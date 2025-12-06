HRW Charity Ball Silent Auction

Starting bid
St Pierre Country Club in Chepstow.
Generously donated by St Pierre Country Club.
The Old Course is particularly famous and has hosts several European Tour Events.
Price: ~£320
Starting bid
Colour not confirmed
Generously donated by John Lewis.
The Smeg DCF02 drip coffee machine allows you to prepare a deliciously aromatic, richly-flavoured coffee with the option of selecting the aroma intensity you prefer, to satisfy both the most delicate palates and those in search of more intense flavours.
Starting bid
Wales National Football Team Signed Shirt
2024-2025 season
Generously donated by Football Association Wales, provided by Professor Yousef.
Certificate of Authenticity Included
Starting bid
Aaron Ramsey Cardiff City Signed Football Shirt
Generously donated by Cardiff City FC, provided by Professor Yousef.
Certificate of Authenticity not included.
Starting bid
Glamorgan Cricket Neser Shirt
Generously donated by Glamorgan County Cricket Club, provided by Professor Yousef.
Certificate of Authenticity not included.
