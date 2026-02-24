HGC Captains Charity's Online Auction

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A Summer Week, Self Catered, Sleeping 9 (+2), at the Magnificent Chalet Dou du Pont, Meribel Centre, Savoie
Meribel, at the heart of the Trois Vallees is of course world famous as a skiing destination. But it is also a fantastic location for a summer visit.
Kindly donated by Geoff Egan we are able to offer a summer week, self-catered with all bedding, laundry and cleaning included.
- Easy transfers from Geneva and Lyon
- Beautifully appointed with views up and down the Meribel Valley
- Easy walk to village centre
- Well appointed kitchen, open plan to a comfortable lounge and dining area
- Sunny balcony
- 4 main bedrooms- 1 master double, 1 other double, 1 twin and 1 triple (plus a small bunk room for 2)
- 4 baths/shower
- Parking for 2 cars
There are so many things to do:
https://www.meribel.net/en/summer-activities/
- Hiking and mountain biking. A number of lifts will be open to ease that first ascent
- Tennis
- Golf at Golf de Meribel:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bZ7SsAG001c
https://www.golf-meribel.com/en/homepage/
- Cycling including the chance to ride part of the epic Tour de France route over Col de la Loze to Courchevel
- White water rafting in the Isere River (a short drive down valley)
Starting bid
There will be four tickets with full hospitality at Stamford Bridge in either the East or West stand for 2026/7 Season.
Fantastic invitation form Joe Hemani. Thank You!
Matches to be agreed either weekend or evening when the fixture list is announced for next season.
Starting bid
Up for grabs in this year’s Captain’s Charity — 100,000 Avios points donated by Edgar Aponte. Think weekend escapes to Rome, sunshine in Mallorca, or upgrading your next long-haul journey in style — all from Heathrow, just down the road. This isn’t just points. Its a getaway, It's an experience, its memories waiting to happen. And every bid supports a great cause. Where will your journey take you!
Starting bid
2 x Great Tickets, Car Park Pass and a dedicated Chauffer for the day to watch England take on Australia in their first Autumn home game on Sunday 8 November 2026. This match is part of the Nations Championship where some of the biggest teams in the world will play back-to-back rugby over four consecutive weekends at Allianz Stadium. Be there to cheer England towards the finals! Tickets alone are £250 each. Area 34. Row 24.
Starting bid
Karen Laurence - Rowe painted this rhino entitled ‘The Accuser,’ in acrylic on canvas in 2018 and the original sold for £18,000. We are fortunate to be able to offer an authenticated, limited edition print (this is no.36 of 50), unframed and with its original tube. Dimensions are 590mm x 750mm.
Please look at Karens story of painting 'The Accuser' https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jjSQ2VCts_A
Starting bid
An Invitation for 2 people to be hosted by HGC member Richard Wilson at this year’s Goodwood Revival Meeting including entry tickets, a tour of the Paddock with Richard and entry into the members only 'Drivers Club'.
The world's most spectacular historic motor racing event, Goodwood Revival is an immersive celebration of vintage cars and fashion.
Maserati, one of the great Italian marques, will form the epicentre of the historic motorsport celebrations at the 2026 Goodwood Revival, step into La Dolce Vita, where Italian style, passion and romance weave their way through an unforgettable weekend.
https://www.goodwood.com/grr/event-coverage/goodwood-revival/
Starting bid
Provided by Hentons & Chattel Ltd.
This cordless 42cm mower is perfect for mowing in smaller spaces and medium sized gardens. The cut height settings range from 20mm to 80mm, so you can mow the way you need. It's self-propelled for tackling sloping and undulating lawns with ease, and lightweight with a poly deck which is strong and durable. The 55L collection bag provides ample room for clippings, but you can also mulch or rear discharge. This kit is supplied with a 4.0Ah battery and standard charger.
Retail Price £619.00
https://egopowerplus.co.uk/products/mowers/lm1702e-sp
Starting bid
These 12V Lithium-Ion battery shrub/grass shears are ideal for everyday garden maintenance. This kit includes two attachments, a hedge shrub shear attachment which is easy to change and features a 20cm laser cut blade with 8mm blade gap, plus a grass trimmer attachment for quick and easy edge trimming, and cutting 11.5cm in width. Also includes 2.0Ah 12V battery and 12V charger.
