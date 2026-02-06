Hubb Trailblazers 🌙 Ramadan Countdown A Creative Calendar-Making Session

About this event
This ticket admits one child to our Ramadan Countdown creative session, where children will make their own Ramadan calendar using mini envelopes and decorations provided.
🔹 Suitable for children aged 5+
🔹 Younger siblings may attend if accompanying an older sibling
🔹 All children must have their own ticket
🔹 Parents/carers must remain on site (not a drop-off session)
🎟 Price: £2 per child
🍬 Please bring 30 individually wrapped halal sweets per child
Limited spaces available.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!