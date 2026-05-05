H.O.M.E Hub

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H.O.M.E Hub

About this event

H.O.M.E Hub - Summer Wellbeing & Fun Day 20-06-2026 (Stall Holders)

H.O.M.E Hub Community Centre 88 Brook Road South Benfleet Playing

South Benfleet, Benfleet SS7 5JF, UK

Stall Holders
£20

Fixed Fee for all of our Stall Holders.

Food Vendor
£40

Fixed fee for our food vendors

Table Hire
£5

Whist we would love to hire out our tables free, this covers us for loss and damage and encourages you to bring your own, We trust you understand!

Food Vendor
£40
Alcohol-Free Rife Frequency Rave
Free

Alcohol-Free Rife Frequency Rave
Join us from 6:00PM – 9:30PM for an uplifting, alcohol-free closing celebration hosted by The Harmonious Healing Hub. Experience music, movement and positive frequency energy in a safe, welcoming and high-vibe environment. Booking required. Limited spaces available. 💚

Add a donation for H.O.M.E Hub

£

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