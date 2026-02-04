Howe of Fife U14's Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Starting bid
Stay in our cosy whitewashed bothy for 4 nights (Mon-Fri). Sleeps four. Simple, clean and comfortable with a woodstove. Open the front door to the great outdoors, or snuggle inside with a cupboard full of games and lots of books.
Pillars of Hercules has been here since 1983. Pillars started as an organic market garden and now offers a Cafe, Organic Shop, Campsite and Bothy.
The first 40 years of life at Pillars were with private owners who began a small organic farming business that gradually grew (organically!)
In 2023, ownership changed to local farming company Falkland Rural Enterprises Ltd, which runs as part of a small number of entities running the land, properties and activities at Falkland Estate.
Value c.£600 (depending on dates booked)
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Terry Turpie, a seasonal release from Daftmill’s meticulous Lowland farm distillery, distilled in 2012 from homegrown Concerto barley and matured entirely in first-fill bourbon barrels until 2025. A classic example of Daftmill’s elegant style.
Value:£105
Starting bid
A signed Scotland Rugby Jersey (M) form the Autumn 2025 series. Kindly donated by the SRU.
Value: Priceless!
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Scotscraig Golfing Club, a voucher that entitles the winner to a fourball round at a Scotscraig Golf Course, a Open Qualifying course.
Valid until 28th February 2027
Value £900
Starting bid
Heartfelt Cards by Helen Lawrenson.
A local crafter makes bespoke cards for all ocassions, by felting figures, scenes and meaningful artwork to your specification. Whether for a birthday, a wedding, birth, or special occasion, you will receive an entirely unique card. The artwork can be framed and kept, meaning the card becomes a gift in itself. Value £20-30.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by St Andrews links, a print of a sunrise over the famous old course, St Andrews.print measures approximately 74 x 23cm. Value £80
Starting bid
Kindly donated by the Royal and Ancient golf club, exclusive to R&A members only, two bottles of R&A whisky in a limited edition Case: No1
Tasting notes- Speyside influence
Nose: Acacia honey with boiled sweets (strawberry candies), dried apricots with raisins and a distinct spiced oak influence
Palate: Dried fruits, green apple peel, anise and buttered malt loaf alongside a moreish dark fudge character
Finish: Long - brown sugar and cinnamon linger on and on with fresh bread and juicy barley
No2
Tasting notes
The bottles are displaying the Club Crest and produced only for the Royal and Ancient Golf Club. Value Priceless!
Starting bid
Whether you're looking to move better in everyday life, get better at specific skills, or find a supportive community to get outside and move with, WildStrong makes that possible through playful, and practical, movement sessions (with no gym and no judgement)
Receive a block of 10 sessions to WildStrong Falkand, and choose from 4 sessions during the week, to get outside, move more, learn new skills, connect with great people, and get stronger. value £80-£100
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Lundin Golf Club, a voucher that entitles the winner to a fourball round at a Lundin Links Golf Course, a Open Qualifying course.
Valid 1st May 2026 to 30th September 2026 Times 1pm to 4pm (excluding Saturdays)
Value £560
Starting bid
Beautiful original art work print. 'Girl in Black Dress' by Pittenweem based artist, Marlene Patrick artist. Charcoal and mixed media. Dimensións H25cm x L23cm.value £25
Starting bid
Osteria Chef, Al Roberto is the creative force behind Simmer Events Kitchen & Osteria in Cupar. With over two decades of culinary experience, Al has earned a reputation for blending authentic Italian traditions with bold, innovative techniques.
Al brings more than exceptional culinary skill to the table. He brings energy, creativity, and a passion that transforms every dining experience into something extraordinary.
His signature style marries classic Italian flavours with unexpected twists, always leaving diners delighted and inspired.
Enjoy a £50 voucher towards your meal at Osteria, and enjoy the company of friends and family in his lovely restaurant.
http://www.simmerkitchen.com/?fbclid=IwVERDUAPwNmdleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAwzNTA2ODU1MzE3MjgAAR5GVmTuBWZAT8gtlTeXk6E9XXDJ2I1bMVbN-4CoVBIUW88C9eCSu_ZvV_EuQQ_aem_rCjBcCnoNru2NglfII1g6w
Starting bid
Well Gutsy offers coaching and support in getting a better balance between physical, mental and general life health. There's no shortage of health messages with social media bombarding you with promises of 5 week / 5 minute quick fixes to achieve (pretty tricky!) goals. Made even more complex with the Internet being riddled with AI generated conten, making it hard to know what yo do and who to trust, and how to stick to one plan.
