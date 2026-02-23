Hosted by

Haywards Heath Town Council

About this event

Sales closed

Haywards Heath Mayor's Charity Silent Auction

Pick-up location

40 Boltro Rd, Haywards Heath RH16 1BA, UK

Victoria Park & St Wilfrid’s Church item
Victoria Park & St Wilfrid’s Church
£100

Starting bid

by Brenda Barratt


Size: 16 x 20 inches

Material: Watercolour paints, mounted & framed

Fair Market Value: £325


Brenda’s main passion is to paint people’s homes. A house portrait is a wonderful present for a member of the family or special friend. She paints houses of all shapes and sizes, and has also painted more than sixty schools and colleges.


www.brendabarratt.com

www.houseportraitartist.co.uk

Digitalis Grandiflora item
Digitalis Grandiflora
£25

Starting bid

by Louise Henton


Size: 50 x 40 cm

Material: Acrylic paints on Canvas

Fair Market Value: £80


Art has brought Louise joy from a young age, a passion that led her to graduate with a degree in Fine Art. “My work is inspired by nature, with a focus on bright, colourful florals that celebrate warmth, optimism, and the beauty of the natural world. Living in a town surrounded by countryside continually influences my practice, providing endless inspiration for my paintings. I enjoy showcasing my work at local art fairs and connecting with the community through art.“


@louise.henton.artist

Hare item
Hare
£15

Starting bid

by Brett Hudson


Size: 35 x 35 cm

Material: Acrylic paints, mounted & framed

Fair Market Value: £45


Brett trained as a children’s illustrator and worked in publishing consistently for over 10 years before starting to paint city and countryside landscapes. Over the last seven years his work has taken place in several international exhibitions in London.


www.bretthudsonart.net

@bretthudsonart

Walled Garden at Tilgate Park, Crawley item
Walled Garden at Tilgate Park, Crawley
£45

Starting bid

by Chris Jarvest


Size: 11 x 14 inches

Material: Oil paints, framed

Fair Market Value: £150


Chris took up oil painting when he retired, focusing mainly on landscapes, towns and cityscapes. He has participated in several painting groups including London Pleinair Painters, Brighton Painting Group and Sussex Pleinair painters, and is a member of The Association of Sussex Artists.

“Although it can be challenging I love the authenticity and spontaneity of painting outdoors which no photograph can reproduce.”


@chris_jarvest

If you listen carefully you will hear them III item
If you listen carefully you will hear them III
£60

Starting bid

by Hilary Kennett


Size: 53 x 43 cm

Material: Screenprint, mounted & framed

Fair Market Value: £195


Hilary is a contemporary artist painting and printing the memories of abstract seascapes and landscapes in oils and mixed media, experimenting with various tools and materials to create a sense of the place she is interpreting. She occasionally runs mindful art workshops helping artists expand their visual language through mark making. Her work is collected both locally, nationally and internationally. She has both a BA Fine Art and an MA Fine Art.


www.hilarykennett.com

@hilarykennett

My First Spring item
My First Spring
£15

Starting bid

by Karen Lorenz


Size: 24.5 x 18 cm

Material: Pastel pencils, mounted

Fair Market Value: £50


After being medically retired from the civil service, Karen became a toy designer and maker - a chance advert on Facebook led her to take lessons - first with the Bonny Snowdon Academy and then with the pastel artist Jason Morgan. Karen now has a piece in exhibition and her work will be appearing in Coloured Pencil magazine this spring.


@karen_lorenz_art

Poppies item
Poppies
£40

Starting bid

by Heather Matthews


Size: 60 x 40 cm

Material: Acrylic paints on canvas

Fair Market Value: £120


Heather’s inspiration comes mostly from the natural world and loves to create vibrant paintings in a variety of media, including oils, acrylics, watercolour and soft pastels, as well as mixed media and cold wax.

“It's exciting to start with a blank canvas and transform it into an artwork that can become a part of someone's home life and memories for years to come.“


www.heathermatthewsart.com

@heathermatthewsart

Spirit Connection item
Spirit Connection
£420

Starting bid

by Iona Moran


Size: 100 x 100 cm

Material: Acrylic paints on box canvas

Fair Market Value: £1395


Growing up in a vibrant and colourful environment, Iona’s childhood was filled with lively hues, that continue to influence her artistic style today. In her 20’s, she found herself drawn to the bohemian atmosphere in Brighton, where she was able to express herself freely and explore her artistic talents. It was during this time that Iona began to broaden her skills as a painter, experimenting with various techniques and styles.


www.ionamoranartist.co.uk

@ionamoran13

Winter Stag item
Winter Stag
£40

Starting bid

by Viv Northorpe


Size: 21 x 17 inches

Material: Oil paints on canvas, framed

Fair Market Value: £120


Viv is a local self-taught artist, who enjoys working with all mediums including pastels, watercolours and oils. She specifically likes to focus on landscapes and children’s nursery art.


www.etsy.com/uk/shop/GoldenPaletteStudios

Summer Sunset item
Summer Sunset
£30

Starting bid

by Viv Northorpe


Size: 21 x 17 inches

Material: Pastels on card, mounted and framed

Fair Market Value: £90


Viv is a local self-taught artist, who enjoys working with all mediums including pastels, watercolours and oils. She specifically likes to focus on landscapes and children’s nursery art.


www.etsy.com/uk/shop/GoldenPaletteStudios

Hot Lips item
Hot Lips
£55

Starting bid

by Wendy Rowark


Size: 36 x 43 cm

Material: Watercolour, mounted and framed

Fair Market Value: £175


Wendy is an artist and gallery owner of Artologie, Cuckfield. She studied Printed textiles and has been passionate about floral design and decorative painting all her life. This watercolour study is of flowers picked from her garden and celebrate simple blooms and stems that flower together. "Flowers tell a story, in a bouquet, a bunch or by flowering side by side".


www.artologie.co.uk

@wendyrowark

@artologie18

Forget-me-not and Tête-à-tête item
Forget-me-not and Tête-à-tête
£45

Starting bid

by Wendy Rowark


Size: 28 x 34 cm

Material: Watercolour, mounted and framed

Fair Market Value: £150


Wendy is an artist and gallery owner of Artologie, Cuckfield. She studied Printed textiles and has been passionate about floral design and decorative painting all her life. This watercolour study is of flowers picked from her garden and celebrate simple blooms and stems that flower together. "Flowers tell a story, in a bouquet, a bunch or by flowering side by side".


www.artologie.co.uk

@wendyrowark

@artologie18

Canal du Midi item
Canal du Midi
£30

Starting bid

by Maureen Welfare


Size: 18 x 22 inches

Material: Oil paints on soft canvas, mounted & framed

Fair Market Value: £96


Maureen is a self-taught artist and is known for her oil paintings of Sussex and French landscapes, pet portraits and animals. Her work has been exhibited across several galleries across the UK, and has commissions hanging privately in South Africa, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.


[email protected]

Sailing around the Needles item
Sailing around the Needles
£60

Starting bid

by Maureen Welfare


Size: 32.5 x 22.5 inches

Material: Oil paints on card, mounted & framed

Fair Market Value: £196


Maureen is a self-taught artist and is known for her oil paintings of Sussex and French landscapes, pet portraits and animals. Her work has been exhibited across several galleries across the UK, and has commissions hanging privately in South Africa, Germany, France, Switzerland, Australia and New Zealand.


[email protected]

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