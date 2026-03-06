Parents, Teachers and Friends of Hope Valley College

Hosted by

Parents, Teachers and Friends of Hope Valley College

About this event

Hope Valley Adventure Film Festival (HVAFF)

93 Castleton Rd

Hope, Hope Valley S33 6SB, UK

Adult Day Admission 11-6
£12

Adult Day Admission Ticket Includes:

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities during the day (11am to 6pm)

Breakfast, Lunch and Refreshments available on the day without pre-booking.

By booking this ticket in advance you've saved £2 per adult on your entry fee!

Under 18 Day Admission 11-6
£7

Under 18 Admission Ticket Includes:

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities during the day (11am to 6pm)

Breakfast, Lunch and Refreshments available on the day without pre-booking.

By booking this ticket in advance you've saved £1 per Under 18 on your entry fee!

Adult Evening Admission 6-10
£10

Adult Evening Admission Includes:

Entry to the evening event where our selected guest speakers regail the audience with the highs and lows of their own adventure.

Please note, evening meals need to be pre-ordered by selecting the relevant ticket option below.

There will be a bar for alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks, and light snacks (if the day event have left us any!)

Under 18 Evening Admission 6-10
£6

Under 18 Evening Admission Includes:

Entry to the evening event where our selected guest speakers regail the audience with the highs and lows of their own adventure.

Please note, evening meals need to be pre-ordered by selecting the relevant ticket option below.

There will be a bar for non alcoholic drinks, and light snacks (if the day event have left us any!)


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