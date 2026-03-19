Home-Start Epsom, Ewell and Banstead's Silent Auction

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Starting bid
Enjoy a rare opportunity to play a weekday four‑ball at the exclusive Royal Automobile Club. Choose either the renowned Old Course or the Coronation Course, both normally accessible only to members and their guests.
This exceptional prize offers outstanding value and exclusive access to one of the UK’s most prestigious private clubs.
Valued at £280–£336
Starting bid
Own a true piece of football history with this official Chelsea FC Men’s First Team shirt, signed by members of the current squad.
This exceptional collector’s item is perfect for any Chelsea supporter and makes a standout display piece for the home or office.
A rare opportunity to secure a signed shirt from one of the Premier League’s most iconic clubs.
Kindly donated. A priceless item for any Chelsea fan.
Valued at a minimum of £600
Starting bid
The Rascal Club is a fun, family‑focused fitness initiative offering indoor and outdoor fitness and adventure sessions across Walton and Tadworth.
The Mum Fix Course will help support:
> Breathing to support our pelvic floor
> Pelvic floor rehab and strengthening
> Diastasis recti rehab and making your tummy stronger and prolapse free
> SPD support after child birth or sport injuries
> Hormone balancing
>Sleep and anxiety support.
Their facilities include:
This voucher includes a 6‑week Mum Fix Training Voucher, valued at £297, giving you access to expert coaching, supportive group sessions and a motivating community.
Starting bid
A fantastic mix of brand‑new toys, crafts, puzzles, and surprises!
Includes favourites like:
A brilliant all‑round bundle packed with fun, creativity, and hours of entertainment.
Valued at least £100
Starting bid
Enjoy £50 to spend at Campbell’s Jewellery, a much‑loved independent jeweller in the heart of Banstead. Choose from beautiful gifts, timeless pieces, and unique jewellery with exceptional local service.
Valued at £50
Starting bid
Enjoy an unforgettable day at the races with four tickets to any 2026 fixture at Epsom Downs Racecourse (excluding the Betfred Derby).
This fantastic prize gives you the freedom to choose from a wide range of thrilling race days taking place between April and October 2026.
The recipient will receive an online voucher.
Valued at £50-£130
Starting bid
Enjoy a delicious two‑course lunch for two at El Rincón, a much‑loved Spanish restaurant in Tattenham Corner, known for its warm hospitality, vibrant flavours and traditional tapas dishes.
Prize Value: £53
Location: 16 Tattenham Cres, Epsom KT18 5QB
Starting bid
Enjoy a fun-filled day at Bocketts Farm Park with free entry for two people. Meet the animals, explore indoor and outdoor play areas, and enjoy a brilliant family day out.
Valid until 31 January 2027. Excludes peak dates listed on the voucher.
The recipient will receive an online voucher and must bring it on the day.
Valued at £40
Starting bid
Treat yourself to a gorgeous selection of beauty essentials with an Asda Beauty Bundle. The photo shown is an example only, the final bundle will include a curated mix of pampering products chosen especially for the winner. A lovely little indulgence or a perfect gift.
Valued at approximately £25
Starting bid
Enjoy a generous prize donated by Ward & Cross Ltd. Ashtead, including a £20 voucher and a selection of products, perfect for treating yourself or gifting to someone special.
Valued at a minimum of £50
Starting bid
Enjoy a professional hair treatment and blow‑dry at Bliss Hair Company. A perfect treat for yourself or a thoughtful gift for someone special.
Kindly donated by Bliss Hair Company. Valued at £50.
Starting bid
Family Taster for 2
A fun introductory session for one adult and one child (minimum age 5).
OR
Casual Kids Sessions for 2
A session for two children (minimum age 5), choosing from:
• Casual Creepy Crawlies (ages 5–6)
• Casual Arachnids (ages 7–12)
• Casual Black Widows (ages 13–17)
Valued between £41-£62
Starting bid
Enjoy a full day of adventure at Hobbledown, Surrey’s award‑winning adventure park and zoo. This ticket admits two people for one magical day of outdoor play, animal encounters, and imaginative experiences the whole family will love.
An email voucher will be sent to the winner to redeem their visit.
Valued at £40
Starting bid
Generously donated by RSM Domestic Appliances, Epsom
Upgrade your kitchen with this sleek Russell Hobbs stainless steel kettle, a perfect blend of style, efficiency, and everyday practicality.
Valued at approximately £30
Starting bid
Be the proud owner of a special edition, signed first copy of Rice for Breakfast: The Primary Years. Personally signed by the author and part of a limited first‑print run, this unique collector’s item explores the joys and challenges of childhood with warmth and insight.
The book retails at £12.99, but this exclusive edition offers something truly one‑of‑a‑kind, a perfect gift or keepsake, and a wonderful way to support local families through our Silent Auction.
Starting bid
Enjoy a family trip to the movies with four complimentary tickets generously donated by Epsom Picturehouse.
Valued at £23
Starting bid
Enjoy £20 to spend at Ben’s Butchers, Epsom known for top‑quality, locally sourced meats and exceptional customer service.
Valued at £20
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