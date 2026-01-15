HCPT Group 26's Activities Fund

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Help make our HCPT trip extra sweet! Your donation will buy a fancy ice cream or a delicious crepe for our VIPs and helpers to enjoy on one of our café stops.
(We’re aiming for 18 of this item, and every donation you make, large or small, will help make it happen!)
Help us capture the moment! Your support will pay for a group photo, taken by a local photographer, so our VIPs and helpers can take home a special keepsake from our HCPT trip.
(We’re aiming for 18 of this item, and every donation you make, large or small, will help make it happen!)
Take us on a tour! Your donation will buy a ticket for our VIPs and helpers to enjoy a ride on the Petit Train around the beautiful town of Lourdes — a fun and memorable way to see the sights!
(We’re aiming for 18 of this item, and every donation you make, large or small, will help make it happen!)
Bring a little extra magic to our trip! Your donation will help provide a special present for our VIPs, making our secret special day memorable and full of festive cheer
(We’re aiming for 5 of this item, and every donation you make, large or small, will help make it happen!)
Help us celebrate! Your donation will provide a delicious meal for one of our VIPs or helpers on our final night in Lourdes, making our trip’s farewell extra special.
(We’re aiming for 18 of this item, and every donation you make, large or small, will help make it happen!)
Give the gift of adventure! Your donation will pay for a ticket so our VIPs and helpers can explore the magical caves at Grotto de Betharram, creating memories they’ll never forget.
(We’re aiming for 18 of this item, and every donation you make, large or small, will help make it happen!)
Bring a smile to our team! Your donation will cover a ticket for one of our VIPs or helpers to explore the animals at the Parc Animalier des Pyrénées — a fun and memorable outing on our trip.
(We’re aiming for 18 of this item, and every donation you make, large or small, will help make it happen!)
Cool us down on our Lourdes adventure! Your donation will provide a round of ice creams from the local shops for our VIPs and helpers to enjoy as we explore the town.
(We’re aiming for 2 of this item, and every donation you make, large or small, will help make it happen!)
Bring some joy to our day! Your donation will fund a café stop for our VIPs and helpers in Lourdes, where we meet other HCPT groups, share time together, and often end up singing and dancing
(We’re aiming for 5 of this item, and every donation you make, large or small, will help make it happen!
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Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!