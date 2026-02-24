HGC Captains Charity's Online Auction

A Summer Week, Self Catered, Sleeping 9 (+2), at the Magnificent Chalet Dou du Pont, Meribel Centre, Savoie





Meribel, at the heart of the Trois Vallees is of course world famous as a skiing destination. But it is also a fantastic location for a summer visit.

Kindly donated by Geoff Egan we are able to offer a summer week, self-catered with all bedding, laundry and cleaning included.

- Easy transfers from Geneva and Lyon

- Beautifully appointed with views up and down the Meribel Valley

- Easy walk to village centre

- Well appointed kitchen, open plan to a comfortable lounge and dining area

- Sunny balcony

- 4 main bedrooms- 1 master double, 1 other double, 1 twin and 1 triple (plus a small bunk room for 2)

- 4 baths/shower

- Parking for 2 cars

There are so many things to do:

https://www.meribel.net/en/summer-activities/

- Hiking and mountain biking. A number of lifts will be open to ease that first ascent

- Tennis

- Golf at Golf de Meribel:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ7SsAG001c

https://www.golf-meribel.com/en/homepage/

- Cycling including the chance to ride part of the epic Tour de France route over Col de la Loze to Courchevel

- White water rafting in the Isere River (a short drive down valley)