H.O.M.E Hub Wellbeing Taster Afternoon

This ticket gives you access to the entire H.O.M.E Wellbeing Taster Afternoon, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in a journey of movement, breath, and connection.

✨ What’s included:



🧘 1 Hour Tai Chi – gentle movement to ground the body and calm the mind.



🌬️ 1 Hour Breathwork – guided techniques to reset, release stress, and restore balance.



🥁 90 Minute Drum Circle – a powerful shared experience using rhythm to connect, express, and uplift your spirit.

This option is perfect if you’d like to experience the full flow of the afternoon and get a true sense of what H.O.M.E is all about.