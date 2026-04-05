Heavens Playground Org's Online Silent Auction 2026

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Starting bid
Indulge in opulent comfort and elevate your sleep sanctuary with this Super Soft Teddy Fleece Duvet Set in Silver. Crafted for ultimate comfort, this set includes a sumptuous duvet cover with button closures and two matching pillowcases, creating a cohesive and inviting look for your bed.
Immerse yourself in the velvety softness of teddy fleece while enjoying the timeless elegance of silver, this duvet set seamlessly combines luxury with convenience.
Easy Care:
Machine washable and easy to maintain. Provides convenience without compromising on quality.
Sizing:
Double Duvet Cover Size: 200 x 200cm
Pillowcase Size: 75 x 50cm
Material:
100% Polyester
Set includes:
1 x Duvet Cover
2 x Pillowcases
Starting bid
We use unique, seasonal stems to create the perfect arrangements in a range of sizes, available to buy as a subscription or as a one-off gift. With our illustrated arranging guide, you'll bring your flowers to life, absorbing our flower facts and styling tips along the way.
Follow the care tips on the inside of your box, and your flowers can last for up to two weeks – and sometimes even longer.
Starting bid
3 Beautiful Aynsley Vases, 2 Ginger Jars and Trinket Dish. No boxes but as new.
Starting bid
The ultimate experience for four people. Our Drive & Dine package provides you with everything you could need as a team of four, including sim races and food from our world-class menu. Whether you're coming with friends, family or colleagues - jump into the driver's seat and for Team Racing in our bespoke full-motion simulators. Once you cross the finish line and a winner is crowned, enjoy a bottle of Prosecco, a glass of house wine or beer and a selection of incredible food, including flatbreads, Dynamite Fried Chicken with chilli & lemon aioli and our vegan Korean Gochujang Cauliflower Wings.
Starting bid
Join us between 7.15pm and 9pm on selected Friday evenings and experience our Range Nights: combined with music, pizza and drink for a fun party vibe! Get together with friends, family or colleagues; perfect for those who have never picked up a golf club or those who consider themselves a bit of a Pro!
The evening includes:
Food served at your bay between 7.30pm and 8.30pm
Pint of draft lager, glass of wine or non-alcoholic drink
Unlimited range balls
Competitions and fun on the TrackMan Range
Club hire - limited irons available to borrow (if you have your own clubs - we recommend bringing them)
With a music and lighting to set the scene. What are you waiting for?
Starting bid
Richard would like to support your fundraiser where possible. He is happy to offer a pair of tickets to a comedy show where he is on the bill, for a winner of your auction to attend.
Therefore the auction winner can choose any show nationwide that Richard Blackwood is appearing in over the next 12 months.
Starting bid
Size XS Kate Moss Calvin Klein T-Shirt signed by Kate. Very Rare.
Starting bid
All of our six London based hairdressing locations have been designed to feel fun, relaxed and calm. Our colourful fish tanks provide the perfect distraction to keep even our most wriggly young customers absorbed. All haircuts are concluded with the gift of a chocolate coin (with the accompanying grown up's permission) and a sticker, to reward them for their patience, and remind them they are welcome back at any time.
Starting bid
Visit the home of Derry Girls and discover where it all began! See original memorabilia from the hit show, like Erin’s diary, Aunt Sarah’s famous pyjamas and Ma Mary’s Woolworths sweater, not to mention the infamous Spice Girls costumes! Step into the set of the Quinn household and feel like one of the family. Sister Michael fan? Don’t miss your chance to sit on her chair and roll your eyes at anyone who crosses your path.
NEW ADDITION - Erin's Bedroom has recently been unveiled as part of the Experience; so prepare to spot some familiar details.
Be sure to download the Derry Girls Experience app before you visit!
Starting bid
Yankee Candle Home Inspiration scented candles and home fragrance products make everyday living even more special, for yourself as well as family and friends. Whether you need candles for a movie night in, birthday candles, or dinner candles. It helps to create a casual, come as you are atmosphere that makes everyone feel welcome.
Starting bid
Turn any party, function or celebration into a bona fide fiesta with this Donkey Pinata! Most commonly associated with Mexico, the concept of a container being broken to reveal treats and treasures has a long, rich history across all corners of the globe. Ready to be filled with all your favourites for a fun time.
Starting bid
Sir Cliff Richard has kindly signed a CD Cliff with Strings and a DVD The Blue Sapphire Tour. A lovely Tote Bag with his picture on rounds out the bundle.
Starting bid
This is a Frog Series collection of picture books authored and illustrated by Max Velthuijs.
Starting bid
Beyond their role in timekeeping and navigation, Pilots' wristwatches play a vital role in fuel consumption calculations, a critical aspect of flight planning. Pilots' wristwatches are indispensable tools that aid aviators navigate the skies safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with international aviation standards.
A personalised watch is a timeless symbol of precision and elegance, to mark this momentous occasion.
Starting bid
Beyond their role in timekeeping and navigation, Pilots' wristwatches play a vital role in fuel consumption calculations, a critical aspect of flight planning. Pilots' wristwatches are indispensable tools that aid aviators navigate the skies safely, efficiently, and in full compliance with international aviation standards.
A personalised watch is a timeless symbol of precision and elegance, to mark this momentous occasion.
Starting bid
Mornflake Oats selection includes:-
Mornflake Oats T-shirt
Mornflake Oats Notebook
Whole Jumbo Oats
Pixels
Classic Muesli
Creamy Superfast Oats
Crunchy Granola
Cherry & Almond ot Oats
and more
Starting bid
Nantwich Pasticceria/catering
Birthday cake
Italian Pastry
sweet and treat
tavola calda vini italiani
Aperitivi
Tea room
Starting bid
Starting bid
Maintenance Tools Kit – Guitar Repair & Cleaning Kit with String Winder, Cutter, Fret Files, Screwdriver – Guitar Tool Set for Acoustic, Electric, Bass Guitars for Beginners Musicians
Starting bid
SIGNED COPY
Frankie is an immersive, decade-sweeping story that brims with Graham Norton's trademark heart, intelligence and compellingly written characters. The novel takes us from small-town, conservative Ireland in the 1940s, to the dazzling art scene of 1960s New York, via London, and tells the story of Frankie Powell, who has never been the leading lady in her own life.
Frankie has lived a long life and her small London flat is crammed full of art,
furniture and memories. Damian, her young Irish carer, listens as she gradually tells him parts of her story - a story that takes us into a progressive, daring world of New York artists on the brink of fame, aspiring writers and larger-than-life characters.
Always just on the periphery, looking on, Frankie is never quite sure enough of
herself to take centre stage. But the outsider holds certain advantages, sees things others don't, can influence without drawing attention. And when the map has been lost, it's anyone's guess where you may end up, the lives you may encounter and the accidental choices you find you have made. Frankie discovers that life is not always the one we had hoped for, or the one others had expected of us.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!