Specialising in working with people who have had a physical or life challenge (maybe a fall, surgery, relationship break-up, or other life curve ball) I will work together with you to create a programme that not only sets out your goals, but sets out achievable steps to get there, supporting you along the way.
So whether you have had a fall and literally need to get back on your feet and find you confidence, or if you have lost your mojo in life but want to find the motivation to keep healthy while you find your way way, or if you are navigating changes that feel huge and you need some anchor points to hold onto along the way, I will work with you and coach you through the next steps.
3 sessions (including initial consultation). Value £180.
Note - valid from 1st April 2026
Starting bid
Outdoor Estonian barrel sauna and plunge pools/baths right here in Fife.
Experience a treat for the senses and settle in for a wonderful experience with Viking Heat Retreat at Balmalcolm. Event space also available for hire.
Receive a £20 voucher towards your booking.
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Cupar Golf Club, a voucher that entitles the winner to a fourball round (18 holes) at a Cupar Golf Course, probably the oldest nine hole club in the world.
Valid until October 2026
Value £120
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Maisie & Mac shop in Cupar, sells a fabulous range of jewellery, ceramics and textiles, and work in wood, metal, slate and glass, plus prints & small sculpture. They source beautifully made work from over 70 UK artists. They also stock a carefully selected and ethically sourced range of quirky gifts and homeware.
This specialised piece is handmade from pewter and leather from SOBO and offers a contemporary, stylish, and chic finish to your outfit. Value £50
Starting bid
£50 Holiday Voucher courtesy of Hays Travel Cupar.
We're part of Hays Travel, the UK's largest independent travel agent. We know what makes a perfect holiday, from short UK breaks and sunny package holidays to a range of amazing cruises and faraway escapes; we provide holidays worth getting excited for! With our Peace of Mind Guarantee you can enjoy flexible, secure holidays; making that holiday feeling just a little more stress free. With over 40 years' experience in the industry, our expert travel agents are on hand to help with all your holiday needs. So why not book your next unforgettable holiday with us? Contact our branch today to see what amazing deals we have for you.
Starting bid
Scott Robb Hairdressing, based in Falkland, offers a wide range of services, including haircuts, colouring, styling, and treatments tailored to meet your needs. I'm committed to helping you achieve your desired look while ensuring the health of your hair.
Voucher for cut and finish (value c.£60)
https://scottrobbhairdressing.gettimely.com/?fbclid=IwVERDUAPwmWpleHRuA2FlbQIxMABzcnRjBmFwcF9pZAwzNTA2ODU1MzE3MjgAAR5dWZFDLeEq-5e7IURxnEBZHwWT_lcZ6J_TCwJYAAR9ZOwyv5qcik96tE3ppQ_aem_T_rpuO4vRsa4yaqfu3FSOw
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Ladybank Golf Club, a voucher that entitles the winner to a fourball round at a Ladybank Golf Course, a Open Qualifying course.
Valid Sunday to Thursday after 1pm, until 7/1/27
Value £299
Starting bid
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Scott Gillespie Golf, One private lesson with PGA pro Scott Gillespie.https://www.facebook.com/share/1QVkbh3fgW/?mibextid=wwXIfr
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Maisie & Mac shop in Cupar, sells a fabulous range of jewellery, ceramics and textiles, and work in wood, metal, slate and glass, plus prints & small sculpture. They source beautifully made work from over 70 UK artists. They also stock a carefully selected and ethically sourced range of quirky gifts and homeware.
This Long Triple Rectangle Feature Necklace with Leather Inlay from SOBO Jewellery. Made from handpoured pewter and lamb skin leather.
Value £40
Starting bid
Donated by Kingsbarns Whisky and Darnley’s Gin, a £50 voucher redeemable against tours and experiences through
their online booking system. No cash value
Expires 22/2/27
Starting bid
Starting bid
Kindly donated by Wild Scottish Sauna a voucher for 2 social sessions at any of their Wild Scottish saunas.
Now in five beautiful locations across the iconic East Coast of Scotland, Wild Scottish Sauna is your go-to destination for unforgettable sauna experiences in the stunning landscapes of Scotland. Whether you’re seeking solitude or a shared adventure, we offer the perfect setting for you to indulge in private or shared sauna sessions that will leave you feeling rejuvenated and reenergized.
Can be used until June 2026. Terms and conditions apply.
Value £34
Wild Scottish Sauna | Seaside Saunas in St Andrews Elie Dundee & Kingsbarns
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!