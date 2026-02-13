Hubb Leicestershire: Chunky Hand-Knit Throw Workshop

About this event
This ticket grants entry to the Chunky Hand-Knit Throw Workshop taking place on Tuesday 17th February, from 9:30am – 12:15pm at Oadby Community Hub.
This workshop is suitable for sisters aged 12+.
All materials are provided, and you will leave with your own completed chunky hand-knit throw.
Please arrive on time, as the session will begin promptly with guided instruction.
We look forward to welcoming you for a cosy and creative morning! 🧶💗
