Hubb Trailblazers 🌙 Ramadan Countdown A Creative Calendar-Making Session

This ticket admits one child to our Ramadan Countdown creative session, where children will make their own Ramadan calendar using mini envelopes and decorations provided.

🔹 Suitable for children aged 5+

🔹 Younger siblings may attend if accompanying an older sibling

🔹 All children must have their own ticket

🔹 Parents/carers must remain on site (not a drop-off session)

🎟 Price: £2 per child

🍬 Please bring 30 individually wrapped halal sweets per child

Limited spaces available.