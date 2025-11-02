HSA Xmas Silent Auction

Hosted by
Family ticket to Windsor Illuminated!
Discover a new forest trail full of music and light where woodland creatures come to life and a whole host of festive moments will get you and your friends and family in the spirit.
Take a moment to enjoy a delicious dish, mulled wine and hot chocolate or toast a marshmallow around the fire pit at one of our cosy rest stops.
5 reformer Pilates sessions at Zero Gravity. ZG pride themselves on innovation, scientific knowledge and the very best equipment to create the most unique, effective reformer classes around. Expect to challenge your body with an unrivalled, ever- changing mix of full body reformer- based exercises which isolates muscles, activates them, followed by a long deep stretch to lengthen.
At our Eton Photography studio, we take great pride in our skills to capture stunning images that tell your story. A ‘one-size-fits all’ approach doesn’t work when it comes to photography as all families are different. We all have our own personal character and passions, and that’s what makes a Venture Experience unique, as it’s completely bespoke to you and your family so we can capture your true personality. Voucher expires end of Feb 26
Delicious steak dinner for two on a Wednesday night, with a bottle of Pinotage to accompany your dinner, at the Dew Drop Inn in Hurley. Voucher expires 31/3/26.
This foam finger was personally signed by Gladiator Steel when he visited our school!
A fun keepsake from a true Gladiators legend — place your bid and take home a piece of the action!
Genuine Ferrari adult cap with card signed by Lewis Hamilton
6 tickets for Bear Mountain Adventure Golf in Bracknell. Bear Mountain Adventure Golf at GolfPlex gives you a choice of three distinct zones - Polar, Jungle and Desert! Navigate your way around each course and learn about the changing world environment. You'll meet plenty of animals along the way, from the Penguins on Ice Island to the desert camels, but watch out for the hungry Hippo teeth!
Tea for two at Hurley House Hotel - * must be used in December 2025 *
Afternoon Tea at Hurley House is the perfect excuse to meet up with friends, treat the family or celebrate a special occasion.
We offer a Traditional and a Vegetarian Afternoon Tea, as well as our exquisite Japanese Afternoon Tea.
Indulge in a selection of sandwiches, freshly baked scones with clotted Cornish cream, delectable cakes, all served with your choice of exquisite teas.
1 space at Little Musketeers after school club on Thursdays at Holyport Primary School from January for the term.
Little Musketeers offers a variety of fun and inclusive programmes for children in Years 1-6. Through a mix of games and exercises, all of our classes directly address children’s core executive functions, improve their self-esteem, and their social-emotional skills to better equip them to thrive in life.
Give your child the chance to shine on stage with a two-week free trial at Stagecoach Maidenhead!
Singing, dancing, and acting — all in a fun, confidence-building environment.
The perfect way to discover their inner star!
30 minutes of tanning at the Mulberry salon in Holyport
Foxley Hair Studio would like to invite you to experience the Ultimate Hair Pampering Experience in their dedicated unique salon in Holyport.
Relax, unwind and escape while having your hair refreshed with glass of fizz in a private salon.
Visit includes hair wash, nourishing hair treatment mask followed by blow-dry for any occasion.
Valid until March 2026
🎾 Intro to Padel Class for Four — Racket Hire Included!
Try the UK’s fastest-growing sport with three friends! Enjoy a fun, beginner-friendly Padel session led by an expert coach at Padel Maidenhead — rackets included. Great for families or friends looking for something new - would make a great Christmas present!
"The Mulberry"
75 minute treatment, including master barber wash, cut, shampoo & condition, luxury hot towel shave & style to finish with a straight razor. The ULTIMATE in gents grooming leaving you feeling rejuvenated and relaxed.
Magpies holiday camps offer a fun, flexible childcare solution, offering children aged 4-13 safe, fun, and active school holidays!
Camps can be booked for single days, running between 10am and 3pm with early drop off available from 9am for an additional charge.
All activities will be delivered by qualified football and multi-sports coaches. Their objective is to enable the children to learn a new skill or enhance their current skills whilst putting these skills into practice during fun games, competitions, and matches.
Lunchtime in the middle of the day between 12pm-1pm where the children will head inside to rest, enjoy their own packed lunch and have fun with new friends.
Maidenhead United in the Community’s Saturday & Sunday Morning Football Clubs offers boys and girls aged 4 to 10 the opportunity to develop their football skills in a safe, fun, and sociable environment.
Run by FA-qualified football coaches, sessions focus on the development of individual ball skills such as shooting, passing, dribbling, and control. Each session is aimed towards coaching good technique while helping children meet new friends and, most importantly, have lots of fun whilst playing football.
Family ticket to Maidenhead United football
HD brow treatment at Luscious Lash Emporium
Lock up Gym Maidenhead month pass for 4 small group classes. For new members only. The lock up gym is dedicated to helping you achieve your fitness goals!
Great for a birthday party or an afternoon of family fun! Entitles up to 10 people entrance to any of the award winning Delta Force paintballing sites across the country for a 3 hour session. Top quality equipment hire and venues available.
Please note first 100 paintballs will need to be purchased separately for £9.99 per person.
