Hubb Leicestershire: Chunky Hand-Knit Throw Workshop

This ticket grants entry to the Chunky Hand-Knit Throw Workshop taking place on Tuesday 17th February, from 9:30am – 12:15pm at Oadby Community Hub.

This workshop is suitable for sisters aged 12+.

All materials are provided, and you will leave with your own completed chunky hand-knit throw.

Please arrive on time, as the session will begin promptly with guided instruction.

We look forward to welcoming you for a cosy and creative morning! 🧶💗