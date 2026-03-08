Hospice of the Good Shepherd, Unbeatable Eva, Cheshire Live!'s Silent Auction

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About this event
Saighton Grange, Saighton Lane, Saighton, Chester, CH36EN
Starting bid
- Valid from Monday to Friday until 4pm.
- Includes two mains served with fries from the lunch menu.
- Also includes two 125ml glasses of the hand-picked house red or white wine.
- Upstairs at the Grill is located on Watergate Street, Chester.
-To find out more information- https://giftcard.upstairsatthegrill.co.uk/shop/lunch-for-two
Starting bid
-Does not include Vitality Blast, The Hundred or Internationals.
-Voucher is valid for a Lancashire domestic home match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.
-Valid for a match during the 2026 cricket season.
Starting bid
-Valued at £100.
-Eligible for 80 pubs and restaurants.
-Includes local pubs such as The Architect and The Morris Dancer.
Starting bid
-Eligible for one visit within 12 months
-Includes 2 young person ticket (5-18 year olds) and 2 adult tickets (over 18 year olds)
-Located in Waverton, Chester.
-To find out more information- https://crockytrail.co.uk/
Starting bid
-Either a morning or afternoon spa package valued at £110pp.
-Includes a 50 minute treatment of your choice (full body massage, hot stone massage, manicure or pedicure, elemis facial)
-Also includes a 1 course lunch in the garden room
-Eligible for two people.
Starting bid
-A weeks accommodation for 2 people at The Gunjur Lodge, Gunjur, Gambia.
-It includes all meals and travel in Gambia.
-A tailormade volunteer experience.
-A very warm welcome from the community.
-Flights are NOT included.
-To find out more information- https://www.gunjurproject.com/
Starting bid
-A two hour lifestyle family portrait session AND a bespoke framed photograph from the session
-The prize is worth £395.
Prize includes:
-A pre shoot consultation so Andrew Collier can talk to you about the style of photographs.
-A two hour lifestyle family portrait session, starting at your home and then at a favourite location close to your home.
Starting bid
Signed by players such as Bryan Mbeumo, Altay Bayandir, Luke Shaw, Lenny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui.
Starting bid
-Signed by 11 players.
-Signatures included from players such as Jordan Pickford, Jake Obrien, Carlos Alcaraz, Tyler Dibling, Jack Grealish, Tim Irebougnam, Jarrad Brainthwaite, James Garner.
Starting bid
Includes:
-Delta force paintball voucher valued at £100.
-Challenge point, Chester voucher valued at £102.
-Family totally Tatton ticket valued at £40.
Starting bid
Includes:
-Osprey Men's Travel Manicure set.
-Paul Costelloe Collection Women's purse.
-Ted Baker Women's Limited Edition Giftset.
-L'Occitane En Provence pamper set.
-Molton Brown complete toiletry set.
-Charlotte Tilbury secret love kit, air brush and mascara.
Starting bid
Includes:
-Creme eggs
-Mini eggs packet
-Mini eggs bar
-75cl Viña Sol
-75cl M&S Sparkling Mimosa White Wine
-75cl Canti Prosecco
-75cl Tanners Champagne
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