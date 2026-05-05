H.O.M.E Hub - Summer Wellbeing & Fun Day 20-06-2026 (Stall Holders)

About this event
Fixed Fee for all of our Stall Holders.
Fixed fee for our food vendors
Whist we would love to hire out our tables free, this covers us for loss and damage and encourages you to bring your own, We trust you understand!
Alcohol-Free Rife Frequency Rave
Join us from 6:00PM – 9:30PM for an uplifting, alcohol-free closing celebration hosted by The Harmonious Healing Hub. Experience music, movement and positive frequency energy in a safe, welcoming and high-vibe environment. Booking required. Limited spaces available. 💚
£
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!