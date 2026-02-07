H.O.M.E Hub Wellbeing Taster Afternoon

About this event
This ticket gives you access to the entire H.O.M.E Wellbeing Taster Afternoon, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in a journey of movement, breath, and connection.
✨ What’s included:
🧘 1 Hour Tai Chi – gentle movement to ground the body and calm the mind.
🌬️ 1 Hour Breathwork – guided techniques to reset, release stress, and restore balance.
🥁 90 Minute Drum Circle – a powerful shared experience using rhythm to connect, express, and uplift your spirit.
This option is perfect if you’d like to experience the full flow of the afternoon and get a true sense of what H.O.M.E is all about.
🧘 1 Hour Tai Chi – gentle movement to ground the body and calm the mind
🌬️ 1 Hour Breathwork – guided techniques to reset, release stress, and restore balance
🥁 90 Minute Drum Circle – a powerful shared experience using rhythm to connect, express, and uplift
£
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