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Hospice of the Good Sheperd, Unbeatable Eva, Cheshire Live!

About this event

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Hospice of the Good Shepherd, Unbeatable Eva, Cheshire Live!'s Silent Auction

Pick-up location

Saighton Grange, Saighton Lane, Saighton, Chester, CH36EN

Lunch for two at Upstairs at the Grill item
Lunch for two at Upstairs at the Grill
£20

Starting bid

- Valid from Monday to Friday until 4pm.

- Includes two mains served with fries from the lunch menu.

- Also includes two 125ml glasses of the hand-picked house red or white wine.

- Upstairs at the Grill is located on Watergate Street, Chester.

-To find out more information- https://giftcard.upstairsatthegrill.co.uk/shop/lunch-for-two

2x Lancashire Cricket tickets for a day’s play item
2x Lancashire Cricket tickets for a day’s play
£30

Starting bid

-Does not include Vitality Blast, The Hundred or Internationals.

-Voucher is valid for a Lancashire domestic home match at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester.

-Valid for a match during the 2026 cricket season.

Brunning and Price voucher item
Brunning and Price voucher
£60

Starting bid

-Valued at £100.

-Eligible for 80 pubs and restaurants.

-Includes local pubs such as The Architect and The Morris Dancer.

Crocky Trail family gift voucher item
Crocky Trail family gift voucher
£30

Starting bid

-Eligible for one visit within 12 months

-Includes 2 young person ticket (5-18 year olds) and 2 adult tickets (over 18 year olds)

-Located in Waverton, Chester.

-To find out more information- https://crockytrail.co.uk/

Double Tree Spa Treatment Package item
Double Tree Spa Treatment Package
£70

Starting bid

-Either a morning or afternoon spa package valued at £110pp.

-Includes a 50 minute treatment of your choice (full body massage, hot stone massage, manicure or pedicure, elemis facial)

-Also includes a 1 course lunch in the garden room

-Eligible for two people.

Accommodation for a holiday in Gambia item
Accommodation for a holiday in Gambia
£600

Starting bid

-A weeks accommodation for 2 people at The Gunjur Lodge, Gunjur, Gambia.

-It includes all meals and travel in Gambia.

-A tailormade volunteer experience.

-A very warm welcome from the community.

-Flights are NOT included.

-To find out more information- https://www.gunjurproject.com/

Andrew Collier Photography Voucher item
Andrew Collier Photography Voucher
£150

Starting bid

-A two hour lifestyle family portrait session AND a bespoke framed photograph from the session

-The prize is worth £395.

Prize includes:

-A pre shoot consultation so Andrew Collier can talk to you about the style of photographs.

-A two hour lifestyle family portrait session, starting at your home and then at a favourite location close to your home.

Man United Signed Pennant item
Man United Signed Pennant
£70

Starting bid

Signed by players such as Bryan Mbeumo, Altay Bayandir, Luke Shaw, Lenny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Noussair Mazraoui.

A signed Everton home shirt
£50

Starting bid

-Signed by 11 players.

-Signatures included from players such as Jordan Pickford, Jake Obrien, Carlos Alcaraz, Tyler Dibling, Jack Grealish, Tim Irebougnam, Jarrad Brainthwaite, James Garner.

An Activity Bundle item
An Activity Bundle
£80

Starting bid

Includes:

-Delta force paintball voucher valued at £100.

-Challenge point, Chester voucher valued at £102.

-Family totally Tatton ticket valued at £40.

His and Her Pamper Hamper item
His and Her Pamper Hamper
£60

Starting bid

Includes:

-Osprey Men's Travel Manicure set.

-Paul Costelloe Collection Women's purse.

-Ted Baker Women's Limited Edition Giftset.

-L'Occitane En Provence pamper set.

-Molton Brown complete toiletry set.

-Charlotte Tilbury secret love kit, air brush and mascara.

Easter Hamper item
Easter Hamper
£40

Starting bid

Includes:

-Creme eggs

-Mini eggs packet

-Mini eggs bar

-75cl Viña Sol

-75cl M&S Sparkling Mimosa White Wine

-75cl Canti Prosecco

-75cl Tanners Champagne

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