Retail Price £99.00
egopowerplus.co.uk/products/hedge-trimmers/cht2001e-grass-shear-shrub-trimmer
Starting bid
2 tickets for any day BMW PGA Championship @ Wentworth
September 10-13th 2025. Courtesy of HGC President Gordon Edwards.
Thank You Gordon!
Starting bid
Amongst our Members we have one of the most talented Golf Course Photograpers around. Mr Jason Livy. This is one lot of 4 only limited edition mounted presentation sets of your 3 favourite holes at HGC. Holes to be agreed with you and Jason and he will shoot the hole in its new post CIP layout during the summer or autumn this year.
Starting bid
Amongst our Members we have one of the most talented Golf Course Photograpers around. Mr Jason Livy. This is one lot of 4 only limited edition mounted presentation sets of your 3 favourite holes at HGC. Holes to be agreed with you and Jason and he will shoot the hole in its new post CIP layout during the summer or autumn this year.
Starting bid
Amongst our Members we have one of the most talented Golf Course Photograpers around. Mr Jason Livy. This is one lot of 4 only limited edition mounted presentation sets of your 3 favourite holes at HGC. Holes to be agreed with you and Jason and he will shoot the hole in its new post CIP layout during the summer or autumn this year.
Starting bid
Amongst our Members we have one of the most talented Golf Course Photograpers around. Mr Jason Livy. This is one lot of 4 only limited edition mounted presentation sets of your 3 favourite holes at HGC. Holes to be agreed with you and Jason and he will shoot the hole in its new post CIP layout during the summer or autumn this year.
Starting bid
Chateauneuf du Pape ‘La Pigna’ 2018 S Rhône, France
Bonterra Cabernet Sauvignon ‘Organic’ 2019 Hopland, California, USA
Alheit Vineyards ‘Limited Release’ Cinsault, 2018 Hemel en Aarde Ridge, W Cape, South Africa
Buitenverwachting ‘Christine’ Bordeaux Blend 2013 Constantia, South Africa
Mayu Gran Reserva Syrah, ’Titon Vineyard’ 2018 Vicuña, Valle de Elqui, Chile Bodegas Trapiche Oak Cask Malbec 2019 Mendoza, Argentina
What a selection - Thank You Alan!
Starting bid
A hands-on gin-making experience where you’ll craft your own unique gin from selecting botanicals to distillation and leave with your own bespoke bottle of gin to savour at home. Included in The Henley Distillery Gin Experience:
Starting bid
Donated by Mike Poulson. Enjoy lunch and a home match of your choice at a Henley Home match and lunch for 4 people. Lunch and entrance ticket is usually priced at £45 per person.
Starting bid
A chance to get a premium membership for the 2026-27 season at Henley Hawks Silver Membership includes:
Membership benefits also include on presentation of your membership card#;
- 20% off the final bill at the Hart Street Tavern in Henley, along with 'Kids Eat for Free' in their Henley Hawks kit on Sunday's
- 25% off main courses at the White Hart pub in Nettlebed
- 25% discount at Crew Clothing in Henley (excluding promotions or sale items)
- 20% off an Experience Henley Card
- GD Evans Interiors: HRFC members will receive a free design and consultancy for home improvements and a donation to HRFC of £250 for every sale, along with 2 pre match lunch tickets to a game of your choice
Starting bid
One Car Park Space Outside the Clubhouse @ HGC.
No need to look for a parking space with your own dedicated space for the rest of this golfing year up to March 1st 2027!
Starting bid
Brilliant offer from Mark Howell. Thank You Mark!
An 18 hole playing lesson with Mark himself over 18 holes for 3 people.
Dates to be agreed with Mark.
Get this in before the main competition season begins!!
Starting bid
Our first vines were planted in 1982 on the slopes of the Chiltern Hills, surrounded by beech woodland and overlooking the beautiful Hambleden Valley near Henley-on-Thames, Oxfordshire, UK. Old Luxters to this day is still owned and run by the Ealand family.
Our ‘behind the scenes’ Tour & Tasting experience around our Winery, Brewery and Liqueur production facilities demonstrates a fun and extensive learning experience. Within your visit the tour is completed with a tutored tasting of a wide selection of our Wines, Ales & Liqueurs.
Starting bid
A quality, summer picnic hamper for 6/8 people care of Absolutes Delights catering? Ideal for boat owners and regatta/festival goers…Many of us have been to events catered by Sharon Hearn of Absolute delights and will know what a treat this is.
Thank You Sharon!
