Enjoy a premium match day experience at Aldershot Town FC with a hospitality package for two in the exclusive EBB lounge.
Your package includes a superb three course meal, access to a private bar, Directors' Box seating to watch the game, and half time refreshments.
You'll have use of the executive lounge before and after the match, making this a fantastic experience for any football fan
Kindly donated by Bridges Estate Agents, Fleet
The ULTIMATE Package for Relaxation & Rejuvenation from Floating Point, Pangbourne. If you have ever wanted to try a floatation pod this is the package for you!
A Single Infrared Sauna + Single Float Session + Vibrational Resonance + Red Light therapy session + massage lounger.
Infrared Sauna
Infrared Sauna is not only a more comfortable alternative to traditional saunas and steam rooms, it has additional health and wellbeing benefits too. For people who find the heat in a traditional sauna too intense an infrared sauna is a great alternative as the heating effect is much more gentle. A deeply relaxing experience which improves blood flow, eases pain and has a wide range of health benefits.
Float Session
Floatation therapy at Floating Point is the practice of lying back effortlessly in one of our world leading i-sopod floatation tanks and drifting into a blissful, deep, meditative state that rejuvenates and revives your mind and body. In the float environment the body balances and heals internally as all the senses are rested. Research shows that floating measurably reduces blood pressure and heart rate whilst lowering the levels of stress related chemicals in the body. Floatation is also beneficial for pain management as it may help in reducing chronic pain.
Red Light Therapy
Red light therapy delivers low-energy red and near-infrared (NIR) light waves to the body through efficient LED bulbs. Red light waves penetrate the superficial layers of the skin, and the longer wavelength NIR light targets deeper tissues like nerves, muscles, tendons and bone.
By affecting change and promoting healing at a cellular level, red light therapy delivers a varied range of benefits.
This is only valid for one person and all treatments to be taken on the same day.
Expires: 15th October 2026
Dropzone Gamings goal is to provide kids age 6yrs+ with an unforgettable party and a forever memory whilst also making the party process so easy and relaxing for parents so they get time to see all the positive aspects of gaming. From Fortnite to Minecraft, Roblox to Rocket League there is something for everyone to enjoy so snap up this voucher to put towards 2 hours of fun for the kids and 2 hours of rest for you!
A party cost £325 and includes the following
Up to 12 Kids (from Age 6+)
Each With Their Own Pro Gaming Monitor
2 Full Hours Gaming Time
XBOX Series X Consoles
All The Latest Title Games
DBS Checked Team Member To Help As Needed
Free Mileage Within Our Area
The Dropzone Gaming van arrives before the party and connects to your main electricity and router. The kids jump in the van and the FUN begins.
From Rolled Topside of Beef and Free Range Bronzed Turkeys to Smoked Horseshoe Gammon and Tomahawk steaks, Berkshire Meat Traders serve high quality meat to wholesale customers and the opening of their shop counters in 2018 means they can now offer great service and prices to local customers wanting something for their Sunday Roast.
Christmas packs now available so grab yourself this £60 meat voucher and stock up for the festive season.
Love to dine out. Enjoy delicious pizza with family or friends – grab this £80 voucher to be used on food and drink at Pizza Express, Fleet
To be used by January 2026
Hart Everyone Active leisure centre are committed to helping everyone stay active and this 3 month membership should help you reach your goals using the very latest facilities These facilities include a 114-station gym that’s packed with all the latest kit, while the two swimming pools are absolutely perfect for swimmers of all abilities. There are outdoor 3G football pitches and four group fitness studios that play host to a range of different classes. There’s also a versatile sports hall and a health suite that includes a sauna and steam room, as well as a soft play area.
This membership pass will give you access to the gym, exercise classes and the swimming pool.
Ballerz Clubhouse is Farnham’s No.1 Games Bar!
A place where excitement, challenge, and big energy meet. Step into Surrey’s most electrifying social hangout, loaded with cutting-edge interactive games, mouth-watering food, bold drinks, and an atmosphere that hits every time.
This lot is for 55 minutes of Duck Pin Bowling, the little sibling of ten pin bowling, and demands finesse over force! Bring your friends as this activity is for up to 8 people!
It’s a faster-paced, more exciting alternative, perfect for those seeking a new challenge!
With shorter lanes & lighter balls, precision is key in this retro twist on classic bowling - where the most points after 10 frames is crowned the Champion & King of the Pins!
