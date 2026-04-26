Friends of Hurstbourne Tarrant School

Hosted by

Friends of Hurstbourne Tarrant School

About this event

HBT Retro Club

B3048

Hurstbourne Tarrant, Andover SP11 0AX, UK

11am - 12:30 - Session for Reception, Y1 and Y2
£5

This ticket is for reception and key stage one, you can bring one adult per child ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

12:30 - 14:00 - Session for Reception, Y1 and Y2
£5

This ticket is for reception and key stage one, you can bring one adult per child ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.

14:30 - 16:00 - Session for Key stage 2 Y3, Y4, Y5 & Y6
£5

This ticket is for key stage 2, older siblings can also join on this session. Each child will require their own ticket. One adult can be admitted per ticket, one adult can accompany 2/3 siblings but all children must be accompanied by an adult.

16:00 - 17:30 - Session for Key stage 2 (Y3, Y4, Y5 & Y6)
£5

This ticket is for key stage 2, older siblings can also join on this session. Each child will require their own ticket. One adult can be admitted per ticket, one adult can accompany 2/3 siblings but all children must be accompanied by an adult.

18:00 - 21:30
£10

This ticket is for HBT school parents and caregivers - adults only. You are welcome to bring up to 2 other adult friends/family members. There will be a bar selling wine, craft beers and lager.


Add a donation for Friends of Hurstbourne Tarrant School

£

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!