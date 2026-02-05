Enter the Hindpool Tigers ARLFC fundraising raffle for your chance to win from a huge selection of fantastic prizes, all kindly donated by local businesses and supporters.

Every ticket sold will help support our Chairman, Graham Shaw, who is currently battling stage 4 colon cancer. His tumour has shown resistance to chemotherapy, and treatment options in the UK are now limited.



Funds raised will help give Graham access to specialist treatment at the Peritoneal Institute, as well as support him and his family during this incredibly difficult time.

The raffle draw will take place on Saturday 28th February during the Hindpool Tigers Fundraising Day. Winners will be announced at the event and contacted if not present.



Thank you for your support.

Every ticket makes a real difference.