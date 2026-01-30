Hubb Trailblazers: Inside the Human Body, Exploring digestion through play & movement

About this event
This ticket is for children aged 5 and over attending the Inside the Human Body session.
👶 Younger siblings are welcome to attend only if they are accompanying an older sibling.
Please note that younger siblings also require their own ticket, as tickets help us manage numbers and cover venue and session costs.
Each ticket is valid for one child only.
Spaces are limited to ensure a safe, enjoyable, and well-organised session for all children.
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