Hospice of the Good Shepherd, Unbeatable Eva, Cheshire Live!'s Silent Auction

- Valid from Monday to Friday until 4pm.

- Includes two mains served with fries from the lunch menu.

- Also includes two 125ml glasses of the hand-picked house red or white wine.

- Upstairs at the Grill is located on Watergate Street, Chester.

-To find out more information- https://giftcard.upstairsatthegrill.co.uk/shop/lunch-for-two