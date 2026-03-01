Heriot-Watt University Rugby Club Auction

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Starting bid
Includes full Scottish breakfast per person, use of the full leisure facilities during your stay. Dinner includes 3 courses pp in either The Tavern, La Vista, The Clubhouse or the Cameron Grill excluding beverages. Valid until 1st March 2027
Starting bid
Edinburgh Rugby Home shirt signed by the 2024-2025 squad, courtesy of Luke Crosbie Edinburgh and Scotland International.
Starting bid
A voucher which entitles the bearer to play one round of golf (1x4 balls) at the Royal Belfast Golf Club. Monday to Friday only. Valid until the 28th Feb 2027.
Starting bid
Situated on the west of Edinburgh, enjoy an overnight stay with breakfast for 2 people. Valid until the 30th November 2026
Starting bid
This voucher entitles the bearer to 1 round of golf for 4 people (weekday or weekend) at Mortonhall Golf Club. Voucher is valid until 28th February 2027
Starting bid
Enjoy a luxury long weekend in a 2024 VW California Ocean courtesy of Harris Campers.
Starting bid
Hind Stalking for two in Glen Etive, Argyll. Accommodation available if Lot sells for more than £500. Dates to be taken are 1 Nov 2026 to 15 February 2027
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