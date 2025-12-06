HRW Charity Ball Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Heath Park Way, Cardiff CF14 4XW, UK

4 Ball on The Old Course at St Pierre item
4 Ball on The Old Course at St Pierre
£100

Starting bid

St Pierre Country Club in Chepstow.


Generously donated by St Pierre Country Club.


The Old Course is particularly famous and has hosts several European Tour Events.


Price: ~£320

Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine item
Smeg Drip Filter Coffee Machine
£50

Starting bid

Colour not confirmed


Generously donated by John Lewis.


The Smeg DCF02 drip coffee machine allows you to prepare a deliciously aromatic, richly-flavoured coffee with the option of selecting the aroma intensity you prefer, to satisfy both the most delicate palates and those in search of more intense flavours.

Wales National Men's Football Team Signed Home Shirt item
Wales National Men's Football Team Signed Home Shirt
£50

Starting bid

Wales National Football Team Signed Shirt


2024-2025 season


Generously donated by Football Association Wales, provided by Professor Yousef.


Certificate of Authenticity Included

Signed Ramsey Cardiff City Football Shirt item
Signed Ramsey Cardiff City Football Shirt
£40

Starting bid

Aaron Ramsey Cardiff City Signed Football Shirt


Generously donated by Cardiff City FC, provided by Professor Yousef.


Certificate of Authenticity not included.

Glamorgan Cricket Neser Shirt item
Glamorgan Cricket Neser Shirt
£30

Starting bid

Glamorgan Cricket Neser Shirt


Generously donated by Glamorgan County Cricket Club, provided by Professor Yousef.


Certificate of Authenticity not included.

