Hubb Leicestershire
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Hubb Leicestershire

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Hubb Leicestershire

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Hubb Boys Youth Club (Ages 12-14)

42 London Rd

Oadby, Leicester LE2 5DH, UK

Add a donation for Hubb Leicestershire

£

Youth Hubb (Ages 12–15)
£1.50

Join us at Youth Hubb, a dedicated space for young people to connect, have fun, and grow in a positive environment. Each session includes engaging games, team activities, and meaningful discussions with our youth leads on real issues young people face today, all designed to build confidence, friendships, and a strong sense of identity. Food and refreshments will be provided, creating a relaxed and welcoming space for all attendees.

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