6 years +
*Under 18’s must be accompanied
by a responsible adult at all times!
Last booking for under 18's is 6pm. They must leave the venue by 7pm.
Climb towering forts and explore enchanted castles filled with dragons, tunnels, and turrets - and, along the way, meet a wide variety of zoo and farm animals, from cheeky meerkats to giant tortoises. With epic indoor and outdoor play areas, the immersive Imaginarium, and tasty meals at the Hobnosh Bar, Hobbledown is one of the top family days out in the UK.
Tickets include access to all outdoor play areas - adventure villages, jumping pillows & more. Access to the indoor playbarn and Imaginarium. Entrance to The Thinkery events, when running (weekends and holidays)
Meet over 70 different species of farm and zoo animals in themed enclosures and walkthroughs
T&C's - these are for time slot tickets only and excludes anytime tickets or afternoon saver tickets, voucher cannot be extended passed expiry date Expires 8/10/26
Jump In Adventure Park Camberley is packed full of fun for all the family.
The trampoline park includes wall-to-wall trampolines, giant airbags, battle beams, wipeout, tumble tracks, extreme slides, inflatables and more!
This voucher is for 1 jumper (age 4+) for 60 minutes of open jump which allows access to all areas of the park. Jump socks are also included
This lot is for 2 tickets to a show of your choice and a welcome drink at the West End Centre, Aldershot.
Whether Music, Comedy or Theatre is your thing, The West End Centre, Aldershot has something for everyone. Established in 1975, this fabulous entertainment venue and arts centre is located on Queens Road in Aldershot and offers an extensive live programme of events.
With upcoming gigs from the likes of Mock the Week star Andy Parsons and festival favourite Lucy Porter, the WOW bubble show for kids and music from “Purbeck Rising 2022” artist Rob Clamp this is a great opportunity to see some fun, fresh acts.
T&Cs – some shows excluded at agents discretion
Have guests staying at Christmas and need some extra space? Or maybe just a night away from the kids. This lot is for one-night stay for two people, including breakfast at Holiday Inn Express, Fleet.
The hotel takes great pride in its collaboration with multiple restaurants in Fleet, offering guests exclusive discounts of up to 20% so just ask for more details on check in and make a night of it.
www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/gb/en/fleet/fabfl/hoteldetail
4 tickets to a Metro Bank One Day Cup home, group game during the 2026 season.
Utilita Bowl welcomes a whole host of cricketing action every summer.
The Metro Bank One Day Cup is a 50-over competition and is cricket’s original cup competition. The competition perfectly balances the intricacies of the longer format of the game and the thrills and spills of the T20 format. It also provides fans with a great opportunity to watch Hampshire’s future stars, offering a lot of opportunities to younger players.
This lot gives you the opportunity to the players in action in a group fixture hosted at the Utilita Bowl
Guildford Spectrum houses an Olympic sized indoor ice rink, which is used by thousands of people each week with regular skaters aged from 3 all the way to 99 years old. So if you're a first-timer, a wannabe Flames player, experienced performer or national champion, what are you waiting for? Grab your skates and get whizzing around the rink today.
If you need a little extra help in the Skate for All sessions, they have Penguin and Snowmen skating aids available to hire. Skates are available from child size 5 to adult size 14. All sessions run for 90 minutes
Expires: 29th May 2026
Terms: Family ticket is for 4 people (Max 2 adults)
The June White Academy of Dance and Drama runs classes from 3yrs to adult.
The school was established over 43 yrs ago and offer dance, drama and singing lessons across the Fleet and Farnborough area. The Academy is dedicated to giving children and adults a first-class dance education while retaining a sense of fun.
This lot is for 4 free lessons for new members to the June White Academy of Dance & Drama.
Enjoy half a term at Boogie Pumps Saturday Dance School for one child.
Boogie Pumps pride themselves on providing a refreshing way for children to dance, get fit and maybe most importantly…have bags of fun!
Valuing individuality and celebrating all kids’ talent, whether they are a complete beginner or an expert dancer, Boogie Pumps love to see kids grow in terms of confidence and ability. So if you want to see your child have the time of their lives dancing their socks off then bid on this great lot!
Choose either baby ballet (with grown up) for pre schoolers 10am – 10.30am
OR
Street Dance infants – 10:30am – 11.15am (Years R -2)
A family of 4 ticket admits 4 guests for a one-hour session to High Score, Farnborough.