Starting bid
In this stunner of a venue here at the top of the hill is confirmed for Friday 7th August 2026.
These evenings, sitting in the event field and watching the sun go down with a picnic, bar and bbq are quite possibly some of the most magical moments we hold in SUCH a special venue. The film is almost a secondary matter and TBC but always a goodie.
Farmer Jeds XL hot dogs with all the trimmings and of course fully stocked bar or BYO picnics and drinks for a pre screening few hours of catch ups, chats and chill watching the sun set before showtime.
DO bring a deckchair, beanbag, etc (not a drive in) but sorry, no to doggos.
For full details please visit or email us with your win and we will send you full details and T's & C's. [email protected]
THIS PRIZE INCLUDES:
ENTRY FOR 4 PEOPLE (age restrictions permitting)
PARKING FOR ONE CAR
BOTTLE OF FIZZ & POPCORN
Starting bid
A Cookery School voucher for two (value £180) at the award-winning Pavilion independent delicatessen and cookery school in central Henley.
The perfect way to develop new skills, create delicious food and enjoy an unforgettable culinary experience that will last a lifetime.
Starting bid
Discover the art of Making Pasta. 2 Places in a Wednesday Evening 'Pasta & Pudding' Class.
Originally from the beautiful Mediterranean island of Sardinia, Toni Sale has been sharing his passion for pasta and Italian cuisine for over 40 years in the UK at his award-winning restaurants.
Now, he shares his extensive knowledge and expertise by running small group pasta-making lessons from his kitchen classroom, where customers can lean the 'art' of making fresh pasta.
Starting bid
Up for auction a classic high spec stand bag.
Lightweight with waterproof performance
PINS leg system
Double-to-single convertible strap system
8.5 inch diameter
5-way divider top with integrated cart strap tunnel
7 pockets including a waterproof valuables pocket
Rain hood
Constructed from seam-sealed StaDry material
Blue/red/white
Starting bid
A chance to own a top quality golf watch.
41,000+ preloaded courses from around the world (including Henley GC!)
Precise GPS measurement. Provides accurate green (front/middle/back) distance, shot distance, hazard distance and changes hole automatically
Functions including fitness tracker, pedometer and alarm
Highly wearable, breathable, durable and sweat-proof rubber wrist strap.
Black with orange face ring
High-contrast sunlight readable display with 33mm scratch resistant LCD screen
Full instructions and USB charging lead supplied
Regular updates available via Canmore Official Website
PLEASE NOTE THAT WHILST THIS WATCH HAS NEVER BEEN USED IT IS AN EX DEMONSTRATION MODEL AND THERE IS NO ORIGINAL PACKAGING OR PRODUCT GUARANTEE
Starting bid
Decorative disk stud earrings. These can be worn as an everyday staple or for a classy evening out.
Each earring combines a copper oval with a contrasting open silver oval, creating a bold yet elegant look.
Starting bid
A teardrop shaped pendant featuring a beautiful setting that combines mother of pearl with turquoise accents. Set in solid silver, the geometric pattern adds a modern, artistic touch while the natural materials give it a timeless feel.
This piece is perfect for both everyday wear and special occasions.
Starting bid
Donated by The Clock Workshop.
An English mid-20th Century Timepiece Mantle clock, made by Elliotts. Approx 6 x 5 x 3 inches.
Starting bid
A New (No Tags) Gilet top donated by Ali Mortimore. It was a a golf prize.
Triple XL - so only for the larger folk among us!
Lovely top from the HGC pro shop.
Thank You Morts!
Starting bid
Hosted 4 ball with Dave Griffin
Burnham & Berrow Golf Club has played host to many important amateur championships over the years and the course is regularly used for Open Championship qualification.
Final Qualifying course for The Open 2024. Ranked 27th Best course in the UK.
A magnificent Links experience in excellent company.
Thank You Dave!
Starting bid
Set in one of the few remaining true heathlands in the county, it enjoys naturally free-draining sandy soil. At 650 feet above sea level, its hard-running, un-watered fairways in summer, coupled with its small greens and abundance of gorse, make it a challenging course even for scratch golfers. The heathland character of Tadmarton is maintained using modern, biologically-based treatments to ensure great playing surfaces throughout the year. This, together with meticulous preparation and its outstanding rural views makes for a memorable day's golf.
Starting bid
Located on the south west edge of the ancient woodland site at Burnham Beeches, this golf club epitomises parkland golf at its best with tree-lined rolling fairways offering a challenging test over 18 holes
Starting bid
One of our most pouplar venues for matche over the years.
