Hubb Trailblazer: Sweet Creations – “Create Your Date” 🍫 Dream Girls Club (Ages 10+)

🎟 Sweet Creations – “Create Your Date” (Ages 10+)

This ticket is for one child to attend our Sweet Creations session, where girls will make their own chocolate-filled dates in preparation for Ramadan.

📅 Thursday 5th February

🕐 1:00 – 2:30 PM

📍 The Hubb, Oadby

💷 £2.50 per child

Please note:

• Girls should bring their own box of dates, chopping board, tray, and apron

• Optional: favourite ingredients to add

• This session will include nuts

✨ All other materials will be provided.