Packed full of both modern and retro arcade games, High Score Arcades, Farnborough is a family-friendly free-play amusement centre with something for everyone. Race family and friends, challenge them to a basketball shootout, or get nostalgic on old favourites like Pacman – you’re guaranteed to make memories and have fun. There are no coins on site so no need for a pocketful of change
At least 1 adult (over 18) and min. 2 children (under 18) required per group. 6 years and under must be accompanied by a paying adult on the Arcade floor. Gamers Under 12 require an adult to remain onsite throughout the session.
Expires 14th November 2026
More than just a ridiculously fun day out at the farm. Fishers Farm Park is where adventure awaits.
Enjoy Animal encounters, Ride the Barrel Bug Safari or the Fishers Express, scale the climbing wall and fly down the Devils Dyke. For younger visitors there’s the sensory room and glow barn and for the little there’s the Wagon run or Jungle Flume. All this and much more equals Farm-tastic times all year round. Me-moo-ries for a lifetime. Best suited to ages 0-12.
Not redeemable against special ticketed events such as film night and Festive Fishers.
Expires 30/9/26
Bocketts Farm Park is a family-run, working farm set amidst the stunning Surrey countryside, offering free range family fun for everyone.
With a blend of adorable animals and exciting play areas, both indoors and out, it's one of the South East's favourite all-weather destinations. From feeding friendly farm animals to cheering on the racing pigs, jumping on board a tractor ride and exploring acres of play, there’s something to delight all ages.
Valid until 31st August 2026* some date exclusions apply
Meet, learn about and help feed the Alpaca Herd at Pennybridge Farm, one of the first alpaca herds in Southern England. Alpacas are delightful creatures; the Andes equivalent to our deer. Timid yet inquisitive, unable to cope for long without other alpacas, and all individual in character
The 2 Hour Experience includes a short halter walk for a minimum of 20 minutes. All under 18s must be accompanied by an adult and must be over 11 years to lead an alpaca. Experience runs from 11:00 – 13:00 or 14:00 – 16:00 according to time of year and herd tasks that need completing.
Expires 30/6/26
Visit Brooklands Museum in Weybridge, Surrey with a family ticket for 2 adults and 2 children.
Explore classic vehicles, racing cars, motorcycles and historic aircraft. Discover British motorsport history at the world's first purpose-built race track and for bus enthusiasts the London Bus Museum is on site. The historic site brings to life Brooklands unique past.
Step inside the workshop of Robin Jackson and discover the story of the first British Grand Prix races or the Brooklands Aircraft Factory, an immersive environment harking back to the Hanger’s original use as a manufacturing building.
For those with a passion for cars check out McLaren: Driven by Design, a behind the scenes exhibition exploring how the team at McLaren Automotive designed and developed one of the ultimate supercars, the McLaren Senna GTR.
*Concorde and Premium Event days not included
Children under 4 go free
Valid until 31st December 2026
At Aviator, they dare to be unique and their afternoon tea is no different. Their Contemporary Afternoon Tea offers something that exudes sophistication, creativity and taste. An indulgent display of cakes, rolls, and scones served with jam and cream and a hot drink.
The Contemporary Tea includes a tea sommelier who will guide you through the flavours and aromas of the different loose leaf teas to ensure you choose one that suits you best.
Your Afternoon Tea will be served in either the secluded Sky Bar, tranquil Quiet Lounge, or sophisticated Brasserie and all locations are just as stunning as each other.
Valid until 9th October 2026
Grab yourself 2 tickets to a Guilford Flames Ice Hockey Home Game.
The Guildford Flames are a professional ice hockey team based in Guildford and play their home games at the 2000 seater Guildford Spectrum. They compete in the Elite Ice Hockey League, which is the top tier of hockey in the United Kingdom. The Flames have a rich history and since joining the Elite Ice Hockey League in 2017/18 they have become a prominent team in the league. The Flames are known for their strong performances, including winning multiple league championships and playoff titles and have a reputation for hosting exciting matches that are a highlight for fans.
Valid for home games at Guildford Spectrum, subject to availability of selected date.
Expires 25th April 2026
Elements Yoga Studio are passionate about making yoga accessible to everyone regardless of age, gender and ability and their range of classes reflect this. Whether you are a fully-fledged yogi or a complete novice they have a class for you.