Gerrards Cross is a stunning parkland course set in extensive woodland. Beech and oak trees feature on many holes making the course particularly attractive in Spring and Autumn.
Starting bid
Designed in 1903 by Peter Paxton, East Berkshire was originally a heathland course but has evolved into a mature tree-lined parkland course. Paxton was adept at using the natural water courses that flow on the land to guard the greens. Heather too was used as a feature to provide cross hazards on some of the longer holes, reducing the need for bunkers and maintaining a natural look to the course. These natural barriers and cleverly designed doglegs mean the course plays a lot longer than the 6,200 yardage suggests. Coupled with fast undulating greens, this makes for a real challenge of not only a player's striking ability but also their discipline and course strategy.
Starting bid
Newbury & Crookham Golf Club provides the perfect venue for your golf. Whether you would like to be a member or simply wish to arrange a great golfing day out, we have a superb golf course presented in first class condition and a welcome to match the standard of the course.
We are one of the oldest clubs in England, established in 1873. The 18 hole, par 69 golf course measures just under 6000 yards and is set amongst beautiful mature woodland. The course provides an interesting and rewarding challenge for golfers of all standards and is kept in immaculate condition all year round
Starting bid
Bearwood Lakes is an oasis of calm and beauty with dramatic views of the whole Bearwood Estate. An exclusive golf club which appears mature beyond its age. An England Golf top 100 Course.
Although Bearwood Lakes officially opened in 1996, the surrounding forest and woodland have been shaped and nurtured over centuries. This unique combination of ancient landscape and modern course design creates an extraordinary and inspiring golfing environment, offering an experience that stands among the finest in the world.
https://www.top100golfcourses.com/golf-course/bearwood-lakes
Starting bid
This is a 3 person lot to play with Pearl Valley resident & member Mark Boothright - Ex Wasps & Heley Hawks rugby player.A destination inspired by the majestic mountain ranges and natural beauty for which the Cape Winelands is renowned. Since opening in 2003, our Jack Nicklaus designed course has received a multitude of awards and accolades. Most recently, South Africa’s Top 100 Golf Courses, the definitive golf course ranking, named it the 3rd best in the country for 2023. The SA open has been held here 3 times.
Starting bid
A lot for 3 people to play with former Henley member Nigel Hawkins. A warm welcome awaits you at Ferndown Golf Club — the South West’s premier 27-hole heathland course.
From the moment you step onto the 1st tee, you’ll be walking in the footsteps of golfing legends. Since 1913, Ferndown has earned a reputation as one of Britain’s most respected courses, welcoming greats such as Sir Nick Faldo, Tony Jacklin, Bernhard Langer, Sandy Lyle and Greg Norman.
The club has played host to numerous prestigious tournaments over the years, including the Hennessy Cognac Cup, the European Ladies’ Championship, the Women's British Open, the British Boys' Championship, and the English Amateur Stroke Play (Brabazon Trophy) — each a testament to the quality and character of the course.
Ranked among the top 3% of courses worldwide by Rolex and now 88th in Golf Monthly’s UK & Ireland Top 100 for 2024/2025, Ferndown offers a truly memorable and rewarding golfing experience.
Starting bid
This lot for 3 pepole to play with Cindy Dawes - Sister in law of Mike & Amanda Poulson. Less than an hour from central London, nestled in 224 acres of lush Surrey countryside, is the home of an exceptional golf club. State-of-the-art facilities and the most welcoming atmosphere make The Wisley what it is: a sporting gem, owned and cherished by its members.
Starting bid
Founded in 1906, Ellesborough is a beautiful 18-hole course that benefits from being on the chalk down-land at the base of the Chilterns. It drains well in winter and it also has good drought resistant characteristics in summer.
The greens at Ellesborough are renowned throughout the County and beyond for being fast and true but challenging to read! With the recent installation of the new irrigation system the course continues to improve. The Course enjoys magnificent views across the Vale of Aylesbury and the surrounding Chilterns’ countryside. We think Ellesborough is simply the best year-round course for many miles around.
https://www.ellesboroughgolf.co.uk/
Starting bid
A 4 Ball with Clare and Richard Dodds at Hayling Island.
Thank You Clare & Richard!
