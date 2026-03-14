Hubb Girls Youth Programme: Eid Celebration

Join us for a special Eid-ul-Fitr Celebration as part of the Hubb Leicestershire Girls Youth Programme. The event is strictly for girls aged 12–18 years old. Please note that parents and guardians are not permitted to attend, as the programme is designed specifically for youth participants. Spaces are limited and booking is required to secure a place.





ℹ️ When booking through Zeffy, you may be asked to add a donation to support their platform. This donation goes to Zeffy, not Hubb Leicestershire, so please feel free to select £0 if you prefer not to contribute.