Leave the outside world behind and immerse yourself into a sanctuary of peace and calm in their bespoke studio where you will awaken, move, breathe and connect in an inspiring, nurturing and uplifting setting.
Their teachers are caring, approachable and experienced yogis with a passion for authentic yoga and a commitment to deliver an enjoyable and positive class experience, putting you at ease and enabling you to focus on and deepen your practise each and every time you visit.
This explorer voucher gives unlimited access to all standard scheduled classes for a
period of 30 days.
Terms: Expires 14th October 2026
Please note that this gift card may only be used by the recipient if they haven't directly purchased services from
Elements Yoga Studio in the past.
6 x Street & Pop vocal classes for one at The Key Centre, Elvetham Heath, courtesy of YEM Theatre School
YEM Theatre School is a place where children and adults of all ages and abilities learn to dance, sing and perform. They strive to nurture and develop talent, celebrate the achievements of all students and inspire a love and appreciation of all styles of dance and the performing arts.
At YEM Theatre School, creativity, individuality and self-expression is encouraged. They are committed to providing a safe and positive environment in which all students can feel empowered, comfortable and free to express themselves. They are passionate about helping every student to shine!
Saturday 12pm – 1.30pm. Ages 8 -14
Expires November 2026
Thursday 22nd January 2026
Get ready for an electrifying night of music and magic with Sky Full of Stars—the most authentic tribute to Coldplay at GLIVE! This spectacular live experience doesn’t just capture the sound and spirit of one of the world’s biggest bands—it makes you part of the show. With LED wristbands lighting up the crowd, the energy of the music surrounds you like never before!
Whether you’re a lifelong Coldplay fan or just looking for an unforgettable night out, Sky Full of Stars delivers dazzling performances, stunning visuals, and an atmosphere that truly brings Coldplay’s greatest hits to life. From the anthemic Viva La Vida to the uplifting A Sky Full of Stars, plus all the songs you love, including Clocks, Yellow, Paradise, and Hymn for the Weekend.
So, grab your tickets and get ready for a night packed with music, energy, and moments you won’t forget.
Treat yourself or a loved one to the ultimate cosy and relaxing treatment – a 40 minute Japanese head spa.
A holistic therapy that's been taking social media by storm, the Japanese Head Spa treatment at Blossoms is an ultra-relaxing experience designed to boost wellbeing, strengthen hair follicles, stimulate blood flow and reduce tension.
Reduced Stress and tension
Improved blood circulation
Deep cleansing
Hydrated and nourished hair
Expires 28th May 2026
Get your pet a Christmas treat this year from PK's Pet Supplies!
PK's Pet Supplies, an independent pet shop in Fleet, are passionate about keeping your pets happy and healthy with natural, premium-quality products. They pride themselves on honest advice without the hard sell. Whether you need nutritional guidance, speciality foods, or just a friendly chat about your pet's wellbeing, they're here to help.
Natural & Premium Products: Carefully select natural foods, treats, and supplements from trusted brands and independent suppliers
Expert Nutritional Advice: Get personalised feeding guidance and solutions for dietary issues, backed by years of experience
They'll Source What You Need: If they don't stock it, they'll do their best to get it for you through their network of wholesalers and suppliers
No Hard Sell, Just Honest Help: Friendly, pressure-free service focused on what's genuinely best for your pet
This voucher from Body Image, Fleet offers you the choice of one of the following Signature treatments -
Signature Relaxing Foot Ritual
Take a load off with this 25 min ‘foot-focused’ tension releaser. Lower legs and feet are cleansed and exfoliated leaving them feeling nourished, soft and smooth. Your therapist will use BODY IMAGE SIGNATURE oil to massage your lower legs, concentrating on relieving the build-up of tension in your calf muscles and then moving on to the ULTIMATE foot massage.
OR
Signature Relaxing Scalp Ritual
This is the ULTIMATE Scalp treatment. This relaxing 25 min treatment uses a range of massage techniques to de-stress and promote a sense of well-being. Your therapist will use BODY IMAGE SIGNATURE oil to massage your shoulders, neck and décolleté. A nourishing hair mask is then applied from the scalp to the roots of your hair, this is followed by the most luxurious tension-draining scalp massage.
Please note: The hair mask will remain in your hair when you leave the salon, it can be rinsed out after 45mins or left on overnight.
