Hubb Trailblazers:Parkland Softplay Meet Up!

Ticket: Child Ticket (Age 1 and over) This ticket admits one child aged 1+ to the Hubb Parkland Softplay Meet Up. Please note: Adults are free and do not require a ticket. Children under 1 do not require a ticket. Tickets are non-refundable and non-transferable. Parents/guardians must supervise their children at all times. Socks are required for both adults and children in the softplay area.