@wendyrowark
@artologie18
Starting bid
by Wendy Rowark
Size: 28 x 34 cm
Material: Watercolour, mounted and framed
Fair Market Value: £150
Wendy is an artist and gallery owner of Artologie, Cuckfield. She studied Printed textiles and has been passionate about floral design and decorative painting all her life. This watercolour study is of flowers picked from her garden and celebrate simple blooms and stems that flower together. "Flowers tell a story, in a bouquet, a bunch or by flowering side by side".
@wendyrowark
@artologie18
Starting bid
by Maureen Welfare
Size: 18 x 22 inches
Material: Oil paints on soft canvas, mounted & framed
Fair Market Value: £96
Maureen is a self-taught artist and is known for her oil paintings of Sussex and French landscapes, pet portraits and animals. Her work has been exhibited across several galleries across the UK, and has commissions hanging privately in South Africa, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.
Starting bid
by Maureen Welfare
Size: 32.5 x 22.5 inches
Material: Oil paints on card, mounted & framed
Fair Market Value: £196
Maureen is a self-taught artist and is known for her oil paintings of Sussex and French landscapes, pet portraits and animals. Her work has been exhibited across several galleries across the UK, and has commissions hanging privately in South Africa, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.
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