Expires 31st march 2026
Have a special occasion to go to? Want to look your best for the work Christmas party? Or simply need a bit of ‘you’ time – snap up this voucher for a treatment and blow-dry with either Kennedy or Jess at Monique's Hair Salon, Fleet.
Expires: 31st March 2026
At Hawley Lake Sail Training Centre, there is something for everyone!
As a recognised Royal Yachting Association (RYA) Training Centre, they offer certified tuition and nationally recognised qualifications in Sailing and Powerboating.
The scenic and sheltered shorelines offer the ideal opportunity to enjoy the water from a kayak or paddleboard.
This voucher offers a choice between either a Dinghy Sailing Taster or a Stand Up Paddle Board taster.
Dinghy Sailing Taster
Dinghy sailing is a great sport no matter what level of participation you choose. From gentle, laid-back, cruising to high-adrenaline exhilaration, there’s something for every age and ability. This practical session will give a real sense of what dinghy sailing has to offer and make an ideal first step in this exciting sport.
Paddle Boarding
One of the fastest-growing and most accessible way of getting on the water, Stand-Up-Paddleboarding has been a real hit in recent years.
The ease of transportation, the simple skills required and the great value for money have all contributed to the popularity of paddleboarding. These introductory sessions are intended to give you the basic skills to get started in this fun and relaxing sport.
Expires 19th October 2026
Club Reformer Studios is a boutique Reformer Pilates studio located on Fleet high street, offering group and private classes suitable for all levels and abilities.
Transform your body, increase core strength, relieve stress or boost mental clarity
through the power of Pilates, so whether you’re new to reformer, or a regular, CR Studios is designed to provide an enjoyable and inclusive environment for all. Enjoy a dynamic workout using a specialised machine which employs springs, pulleys and straps to provide adjustable resistance and assistance.
No experience required – the instructors will give options and
progressions to ensure everyone gets the most out of the class
Expires 30th June 2026
This lot is for one adult OR one child to enjoy half an hour of karting, split into 2 x 15 minute sessions at TeamSport.
The participant will receive a full briefing at the start of the event and all race wear required is provided (Full race suit, helmet and gloves) The voucher can be used at a variety of TeamSport locations
Expires 2nd October 2026
Ava’s Play Café is a wonderful space allowing children to explore learning through play while fostering friendships along the way. They provide a variety of hot and cold beverages, along with delicious cakes and snacks. The play café is designed to spark creativity and
imagination in your little ones and they offer engaging role-play sessions that not only
entertain but also inspire your
children to dream, explore and
grow.
This £20 voucher is valid for food and drink at any Barons Pub locations or accommodation at The Inn West End
Barons Pub Company, a successful, award-winning independent pub group, has built a fantastic reputation for excellent food and service since opening its first restaurant in 2000. The company has grown and flourished since then and now has 11 thriving sites located in lovely settings across Surrey, Berkshire, & West Sussex.
Menus include Veggie, Vegan, options alongside dedicated Children’s Menu – with something for all the family! Pizza Shacks additionally available at The Cricketers, The Jovial Sailor, The Rose & Crown, and The Bletchingley Arms.
Sunday Carvery can be enjoyed at The Cricketers, The Horseshoe, The Jovial Sailor & Meade Hall at the Crown & Cushion, with delicious roasts also served from noon – 5pm on Sundays at all of our other pubs.
The pub gardens have been transformed with lovely dynamic stretch tents providing cover from the British weather and Garden Pods, with their own heating and lighting, are suitable for up to 6 people. Dogs are very welcome in our pub gardens – please visit individual pub websites for our indoor dog policies.
Pubs include The Crown & Cushion (Minley), The Horseshoe (Warlingham), The Inn West End (West End), Heather Farm Café (Horsell Common), Rose & Crown (Thorpe), The Shinfield Arms (Shinfield), The Jovial Sailor (Ripley) The Curious Pig in the Parlour (Copthorne), The Cricketers (Horsell), The Star (Leatherhead), The Bletchingley Arms (Bletchingley)
Expires 28th November 2025
Larkspur Equestrian are a small, professional riding school based at Beacon Hill Farm, Ewshot.
Larkspur Equestrian offers a range of riding lessons from beginners to advanced (children and adults), delivered by highly qualified and experienced equestrian instructors. They offer bespoke rides to suit individual’s needs. Whatever your ability and riding goals, Larkspur will help you to achieve your riding potential!
