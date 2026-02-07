H.O.M.E Hub

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H.O.M.E Hub

About this event

H.O.M.E Hub Wellbeing Taster Afternoon

H.O.M.E Hub Community Centre 88 Brook Road South Benfleet Playing

South Benfleet, Benfleet SS7 5JF, UK

Full H.O.M.E Wellbeing Experience
£25

This ticket gives you access to the entire H.O.M.E Wellbeing Taster Afternoon, allowing you to fully immerse yourself in a journey of movement, breath, and connection.

What’s included:

🧘 1 Hour Tai Chi – gentle movement to ground the body and calm the mind.

🌬️ 1 Hour Breathwork – guided techniques to reset, release stress, and restore balance.

🥁 90 Minute Drum Circle – a powerful shared experience using rhythm to connect, express, and uplift your spirit.

This option is perfect if you’d like to experience the full flow of the afternoon and get a true sense of what H.O.M.E is all about.

1 Hour Tai Chi - (2:30-3:30pm)
£10

🧘 1 Hour Tai Chi – gentle movement to ground the body and calm the mind

1 Hour Breathwork - (3:30-4:30)
£10

🌬️ 1 Hour Breathwork – guided techniques to reset, release stress, and restore balance

🥁 90 Minute Drum Circle
£10

🥁 90 Minute Drum Circle – a powerful shared experience using rhythm to connect, express, and uplift

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