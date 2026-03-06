Hope Valley Adventure Film Festival (HVAFF)

About this event
Adult Day Admission Ticket Includes:
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities during the day (11am to 6pm)
Breakfast, Lunch and Refreshments available on the day without pre-booking.
By booking this ticket in advance you've saved £2 per adult on your entry fee!
Under 18 Admission Ticket Includes:
Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities during the day (11am to 6pm)
Breakfast, Lunch and Refreshments available on the day without pre-booking.
By booking this ticket in advance you've saved £1 per Under 18 on your entry fee!
Adult Evening Admission Includes:
Entry to the evening event where our selected guest speakers regail the audience with the highs and lows of their own adventure.
Please note, evening meals need to be pre-ordered by selecting the relevant ticket option below.
There will be a bar for alcoholic and non alcoholic drinks, and light snacks (if the day event have left us any!)
Under 18 Evening Admission Includes:
Entry to the evening event where our selected guest speakers regail the audience with the highs and lows of their own adventure.
Please note, evening meals need to be pre-ordered by selecting the relevant ticket option below.
There will be a bar for non alcoholic drinks, and light snacks (if the day event have left us any!)
£
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