Headway Silent Auction

Two Box tickets to watch Bath Rugby vs Edinburgh (Kick-Off at 8pm on Friday the 16th of Jan 2026)
Includes :
Elegant pair of Lalique drop earrings from Mallory Jewellers.
Worth £150
https://uk.lalique.com/products/arethuse-pendant-clear-silver-10379400
Group experience of crazy golf for up to 8 people at Boom Battle Bar.
Worth over £70
Valid until Dec 20th 2025
Voucher to a relaxing massage session.
Bath Classical Massage offers relaxing and restorative treatments in the comfort of your home or at the tranquil room in Well Bath on Woolley Lane. From Swedish and deep tissue massage to holistic facial massage, each session is tailored to help you unwind and feel your best.
Valid until 31 July 2026
Voucher for 2 Sound Bath with Guided Relaxation sessions.
Be guided by voice and the sounds of the crystal bowls into a deeply relaxed state of mind.
Worth over £35
Tasting Voucher for 2 people for one of Amathus Drinks' many tasting events.
Valid until 31 Dec 2025
2 Vouchers for Pie/Sausage Meal & Pint/Glass of wine at The Raven of Bath
Worth over £40
Valid Indefinitely
Voucher for a tour of Fairfield House for 2.
#2 of 208 things to do in Bath on Tripadvisor
Fairfield House is a historical landmark in Newbridge, Bath. The house is a Grade II listed building, the former home of HIM Emperor Haile Selassie I during WW2, and was left as a gift to the residents of Bath. This is a new community led visitor attraction in the city, open to visitors with a Historical Guided Tour. Not included: Caribbean lunch available on Sundays throughout the year.
https://www.fairfieldhousebath.co.uk
4 Bottled Beers from Abbey Ales Bath. All Gold Awards Beers from Taste of the West 2025.
2 Pale Ales
1 Bath BellRinger
1 Bath Best Bitter
Delicious Chocolate Brownie Traybake (16 portions) from Hobbs House Bakery.
Expiry date: 28th October 2025
