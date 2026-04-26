HBT Retro Club

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This ticket is for reception and key stage one, you can bring one adult per child ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
This ticket is for reception and key stage one, you can bring one adult per child ticket. Children must be accompanied by an adult.
This ticket is for key stage 2, older siblings can also join on this session. Each child will require their own ticket. One adult can be admitted per ticket, one adult can accompany 2/3 siblings but all children must be accompanied by an adult.
This ticket is for key stage 2, older siblings can also join on this session. Each child will require their own ticket. One adult can be admitted per ticket, one adult can accompany 2/3 siblings but all children must be accompanied by an adult.
This ticket is for HBT school parents and caregivers - adults only. You are welcome to bring up to 2 other adult friends/family members. There will be a bar selling wine, craft beers and lager.
£
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