In addition, they hold regular in-house competitions, clinics and Day at the Stables (usually during the school holidays). Private or group hacking can be enjoyed around the local SANGS area (season dependent).
Larkspur have a dedicated team who run Pony Birthday Parties at the weekends, where the ‘Mini’s’ come out for a groom and to join the birthday fun!
This voucher is for a "walk out" - a short, leisurely trail ride, led by an experienced handler on foot, suitable for beginners and children. It's a less formal experience designed to build confidence and allow riders to enjoy scenery without the pressure of traditional instruction.
Ages 4 – 11
Expires April 2026
Try your hand at rock climbing at Blue Spider Climbing, Guildford. Suitable for both adults and children this is a great way to stay active in fun, non competitive, safe environment.
This voucher allows you to choose an experience from the below based on which suits you the best.
For one adult and one child or two adults. The minimum age allowed to book on a family taster session is five years old.
Can be booked for a time that suits the winner of the prize, provided there are available Instructors.
OR
Includes Casual Creepy Crawlies (5-6years) or Casual Arachnids (7-12years) or Casual Black Widows (13-17years).
For two children. The minimum age allowed to book on a casual kid’s session is five years old
Can be booked for a time that suits the winner of the prize, provided we have available Instructors.
The voucher provided is a one time use for one of the sessions listed above only.
Expire 28th February 2026
2 Tickets for Stand up for Saturday Comedy Club on 17th January 2026.
Stand up for Saturday Comedy Club is a fantastic night of live comedy entertainment at the Harlington, Fleet. With new guest stars each month the show is a massive hit and often sells out in advance. Past shows have included performances from Ellie Taylor, Andy Parson, Matt Richardson & Joe Lycett.
Treat yourself to a £20 voucher Fleet High Streets hot new café opening – The Neighbour
More than just a café – they’re a community hub where East meets West in the most inviting way. Inspired by the vibrant flavours of Hong Kong and the comforting charm of Western classics, their space is built for connection, conversation, and community.
Expires 31st December 2025
Snap up this £25 voucher for Sorrento's Fleet to use on food and drink. This family run business offers fresh, well made Italian food perfect for all the family.
£20 voucher for food and drink to spend at the quirky, stunning waterside retreat - The Heron on the Lake.
Within the Heron boatyard, enjoy the delights of sitting at vintage work benches, surrounded by lit oil-drum fires, yacht paint pots and antique tools – all overlooking the gorgeous lake.
Designed to delight and intrigue, offering glorious food, seasonal specials, delicious wines, Hertfordshire’s finest craft ales, and a range of classic cocktails. It’s as charming and delightful in the winter as the summer.
£30 voucher for kids art classes where you can create and be more you! At Art with Angie they cover many techniques and use a wide range of mediums. The aim is to inspire children to enjoy art and to believe in themselves and their abilities, boosting self-confidence, pride and satisfaction.
This voucher will cover the payment of two spaces in an Art class. You can either have two children come to one session or split it so that one child comes to two different sessions.
Expires September 2026
Enjoy a delicious curry at Zaal Indian Restaurant, Fleet with this £20 voucher. The talented chefs have created a wide and diverse menu for you to enjoy with friends or family.
Enjoy a 30 minute sports massage courtesy of PR Physio, Farnham.
Ideal for athletes and active individuals, sports massage targets tight, overworked muscles to improve recovery, enhance performance, and prevent injury. It’s also beneficial for anyone dealing with muscle tension from work, training or daily life.
Expires 31st May 2026
Sometimes you just need to factor in time for you! Prioritise self-care and relaxation in a busy world with this 30 minutes back and neck massage.
Every massage is tailored to you and your specific needs to help reduce muscular tension, increase blood flow & lymphatic drainage.
Helen completed her training in 2001, earning an NVQ Level 2 & 3 and an International Beauty Diploma. With a passion for beauty therapy, she offers a wide range of treatments, all delivered with professional quality products in the comfort of her newly established home salon.
Trilakes (previously known as Jakes Playbarn and mini farm) offers fun for all the family. With a huge soft play including enormous 3 lane wave slide there is hours of fun to be had.
This voucher allows 2 x adults and 2 x children admission to the softplay.
Expires 31st March 2026
Expires 1/5/26