Hayling Golf Club is proud to be one of the premier links golf courses on the South Coast between Rye and Cornwall. Having hosted a number of Championships events over the years, giving it Championship Course status, the quality of the course attracts golfers from far and wide and is recognised as a Top 50 Golf Course in England and Top 100 Links Golf Course in UK & Ireland.
Starting bid
Up for grabs — 1 Month Floor Membership at TG Gym + a Personal Training Session with owner Toby Garbett.. Let’s be honest… You could buy a new Callaway driver… Or you could become the kind of golfer who doesn’t need one. Stronger. Fitter. Longer drives. More energy. And perhaps the best investment of all — a better, healthier version of you. All guided by Toby — who knows exactly how to get you there. And the best part? It’s cheaper than a new driver… and far more effective.
Starting bid
A Henley favourite, Toad Hall is known for its beautiful garden centre — from stunning flower baskets and seasonal plants to everything you need to bring your garden to life. They’ve generously donated a £100 voucher. Thank You Tristan Stubbs!
What could that get you?
Bid well — your garden (and your summer) will thank you.
Starting bid
Sarah Bevan, a locally based qualified Life Coach is available for 4 one-hour sessions either online or face to face. These sessions are offered as 4 separate lots so please bid for 1 session and we will allocate to the top 4 bidders.
Do you have a family member or friend who you would like to give the gift of some quality time to work through a challenge with a coach? This time could be to focus on career progression, what’s next after university or work life balance for a busy mum or dad.
Sarah comments:
‘My role as your coach would be to facilitate change and help you flourish. I love to help with career direction, development, confidence, motivation and work-life balance.
My aim is to form our coaching relationship as a partnership, giving you time and space to focus on yourself and your agenda. Nothing gives me greater pleasure than seeing a client find a good way forward or greater understanding of themselves. For me coaching is about the individual and not getting in the way of them tapping into their own strengths and abilities to navigate their life.
As a coach I bring to my practice 25+ years of experience in the Pharma Industry involving operational leadership, service delivery, strategic change both through organisation structure and enabled by technology. My passion has been to develop teams and individuals to deliver great results for the business and for individuals in their career development. As a full-time working mum throughout my career, I have developed strong skills and resilience to enable me to live a balanced life allowing time and space for family, myself and career’.
Starting bid
Society membership gets you unlimited, VIP access to the most remarkable whiskies on the planet.
And just for good measure, your very first bottle, worth £70, is on us.
Starting bid
This voucher entitles you to a 45-minute Physiotherapy Assessment and Treatment provided by Jo Hawkins at her treatment room in Twyford (worth £65). Jo can assess and treat a variety of muscoloskeletal problems inlcuding back pain, neck pain other joint pain, muscle or soft tissue injuries.
Jo always completes a thorough assessment of your problems in order to identify the underlying cause and provide you with a diagnosis. Jo puts a strong emphasis on explanation and education so that you understand what is causing your pain and what can be done to help.
Part of your treatment will involve provision of a personalised exercise programme so that you can help yourself get better and manage your own problems. Jo teaches exercises thoroughly so that you can do them correctly and most importantly you know why you are doing them. She makes sure to email you your exercises or ensure that you have a photo or
video of them as it is so easy to forget exactly what you are doing without that prompt!
Jo may use Manual Therapy (mobilisation, manipulation etc), Acupuncture, Massage and Taping to help reduce your pain and settle your symptoms.
Finally, Jo always focuses on prevention of reoccurrence of your problems through postural correction, ergonomic advice, addressing any biomechanical issues and through exercises.
To book your appointment please email or phone Jo
Tel : 07378888815
NB - Expires 1st November 2026
Starting bid
A year’s supply (12 jars) of Henley Golf Club Honey. From Chris Pye.
Thank You Chris!
Starting bid
Our signature sourdough loaf, made from 75% organic white and 25% stone-ground organic wholemeal spelt, water and Himalayan rock salt. Slowly.
The result is an airy-crumbed, chewy-crusted loaf with a low glycemic index – 780g pre-bake weight, minimum 18-hour proving time. We use only organic or regeneratively-farmed wheat flour s in our bread, pizzas and pastries. The practice of regenerative agriculture respects nature and the earth and leads to an improvement in soil quality.
Ingredients: Water, Organic Wheat Flour, Organic Wholemeal Spelt Flour, Himalayan Rock Salt
Starting bid
£100 Voucher for Pratts Pods Computer.
PHONES, LAPTOPS, CONSOLES ALL REPAIRED QUICKLY WITH PRATTS PODS.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!