A Single Infrared Sauna + Single Float Session + Vibrational Resonance + Red Light therapy session + massage lounger.

Infrared Sauna

Infrared Sauna is not only a more comfortable alternative to traditional saunas and steam rooms, it has additional health and wellbeing benefits too. For people who find the heat in a traditional sauna too intense an infrared sauna is a great alternative as the heating effect is much more gentle. A deeply relaxing experience which improves blood flow, eases pain and has a wide range of health benefits.

Float Session

Floatation therapy at Floating Point is the practice of lying back effortlessly in one of our world leading i-sopod floatation tanks and drifting into a blissful, deep, meditative state that rejuvenates and revives your mind and body.​ In the float environment the body balances and heals internally as all the senses are rested. Research shows that floating measurably reduces blood pressure and heart rate whilst lowering the levels of stress related chemicals in the body. Floatation is also beneficial for pain management as it may help in reducing chronic pain.

Red Light Therapy

Red light therapy delivers low-energy red and near-infrared (NIR) light waves to the body through efficient LED bulbs. Red light waves penetrate the superficial layers of the skin, and the longer wavelength NIR light targets deeper tissues like nerves, muscles, tendons and bone.

By affecting change and promoting healing at a cellular level, red light therapy delivers a varied range of benefits.

Reduction in pain & Inflammation

Improving skin health

Reducing skin inflammation in eczema and psoriasis

Wound healing

Improving exercise performance and recovery

Helps with arthritis and joint health

Eye health

Brain health

Anti aging

Helps reduce fatigue

