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Heriot-Watt University Rugby Club

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Heriot-Watt University Rugby Club Auction

Luxury stay for two at 5* Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond item
Luxury stay for two at 5* Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond item
Luxury stay for two at 5* Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond item
Luxury stay for two at 5* Cameron House Hotel on Loch Lomond
£200

Starting bid

Includes full Scottish breakfast per person, use of the full leisure facilities during your stay. Dinner includes 3 courses pp in either The Tavern, La Vista, The Clubhouse or the Cameron Grill excluding beverages. Valid until 1st March 2027

Signed Edinburgh Rugby Shirt item
Signed Edinburgh Rugby Shirt item
Signed Edinburgh Rugby Shirt item
Signed Edinburgh Rugby Shirt
£20

Starting bid

Edinburgh Rugby Home shirt signed by the 2024-2025 squad, courtesy of Luke Crosbie Edinburgh and Scotland International.

4 Ball at the Royal Belfast Golf Club item
4 Ball at the Royal Belfast Golf Club item
4 Ball at the Royal Belfast Golf Club item
4 Ball at the Royal Belfast Golf Club
£200

Starting bid

A voucher which entitles the bearer to play one round of golf (1x4 balls) at the Royal Belfast Golf Club. Monday to Friday only. Valid until the 28th Feb 2027.

Overnight stay at Courtyard by Marriot, Heriot-Watt Campus item
Overnight stay at Courtyard by Marriot, Heriot-Watt Campus item
Overnight stay at Courtyard by Marriot, Heriot-Watt Campus item
Overnight stay at Courtyard by Marriot, Heriot-Watt Campus
£150

Starting bid

Situated on the west of Edinburgh, enjoy an overnight stay with breakfast for 2 people. Valid until the 30th November 2026

4 Ball at Mortonhall Golf Club, Edinburgh item
4 Ball at Mortonhall Golf Club, Edinburgh item
4 Ball at Mortonhall Golf Club, Edinburgh item
4 Ball at Mortonhall Golf Club, Edinburgh
£120

Starting bid

This voucher entitles the bearer to 1 round of golf for 4 people (weekday or weekend) at Mortonhall Golf Club. Voucher is valid until 28th February 2027

Long Weekend in a VW Camper item
Long Weekend in a VW Camper item
Long Weekend in a VW Camper item
Long Weekend in a VW Camper
£200

Starting bid

Enjoy a luxury long weekend in a 2024 VW California Ocean courtesy of Harris Campers.

Hind Stalking in Glen Etive item
Hind Stalking in Glen Etive item
Hind Stalking in Glen Etive item
Hind Stalking in Glen Etive
£125

Starting bid

Hind Stalking for two in Glen Etive, Argyll. Accommodation available if Lot sells for more than £500. Dates to be taken are 1 Nov 2026 to 15 February 2027

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