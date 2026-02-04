Howe of Fife U14's Silent Auction

Stay in our cosy whitewashed bothy for 4 nights (Mon-Fri). Sleeps four. Simple, clean and comfortable with a woodstove. Open the front door to the great outdoors, or snuggle inside with a cupboard full of games and lots of books.





Pillars of Hercules has been here since 1983. Pillars started as an organic market garden and now offers a Cafe, Organic Shop, Campsite and Bothy.

The first 40 years of life at Pillars were with private owners who began a small organic farming business that gradually grew (organically!)





In 2023, ownership changed to local farming company Falkland Rural Enterprises Ltd, which runs as part of a small number of entities running the land, properties and activities at Falkland Estate.





Value c.£600 (depending on dates booked)





