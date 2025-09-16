eventClosed

Headway Silent Auction

2 Bath Rugby Box Tickets item
2 Bath Rugby Box Tickets
£150

Two Box tickets to watch Bath Rugby vs Edinburgh (Kick-Off at 8pm on Friday the 16th of Jan 2026)

Includes :

  • A hot meal before the game (arrive an hour before KO).
  • Dessert & cheese at half time.
  • Unlimited wine / beer / soft drinks.


https://www.bathrugby.com/

Mallory Earrings item
Mallory Earrings
£40

Elegant pair of Lalique drop earrings from Mallory Jewellers.


Worth £150


https://uk.lalique.com/products/arethuse-pendant-clear-silver-10379400

Crazy Golf for 8 item
Crazy Golf for 8
£25

Group experience of crazy golf for up to 8 people at Boom Battle Bar.


Worth over £70

Valid until Dec 20th 2025


https://boombattlebar.com/uk/bath/

The Bell (Dining Voucher for 4) item
The Bell (Dining Voucher for 4)
£25

Pizzas for up to 4 people at The Bell.


Worth over £40


https://thebellinnbath.co.uk/

Bath Classical (1 Massage Voucher) item
Bath Classical (1 Massage Voucher)
£25

Voucher to a relaxing massage session.


Bath Classical Massage offers relaxing and restorative treatments in the comfort of your home or at the tranquil room in Well Bath on Woolley Lane. From Swedish and deep tissue massage to holistic facial massage, each session is tailored to help you unwind and feel your best.


Valid until 31 July 2026


https://www.bathclassicalmassage.com/

Soul Spa (2 Sound Bath Vouchers) item
Soul Spa (2 Sound Bath Vouchers)
£10

Voucher for 2 Sound Bath with Guided Relaxation sessions.


Be guided by voice and the sounds of the crystal bowls into a deeply relaxed state of mind.


Worth over £35


https://www.thesoulspa.co.uk/

Amathus Drinks (Tasting Voucher for 2) item
Amathus Drinks (Tasting Voucher for 2)
£25

Tasting Voucher for 2 people for one of Amathus Drinks' many tasting events.


Valid until 31 Dec 2025


https://www.amathusdrinks.com/

Great Wine Co. (Magnum of Fiol Prosecco)) item
Great Wine Co. (Magnum of Fiol Prosecco))
£18

Great Wine Co. Magnum of Fizz of Fiol Prosecco


https://greatwine.co.uk/

The Raven of Bath (2 Meal & Drink Vouchers) item
The Raven of Bath (2 Meal & Drink Vouchers)
£25

2 Vouchers for Pie/Sausage Meal & Pint/Glass of wine at The Raven of Bath


Worth over £40

Valid Indefinitely


https://theravenofbath.co.uk/

Yoga Bodhi (5 Class Voucher) item
Yoga Bodhi (5 Class Voucher)
£20

Voucher for 5 yoga classes at Yoga Bodhi


https://yogabodhi.co.uk/

Bath Natural Remedies (GiftBox) item
Bath Natural Remedies (GiftBox)
£20

GiftBox from Bath Natural Remedies


https://www.bathnaturalremedies.com/

Fairfield House Tour (2 Vouchers) item
Fairfield House Tour (2 Vouchers)
£10

Voucher for a tour of Fairfield House for 2.


#2 of 208 things to do in Bath on Tripadvisor


Fairfield House is a historical landmark in Newbridge, Bath. The house is a Grade II listed building, the former home of HIM Emperor Haile Selassie I during WW2, and was left as a gift to the residents of Bath. This is a new community led visitor attraction in the city, open to visitors with a Historical Guided Tour. Not included: Caribbean lunch available on Sundays throughout the year.


https://www.fairfieldhousebath.co.uk

https://shorturl.at/O2Qzz

4 Abbe Ales Bottles item
4 Abbe Ales Bottles
£9

4 Bottled Beers from Abbey Ales Bath. All Gold Awards Beers from Taste of the West 2025.


2 Pale Ales

1 Bath BellRinger

1 Bath Best Bitter


https://www.abbeyales.co.uk/

Chocolate Brownie Traybake (16 portions) item
Chocolate Brownie Traybake (16 portions)
£15

Delicious Chocolate Brownie Traybake (16 portions) from Hobbs House Bakery.


Expiry date: 28th October 2025

